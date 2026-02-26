How to position sports as a pillar of India’s multipolar diplomacy

— Pooja Bhatt

After Bangladesh’s newly appointed State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque signalled a desire to rebuild bilateral relations through dialogue and cooperation, a potential reset in ties between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could be on the horizon.

In an era marked by simmering geopolitical tensions, such incidents emphasise the crucial role sports can play in building bilateral relations. Alongside sports, music and arts often emerge as a universal language that transcends national borders and battlelines. Sports, for instance, stand out for their human appeal and manifold societal, regional and global impacts. It serves as an important tool of soft power – a term coined by American political scientist Joseph Nye.

Soft power refers to a state’s ability to influence people without using coercion or force to achieve its goals. Unlike hard power, which is often projected through military strength and economic sanctions, soft power relies on the appeal of culture, values, and policies and goes a long way in developing people-to-people ties.

What is sports diplomacy?

Diplomacy in international space helps states conduct their foreign relations without force. Sports diplomacy, a subfield of diplomatic studies, can be leveraged for furthering international relations. It creates emotional bonds where formal talks are often missing, and facilitates backchannel dialogues during events like the Olympics, where leaders meet informally.

Sports diplomacy might seem like new jargon in diplomatese, but nations have used athletic events, athletes, or sports initiatives since time immemorial to advance relations through cultural exchange and relationship-building. It is traced back to ancient times, such as the Greeks and Romans in the 7th century BC, but gained modern prominence during the Cold War.

The 1971 “Ping-Pong Diplomacy” is widely recognised as a notable case of sports diplomacy in recent International relations history, when the visit by the US table tennis team to China helped normalise the long-frozen ties between the two nations. Similarly, the joint North and South Korean women’s ice hockey team at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics symbolised unity and led to diplomatic talks.

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to enhance international relations and economic opportunities for host countries (the US, Canada, and Mexico). Such examples highlight how sports have thawed decades of hostility, brought joy to otherwise dismal geopolitical and geoeconomic scenarios, and created informal channels for dialogue amid geopolitical freezes.

Role of sports in promoting regional integration

In addition, sports help promote regional integration, generate revenue through tourism, and bolster economic development. In post-apartheid South Africa, rugby united a fractured nation during the 1995 World Cup, symbolising reconciliation under Nelson Mandela. In Asia, the Asian Games and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) events have fostered ties among regional nations.

The lavish 2008 Olympics, hosted by China for the first time, brought the country onto the international stage. It happened at a time when the world was struggling with economic crises, and Beijing, too, was facing international backlash on humanitarian grounds. In other words, hosting international sporting events costs less than hard-power tools and provides high visibility for policy goals.

However, sports too don’t remain untouched by geopolitical realities. Events such as the India-Pakistan cricket series occasionally pause amid tensions but resume to signal goodwill. For developing countries like India, sports diplomacy amplifies image-building, portraying vibrancy and inclusivity to attract investment and tourism. Quantitatively, hosting events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games or Olympics boosts global visibility, with surveys showing improved perceptions among attendees.

Potential of sports diplomacy for India

India leverages sports beyond cricket to project soft power, aligning with its global aspirations. Cricket remains central to the Indian sports psyche for its appeal, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) drawing international talent and fans, while bilateral series with Pakistan or Bangladesh build people-to-people ties despite political strains.

There are also non-cricket efforts to diversify this strategy. Yoga, recognised by the United Nations as the International Day of Yoga since 2014, promotes India’s cultural heritage globally through events tied to sports diplomacy. Delhi has extended sports scholarships and training programmes, particularly in Africa, where it supports cricket development in 26 nations through coaching and infrastructure, countering Chinese influence and fostering goodwill.

Pro Kabaddi League engages South Asia, while wrestling and badminton exchanges with Europe and Southeast Asia highlight multi-sport outreach. Hockey, India’s Olympic legacy sport, is reviving through initiatives like the Hockey India League, linking it to Commonwealth ties.

Need to promote multi-sport diversification

India’s sports diplomacy holds immense potential amid its rising global stature. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, integrating sports into foreign policy – via a dedicated strategy – could elevate influence. Hosting the 2023 Asian Games and 2025 Women’s World Cup signals ambition; future bids for Olympics or FIFA events could cement leadership in the Global South.

Emerging avenues include digital diplomacy, with IPL streaming worldwide and virtual reality sports exchanges. Expanding yoga diplomacy alongside athletics, perhaps through joint India-Africa academies, can be a start. Traditional sports such as Kabaddi and kho-kho, promoted in South Asia, and wrestling and horse polo, promoted in Central Asian countries, build niche soft power.

In the Global South, India could take the lead in the BRICS sports forums. Further, it can use AI analytics to improve training outcomes and identify deserving candidates for scholarships. Sharing AI-driven sports technologies with Global South nations can foster deeper engagements.

Moreover, India’s success in sports diplomacy will hinge on promoting multi-sport diversification and measuring impact through perception indices, positioning sports as a pillar of India’s multipolar diplomacy.

Post read questions

How do sports serve as an important tool of soft power for a state in building its foreign relations? Compare its relevance vis-a-vis hard power in international relations.

Soft power, a term coined by American political scientist Joseph Nye, relies on the appeal of culture, values, and policies and goes a long way in developing people-to-people ties. Illustrate with examples.

How do sports help promote regional integration, generate revenue through tourism, and bolster economic development?

How does India leverage sports beyond cricket to project soft power, aligning with its rising global stature and aspirations? Discuss with reference to cricket, yoga, sports scholarships, etc.

India’s success in sports diplomacy will hinge on promoting multi-sport diversification and measuring impact through perception indices. Discuss how sports are positioned as a pillar of India’s multipolar diplomacy.

(Pooja Bhatt is an Associate Professor at the Jindal School of International Affairs, O. P. Jindal University.)

