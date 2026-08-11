How India seeks to translate its offshore wind potential into large-scale deployment 

— Mahesh Ganguly

As the ongoing crisis in West Asia and risks around maritime shipping choke-points disrupt global energy supplies, India’s push to unlock its vast offshore energy potential is seen as an ambitious effort to strengthen the country’s energy security.

Samudra Manthan (the National Offshore Exploration Scheme), approved with an outlay of Rs. 84,084 crore on 31 July, is an example of this effort, which encompasses a comprehensive set of interventions to explore deep-sea oil and gas resources.

India has equally good prospects of harnessing offshore wind energy, as it has a coastline of about 7,600 km surrounded by water on three sides. In contrast to onshore equivalents, what are the benefits offered by offshore wind energy? How does India seek to translate its offshore wind potential into large-scale deployment?

India's Offshore Wind Push, Explained ENERGY — EXPLAINER As West Asia shipping risks rattle energy supplies, India is turning to its 7,600 km coastline to build a new pillar of energy security: offshore wind. Offshore vs Onshore India's Potential Policy Timeline WHY OFFSHORE IS DIFFERENT Stronger, steadier winds at sea Offshore wind benefits from stronger, more consistent sea winds, generating power even in the evenings when demand peaks and solar output fades. It also frees up land that onshore turbines would otherwise use. ONSHORE / SOLAR Land-use, visual & noise concerns; output varies with cloud cover and daylight; generally lower capacity factors OFFSHORE WIND No land-use conflict; stronger, steadier winds; consistent output through evening demand peaks 40-50% Offshore capacity factor (IEA estimate) 15+ MW Modern offshore turbine capacity ₹18-20cr Cost per MW — nearly 2x onshore wind/solar THE OPPORTUNITY A 7,600 km coastline, mostly untapped India's coastline offers vast offshore wind potential, concentrated mainly off Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The National Institute of Wind Energy has identified over 70 GW of technical potential — against a government target of 30 GW installed by 2030. 7,600 km India's coastline, water on three sides 70+ GW Technical potential identified by NIWE 30 GW Government's offshore target by 2030 ● Already a wind leader onshore India is the world's 4th largest onshore wind market, and nearly doubled annual onshore installations to a record 6.3 GW in 2025. ◆ Concentrated in two states Resource potential and transmission planning so far are concentrated along the Gujarat and Tamil Nadu coasts. India adopts the National Offshore Wind Energy Policy — an early, dedicated framework for the sector. MNRE releases the revised Offshore Wind Strategy Paper — a roadmap to auction 37 GW of site leases by 2030 via three models (A, B, C). Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines also introduced the same year. A Rs 600-crore Viability Gap Funding component for port upgrades is added, backing the logistics offshore wind needs. No bidders. A 500 MW grid-connected project off Gujarat and a 4 GW seabed lease auction off Tamil Nadu both failed to attract bids — exposing high capital costs and long development timelines as key hurdles. Transmission planning done for the first 10 GW — 5 GW each for Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — as the government also weighs customs-duty waivers for turbines, cables and foundations to ease supply-chain gaps. Source: The Indian Express Express InfoGenIE

Why offshore wind energy matters

In comparison to onshore wind power, in which turbines located on land use wind to generate electricity, offshore wind energy benefits from superior wind conditions. The absence of obstructions in the sea offers much better quality of wind and its conversion to electrical energy.

Wind energy has been used for a long time. The world’s first commercial offshore wind farm – Vindeby – was commissioned by Denmark in 1991. This marked the beginning of a technology that has since become a key pillar of the global energy transition. According to the 2026 Global Wind Report, 9.3 GW of new offshore wind capacity was grid-connected globally in 2025, taking cumulative installed capacity to about 92.5 GW.

The report also reveals that India and China together added more than 126 GW of new capacity in 2025. While India almost doubled its annual onshore installations to build a record 6.3 GW of new capacity, China alone added more than 120 GW of onshore and offshore capacity. In offshore wind, the United Kingdom accounted for 18.5 per cent of global additions, followed by Germany and the Netherlands at approximately 10.4 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively.

