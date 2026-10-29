How to explain tensions between market expansion and demand for social protection

— Kannan K

People in different European countries, including France, Italy, Belgium and Albania, have taken to the streets protesting the rising costs of living, housing, poor education facilities, and perceived lack of economic opportunity.

A growing sense of economic insecurity and concerns over future economic prospects in an increasingly market-driven economy have become prominent features of these protests across Europe. These protests have reignited discussions on what happens when market mechanisms influence aspects of everyday life, and about the ability of institutions to protect citizens from the social costs of these changes.

In this context, the ideas of the 20th century sociologist and economic historian Karl Polanyi, particularly his concept of ‘double movement’, provide a useful framework to understand the tensions between the expansion of markets and the demand for social protection.

The rise of market society

In his book, The Great Transformation: The Political and Economic Origins of Our Time (1944), Polanyi analyses the transformation brought about by modern capitalism. He does not argue that markets are a new phenomenon or that they are inherently undesirable. Rather, he explains that markets and systems of exchange predate modern capitalism by centuries.

What emerged with 19th century capitalism is the attempt to create a self-regulating market system wherein prices, supply and demand would increasingly determine the allocation of resources and organise economic life. For Polanyi, this represented a fundamental change.

Pre-modern economies operated within society, organised through reciprocity, customs, and social obligations. With the rise of market society, this relationship was largely reversed: social life became subject to the requirements of the market. This prompted Polanyi to ask: how far should society allow the principles of the market to determine areas of life with larger social consequences?

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Fictitious commodities

Polanyi makes use of his concept of ‘fictitious commodities’ to show how entirely self-regulating markets tend to transform labour, land, and money into fictitious commodities. These fictitious commodities are not commodities in the ordinary sense, and can have consequences for society.

A manufactured commodity is produced for sale. But labour, land and money are fundamentally different. Work cannot be detached from the people who perform it, just as land cannot be detached from the natural physical world that it is part of. Money is also a fictitious commodity, as it is not a product made for sale, but is created through the state, banking and credit institutions. Yet, a market economy treats all three as if they were goods produced for sale.

Polanyi argued that allowing the market to commodify these three elements would have social consequences that lead to social disruption and economic instability. In the case of labour, if wages and employment are determined entirely by market conditions, workers may have to bear consequences such as unemployment, insecure work, and falling purchasing power.

Land being treated as a commodity has consequences for livelihoods, communities and access to shelter, while treating money as a commodity for market mechanisms can expose the wider economy to financial instability and economic crises. The transformation of labour, land and money into fictitious commodities by market society is the basis of Polanyi’s central idea of double movement.

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Double movement

For Polanyi, double movement is the near-simultaneous occurrence of two processes. The first movement is the expansion of self-regulating markets, which increasingly seek to organise ‘fictitious commodities’ through prices, competition, and market allocation.

The second movement is the response of society to the insecurities or disruptions caused by the first movement. Workers, social groups, and governments seek to rein in the market through safeguards, such as labour laws, welfare systems, public services, and social security. This response can also take the form of protests, strikes and broader political mobilisations, as groups push back against economic conditions that threaten their livelihoods or social security.

Notably, the second movement does not necessarily seek to eliminate markets. Rather, it seeks to limit socially-disruptive effects of markets and embed economic activity within institutions that provide social protection. Polanyi’s argument is, therefore, more nuanced than a simple ‘state versus market’ binary. In his perspective, the state creates and enforces rules within which markets function, and intervenes when market outcomes threaten wider social stability.

Europe’s protests through Polanyi

It would not be accurate to claim that Polanyi’s theory provides a complete explanation for the protests in Europe. But his framework does explain a key dimension of the unrest across Europe, and even the sense of dissatisfaction across the world.

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In countries across the world, issues such as falling purchasing power, lack of affordable housing, strained public services, and widening wealth inequalities have become prominent concerns. The 2026 World Inequality Report estimates that the richest 10% of the global population own nearly 75% of the world’s wealth, while the poorest half own just 2%. There is further concentration of wealth at the top, with the richest 1% controlling nearly 37% of global wealth.

