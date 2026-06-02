How the Tenth Schedule regulates political defections

— Akanksha Sharma

In 1967, “A Haryana MLA Gaya Lal changed his party thrice within the same day”, as per PRS Legislative Research. The infamous episode popularised the phrase ‘Aya Ram, Gaya Ram’ in Indian politics to describe turncoats and defections. The following decades saw frequent defections, horse-trading, and the collapse of elected governments.

But defection is not just a matter of changing a party. It involves questions of political morality, judicial review, constitutional governance, legislative autonomy, and deliberative democracy. How does the Anti-Defection Law seek to address these issues?

The 52nd Constitutional Amendment introduced the anti-defection law through the Tenth Schedule in 1985 to curb political defections. In his book Anti-Defection Law and Parliamentary Privileges (1993), constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap describes defection as the “abandonment of loyalty, duty or principle, or of one’s leader or cause.”

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act stated: “The evil of political defections has been a matter of national concern. If it is not combated, it is likely to undermine the very foundation of our democracy and the principles which sustain it.”

The Tenth Schedule, therefore, aimed at establishing constitutional mechanisms to discourage such unprincipled practices, protect the stability of government, and preserve the integrity of the electoral mandate.

Nevertheless, more than four decades later, the law continues to generate intense political and constitutional debates. A brief overview of the prelude to the enactment of the law will help us understand the evolution of the law.

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Prelude to the enactment of the law

The period between 1967 and 1971 is usually referred to as the “Era of Instability”, during which 45 governments were formed and collapsed across various states because of frequent defections by legislators.

Following the decline of one-party dominance after the 1967 general elections, defection became a strategic tool to capture or topple governments. Legislators often shifted their allegiance, not necessarily because of ideological disagreement, but to secure ministerial offices or other material benefits. The resulting defections brought unprecedented political instability and weakened public faith in representative democracy.

In this context, the Y B Chavan Committee on Defections (1969) documented the extent of the problem and recommended several measures to address it. The committee defined defection as the voluntary giving up of allegiance to a political party on whose symbol a legislator had been elected, except when such action resulted from a decision of the party.

Later, the Anti-Defection law was envisaged as a mechanism to ensure that elected representatives remain accountable to the political mandate on which they were elected. To achieve this objective, the law specifies grounds on which legislators may be disqualified for defection.

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What constitutes defection under the Tenth Schedule?

The Anti-Defection law applies to both members of Parliament and state legislatures. Under the Tenth Schedule, a legislator can be disqualified on the following grounds:

1. If a member of a House voluntarily gives up membership of their political party.

In Ravi S Naik vs Union of India (1994), the Supreme Court held that voluntarily giving up membership does not necessarily require a formal resignation by a legislator to be disqualified under the Anti-Defection Law.

The apex court observed: “Even in the absence of a formal resignation from membership an inference can be drawn from the conduct of a member that he has voluntarily given up his membership of the political party to which he belongs.”

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In other words, if a legislator does not tender a formal resignation from their party, but involves themselves with another party (such as holding positions in another party), that would amount to voluntarily giving up membership and be grounds for disqualification.

2. If a member votes or abstains from voting in a house, contrary to the directions of their political party, without prior permission, and such voting or abstention has not been condoned by the party within 15 days.

3. If an independent member joins a political party after elections.

4. If a nominated member joins a political party after six months of taking their seat.

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Exception to disqualification

The principal exception to disqualification under the Tenth Schedule is merger of parties. A legislator is protected from disqualification if at least two-thirds of legislators of a party agree to merge with another political party.

Originally, the Tenth schedule also contained an exemption for a “split”, whereby one-third of legislators could break away without attracting disqualification. But this provision was abused, leading to mass defections under the guise of internal factionalism.

The Constitution (Ninety-First Amendment) Act, 2003 addressed this issue by removing the split exception entirely and retaining only the exception for mergers. The same amendment also inserted Articles 75(1B), 164(1B) and 361B to prevent defectors from being rewarded with ministerial offices and remunerative political posts until re-elected.

However, the effectiveness of these safeguards significantly depends on the institutional mechanism responsible for their implementation. This draws attention to the role of Presiding Officers.

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Role of the Speaker

Para 6 (1) of the Tenth Schedule vests the power to decide disqualification petitions in the office of the Presiding Officer (the Speaker or the Chairman) of the House, and their decision shall be final. This reflects constitutional faith in the office of Speaker as an impartial constitutional authority capable of acting in a non-partisan manner.

But practical experiences and allegations of political biases have, at times, raised concerns regarding the neutrality of Presiding Officers. Therefore, the effectiveness of the Tenth Schedule depends largely on the institutional integrity and political independence of the Presiding Officer.

In addition, the timing of decisions on disqualification petitions has become a matter of political scrutiny. The Tenth Schedule initially barred judicial review of the Speaker’s decision.

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Judicial review of Speaker’s decision

But in Kihoto Hollohan vs Zachillhu (1992), the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Anti-Defection Law while saying that the Speaker’s decisions are subject to judicial review. The apex court observed that the Speaker acts as a Tribunal under the Tenth Schedule, and judicial review remains part of the basic structure of the Constitution, which cannot be by-passed.

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In Nabam Rebia vs Deputy Speaker (2016), the Supreme Court held that a Speaker should not decide on disqualification petitions while a notice seeking his or her removal is pending. This ruling significantly influenced disqualification proceedings.

Also, the Court has repeatedly emphasised the need for timely decisions in defection cases. In Keisham Meghachandra Singh vs Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly (2020), the Court recommended that Speakers ordinarily decide disqualification petitions within three months.

Such judicial interventions reflect growing concerns surrounding the timely resolution of disqualification proceedings and their implications for political stability.

Post read questions

What were the circumstances that led to the enactment of the Anti-Defection Law? Discuss its objectives and constitutional significance.

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What constitutes defection under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution? Explain the grounds of disqualification and the exceptions thereto.

Why was the split exception under the Tenth Schedule removed by the Constitution (Ninety-First Amendment) Act, 2003? Explain its implications.

The Anti-Defection Law was enacted to curb the ‘evil of political defections’. To what extent has it succeeded in achieving this objective? Examine.

The office of the Speaker has become the focal point of constitutional disputes under the Tenth Schedule. Discuss with the help of relevant judicial decisions.

(Akanksha Sharma teaches Political Science at University of Delhi. The second part will analyse the debates around stability and dissent, the need for reforms, and the relevance of the Anti-Defection Law for democracy.)

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