Story continues below this ad

India is increasingly focusing on expanding its renewable energy base while meeting rising electricity demand and improving the reliability of its clean energy mix. Offshore wind energy offers immense potential in this mix.

Q1. With reference to offshore wind energy, consider the following statements: 1. Offshore wind turbines generally benefit from better wind conditions than onshore turbines. 2. The absence of physical obstructions over the sea can improve the quality of wind available for energy generation. Story continues below this ad 3. Offshore wind energy is a relatively new form of renewable energy with no commercial installations before the 21st century. Which of the statements given above is/are correct? A. 1 and 2 only B. 2 and 3 only C. 1 and 3 only D. 1, 2 and 3

On June 15, 2026, India hosted the Global Wind Day Conference in Goa under the theme “Wind Energy: From Ambition to Acceleration”. Celebrated annually to highlight the role of wind energy and discuss developments in the sector, this year’s conference focused on resource adequacy, grid readiness, capacity addition, and domestic manufacturing. It also highlighted offshore wind deployment as an emerging component of India’s long-term renewable energy strategy.

Must Read | How UPI becomes an instrument of India’s digital infrastructure diplomacy

How offshore wind differs from other renewable energy sources

Offshore wind differs from other renewable energy sources in ways that make it increasingly relevant for modern electricity systems. Solar power generates electricity only during daylight hours and its output varies with cloud cover and seasonal conditions. Onshore wind can face concerns over land use, its visual impact and noise pollution.

In contrast, offshore wind benefits from stronger and more stable sea winds, allowing turbines to produce electricity more consistently, including during evening hours when electricity demand typically rises and solar generation declines. It also frees up land for other sustainable uses.

Story continues below this ad

Offshore wind projects can therefore achieve higher capacity utilisation. The International Energy Agency estimates that new offshore wind projects can achieve “capacity factors” of around 40–50 per cent, compared with lower levels generally associated with solar PV and onshore wind.

Capacity factor is the ratio of actual electricity generated by a power plant over a period to the maximum it could produce if running continuously at full capacity. Higher capacity factors enable better utilisation of installed capacity and contribute to greater grid stability.

Q2. Which of the following factors explain why offshore wind, despite its advantages, is technically and financially more complex than onshore wind? 1. Requirement for offshore foundations 2. Installation and maintenance in a marine environment 3. Use of subsea transmission cables 4. Requirement for specialised vessels 5. Higher project costs Select the correct answer using the code below: A. 1, 2 and 3 only B. 2, 4 and 5 only C. 1, 3, 4 and 5 only D. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Technical and financial complexity involved

The advantage, however, comes with higher technical and financial complexity. Offshore wind projects involve large turbines, seabed foundations, subsea cables, offshore substations and specialised installation and maintenance vessels. Modern turbines can exceed 15 MW, with blades extending beyond 100 metres.

Story continues below this ad

For projects in relatively shallow waters, fixed-bottom foundations such as monopiles, jackets and gravity-based structures are commonly used. Floating foundations become relevant in deeper waters, although the technology remains more expensive and less commercially mature. Project costs are estimated at around Rs 18–20 crore per MW, nearly twice those of onshore wind or utility-scale solar projects.

Moreover, subsea transmission cables that carry electricity to the mainland and offshore electrical infrastructure that collects power before it is connected to the national grid. These technical requirements make offshore wind heavily dependent on long-term financing, specialised infrastructure for installation and operation, and policy certainty to ensure a supportive regulatory environment for sustained development.

Also Read | How a unified national framework seeks to strengthen India’s future energy security

Policy interventions

India recognised the potential of offshore wind relatively early through the National Offshore Wind Energy Policy, 2015, setting a pioneering example in creating a dedicated policy framework for the sector. The National Institute of Wind Energy – the autonomous body of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has carried out resource assessments and identified more than 70 GW of technical offshore wind potential, concentrated mainly along the coasts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The government has also announced a target of installing 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

The policy framework has expanded in recent years. The MNRE released the revised Offshore Wind Strategy Paper in 2023, outlining a roadmap to auction 37 GW of offshore wind site leases by 2030 through three development models.