These developments underline Polanyi’s warnings about the negative impacts of an increasingly market-driven economy. An economy can keep growing while being disconnected from the everyday security of those within it, leaving people unable to afford housing, rely on public services or hold on to their purchasing power.

As the number of people experiencing these pressures increases, demands for institutional intervention emerge. When housing is seen as an attractive investment opportunity, its price is influenced by market forces, thereby taking this basic necessity out of the reach of a large section of the public. This strain leads to calls for rent controls, public housing, and other measures to keep homes affordable.

The same debate extends to education and healthcare, where the pressure on services raises the question of whether access to these essential services should be tied to an individual’s purchasing power. Thus, the relevance of Polanyi’s framework is not that he predicted the present protests, but that it helps explain why the expansion of market relations can itself generate demands for social protection.

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Debates in India’s public policy

Polanyi’s framework is also relevant to multiple debates on India’s public policy. First, labour. India’s new labour codes seek to simplify labour regulation, encourage formal employment and provide greater flexibility to employers, while also expanding provisions relating to wages, social security and worker protection.

Critics, however, argue that some provisions of the labour codes weaken workers’ bargaining power and security. This underlines the policy challenge of ensuring that greater flexibility does not leave workers excessively exposed to economic insecurity. This is an example of the tensions identified by Polanyi between the expansion of market relations and the social protections that seek to contain their disruptive effects.

Second, land. It is simultaneously an economic asset, a source of livelihood, and a social resource. This makes it another illustration of Polanyi’s framework. Debates around land acquisitions in India draw attention to the tension between its market value and its wider implications for farmers and local economies, often causing multiple protests in recent history.

Third, food security. The Public Distribution System and the National Food Security Act rest on the principle that access to basic food cannot be left to purchasing power and market prices. They represent institutional protection against the risks of relying exclusively on market mechanisms for an essential good.

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Significance of embedding markets in society

Polanyi’s framework can help understand the tension between expanding market relations and demands for social protection, but it does not provide a complete explanation of contemporary economic and political developments. Markets can also generate productivity, innovation, and economic opportunities, while state intervention can sometimes produce inefficiencies or protectionism with negative aftereffects.

Furthermore, responses to economic insecurity are not always in the form of welfare and regulation, but also result in economic nationalism or political backlash and unrest. Therefore, the concept of the double movement should be used as an analytical tool rather than the only correct explanation of the relationship between markets and society.

Nonetheless, the significance of Polanyi lies in his insistence that the economy cannot be separated entirely from society. The protests across Europe show the relevance of this idea. While their immediate causes differ, the concerns over wages, housing, education and public services point to a broader tension between market efficiency and social security. Polanyi’s conceptualisation of ‘double movement’ captures this tension effectively.

As markets expand, societies must also develop institutions to protect people from the consequences of excessive market dependence. Failure to provide adequate protection to the people leads to economic insecurity, which can translate into social and political discontent, including protests and unrest.

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Thus, the challenge nations in the 21st century face is not in choosing between market and state, but in ensuring that markets generate growth and opportunity while remaining embedded within institutions that protect livelihoods, access to essential services, and social stability.

Post read questions

1. Discuss the relationship between economic liberalisation, labour insecurity and demands for social protection. What lessons can developing economies draw from contemporary European experiences?

2. Housing, education, healthcare and employment are increasingly influenced by market mechanisms. Discuss the challenges this poses for equitable access to essential services.

3. Social discontent is not necessarily a rejection of markets; it may instead reflect demands to regulate and socially embed them. Discuss in the light of Polanyi’s concept of the double movement.

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4. Economic insecurity can generate welfare demands, but it can also fuel economic nationalism, populism and political backlash. Analyse the factors that shape these divergent responses.

5. How do labour codes, land acquisition, and food security policies in India reflect the tension between market efficiency and social protection?

(Kannan K is a Doctoral candidate at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad.)

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