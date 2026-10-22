How power remains deeply tied to mapmaking 

Maps are not neutral depictions of the world, as they are inflected by power. One of the most important ways in which the world has been mapped has been the rise, expansion, and domination of European powers such as Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, and Britain. The enterprise of discovering and conquering the world that these seafaring European powers embarked upon gave rise to the imperative of mapping the world.

European colonial powers dominated the early mapping of the world. The Mercator Projection is named after the Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator and dates to 1569, which is at least a century after the era of the beginning of European colonial expansion.

Mercator’s projection is a cylindrical projection of a spherical Earth on a flat two-dimensional map. It is one of the most familiar world map projections we have looked at and grown up with, as it is displayed in classrooms, books, and other public places. But it is also controversial because it exaggerates the size of landmasses closer to the poles. For instance, Greenland erroneously appears the same size as Africa, while India is represented far smaller than it actually is.

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How the Portuguese expanded their maritime horizons

One of the first major seafaring nations of the world was Portugal. It is said about the Portuguese that they had a small cradle of a nation for their birth. But they made the whole world their grave, as they expanded their maritime horizons and died where their discoveries took them. Portugal is a small sliver of a nation on the Iberian Peninsula that is separated from the rest of Europe by the Pyrenees mountains.

Portugal is wedged in on the Iberian Peninsula by its larger neighbour, Spain, to the east, and the expanse of the Atlantic Ocean to the west. Spain and Portugal were early rivals in the competition to establish colonies. A famous Portuguese explorer, Vasco da Gama, embarked from Portugal in July 1497 and landed in Calicut (now called Kozhikode) on May 20, 1498. He died in Kochi, Kerala, in December 1524.

Another Portuguese navigator and explorer, Ferdinand Magellan, sailed under the Spanish flag. In 1520, he was able to find a passage to the Pacific Ocean by sailing through a strait on the southern tip of South America, later named the Strait of Magellan in his honor. He died on Mactan Island in the Philippines in April 1521. His fleet then sailed westward across the Pacific Ocean.

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Dividing the world between Portugal and Spain

The rivalry between Portugal and Spain gave rise to the Treaty of Tordesillas in 1494, which created a line in the Atlantic Ocean on the basis of which the two countries could lay claim to new discoveries and colonies.

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Today, in the Belem area of the Portuguese capital Lisbon, stands the Monument to the Discoveries – originally erected as a temporary structure in 1940 and then rebuilt in 1960 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the death of Prince Henry the Navigator. The monument is made of limestone and shaped like the prow of a caravel ship, and most prominently depicts Prince Henry the Navigator, followed by other prominent seafarers as Vasco da Gama, Ferdinand Magellan, and Pedro Alvares Cabral.

It is also worthwhile recalling that early in 1492, Christopher Columbus received the commission from the Spanish monarchs Ferdinand of Aragon and Isabella of Castile to embark on the discovery of what would become known as the New World. Later that year, in October 1492, Columbus landed on the island of the Bahamas, and this event is widely recognised as paving the way for Spanish and European colonisation of the continent.

Map as simplification and abstraction of reality

To understand the politics of maps, it is important to understand that a map is a simplification of a geographical reality. Without such simplification, a map would not be a map. At the same time, maps are overlaid by a set of normative and conceptual additions, without which we cannot make sense of it. For instance, we are familiar with the grid-like overlay of longitudes and latitudes. The most important line of longitude is the Prime Meridian that passes through an area of London called Greenwich. It is from this point that time is calculated.

The most important parallel of latitude is the equator that divides the sphericality of the earth into the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere. It takes something of a challenge to the mind to realise that the equator is an imaginary line that has been superimposed upon the map of the world for us to better understand.

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The point remains that a map is a simplification that abstracts away many features of the world, and, at the same time, it must have a series of additions that are normative and conceptual because, without these, we would simply fail to understand the world that we are trying to map. The fact of the matter remains that a map can never be objective and that all maps are a product of projection, and that projection comes from the mind of the map maker or the cartographer.

Cultural and religious prejudices in mapmaking

Today, cartography has become very advanced, scientific, and precise. However, there was a time when cartography in the Christian world was influenced by theological assumptions. It was only the rise of Catholic Christian powers like Portugal, and Spain and then Protestant Christian powers like England and the Netherlands, that led to a jettisoning of these Christian theological assumptions and the requirement to map the world with greater empirical observation.

Muslim and Jewish cartographers also contributed to the advancement of maps. The Muslim cartographer Al Idrisi of the 12th century was greatly influenced by Ptolemy of Alexandria and his calculations from the 2nd century AD.

An interesting aspect of map making is that the centre of the earth tends to be depicted according to the cultural and religious prejudices and convenience of the map maker. Al Idrisi tended to project the holiest city of Islam, Mecca, as the centre of the world. Incidentally, the word Mecca in the English language has come to mean a hub that is the centre of something.

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This is true of many other cartographers and reinforces a point made earlier about maps reflecting prejudices and not being entirely neutral or objective representations. Children, when asked to make a map of their neighborhood, are likely to put their house at the centre and depict the houses of friends and neighbours and their school in relation to this centre.

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Why naming regions and places on maps matters

Maps then are projections of power and throughout history, it has been seen that the power of mapping has been translated into a consolidation of actual power on the ground. This has given rise to the discipline of geopolitics and we are witnessing the significance of this in contemporary political developments in West Asia, where control over the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb has become the centre of the conflict.

This also brings us to the question of naming regions and places on maps and how this reflects different ways of relating to the world of maps. The region of the world where the US has been engaged in a war with Iran was referred to as West Asia. This is how many of us living in South Asia perceive regions to the west of us in Asia. That very same region is called the Middle East from the perspective of North America and West Europe.

Recently, some degree of controversy has been stirred up by the decision of the US President Donald Trump to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, and Lake Ontario as Lake America. These are just a few examples of how maps become contentious in terms of what to call a region or a place.

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Correct the Map resolution

There can be no doubt that maps represent a projection of power. And as cartography advances and, more importantly, as attempts are made to question and reverse the unstated assumptions of power as they have found their way onto maps, a recent development in the United Nations becomes very important.

On September 4, 2026, the UN General Assembly adopted the ‘Correct the Map Resolution’. This resolution asked for a correction of the way that the Mercator Projection tended to depict Africa as much smaller than it actually is. The successful vote on the resolution was initiated by the tiny country of Togo in West Africa, whose Foreign Minister Robert Dussey said, “Maps shape our understanding of the world. They guide education, nourish the imagination, and influence collective perceptions”.

The resolution passed with 164 votes in favour. The only country that voted against the resolution was the US, arguing that the resolution was part of “a radical ideological project”. The six countries that abstained were Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia, and Ukraine. This UN resolution once again underlines the power that is played out over maps.

Post read questions

1. How did the maritime expansion of Portugal and Spain contribute to the development of modern cartography?

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2. How do cartographic choices relating to scale, projection, orientation and place-naming shape our understanding of the world?

3. Every map is both a simplification of reality and a construction of reality. Critically examine this statement with suitable examples.

4. How can the naming of geographical features and territories become a source of political contestation between states and communities?

5. Examine how maps can reflect and reinforce political, cultural and ideological biases. Can cartography ever be entirely neutral?

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(Amir Ali is an Assistant Professor at the Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.)

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