Story continues below this ad

Model A: It covers government-identified sites where wind resource assessments and seabed surveys have already been completed. These projects encourage private investment through Viability Gap Funding (VGF) – government financial support that bridges the gap between project costs and expected commercial returns.

Model B: It also involves government-designated sites but without VGF support, making project viability dependent on market conditions.

Model C: It allows developers to identify suitable locations within India’s 200-nautical miles Exclusive Economic Zone, undertake their own resource assessments and develop projects independently.

However, the initial market response has been rather weak. The 500 MW grid-connected project off the Gujarat coast and 4 GW seabed lease auction off Tamil Nadu couldn’t attract bidders. The outcome highlights a broader issue: even with government support, developers have to assess high capital requirements, long project-development periods, transmission arrangements, construction risks and the future price of electricity.

Story continues below this ad

Don't Miss | How urban mining can transform waste into wealth and operationalise circular economy

Addressing infrastructure and regulatory challenges

Recent policy developments indicate that India is also experimenting with new approaches. In addition to new projects, the government is also considering custom-duty waivers for offshore wind turbine generators, submarine cables and foundations, given the limited domestic supply chain for these components.

The government has also taken initiatives to address the logistical requirements of offshore wind development. The Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines (2023), which created a framework for developing greener and more capable ports, and Rs 600-crore component of the 2024 Viability Gap Funding scheme for port upgrades are examples of this effort.

Similarly, the government has taken steps for transmission planning, which is crucial because offshore wind projects require offshore substations to collect electricity from multiple turbines, increase the voltage and transmit it efficiently to shore and then to the mainland grid. India has already completed transmission planning for the initial 10 GW of offshore wind capacity – 5 GW each for Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. But large-scale deployment would require further coordination between offshore generation zones and the mainland grid.

Moreover, India’s offshore projects are subject to regulations administered by multiple central and state authorities covering environment, coastal regulation, defence, shipping, ports, fisheries and maritime security. Although the MNRE serves as the nodal ministry, with the NIWE supporting offshore wind development, effective coordination among different authorities remains important for timely project development.

Story continues below this ad

Towards building India’s offshore wind future

India’s offshore wind strategy is gradually moving from potential to implementation. The policy framework, resource potential assessment, financial support, transmission planning and global partnerships provide strong foundations for the sector’s growth.

At the same time, necessary infrastructure, including development of specialised ports, vessels, as well as local manufacturing capabilities and regulatory, certainty will shape the pace of the sector’s deployment. As these elements evolve together, offshore wind could contribute not only to India’s renewable energy mix but also to the development of a wider industrial ecosystem.

India is already the world’s fourth largest market for onshore wind installations and has demonstrated its capabilities to scale up wind energy. Offshore wind represents a different technological and institutional challenge, but also a potential new dimension of the country’s renewable energy transition. The coming years will therefore be important in determining how effectively the country converts its offshore wind potential into a commercially viable and sustained source of clean electricity.

From global examples to bilateral cooperation

Here, the experience of other countries may offer insights. For instance, China has emerged as the world’s largest offshore wind market through sustained public investment, domestic manufacturing, and coordinated infrastructure planning. The United Kingdom followed a different approach centred on stable market incentives, particularly the Contract for Difference (CfD) mechanism, which guarantees developers a “strike price” for electricity and adjusts payments when market prices fall below this level.

These experiences also provide useful reference points for India as it develops its own offshore wind framework. The recent India–Norway collaboration on offshore wind and the India-UK offshore wind taskforce, under the India-UK Vision 2035, provide platforms for partnerships in areas where India’s offshore sector is still developing, including technology transfer, financing models, regulatory design, and supply chain facilitation.

Post read questions

1. India’s offshore wind potential offers an important opportunity to diversify its renewable energy mix, but translating this potential into large-scale deployment presents significant technological, financial and institutional challenges. Discuss.

2. What are the major advantages of offshore wind energy over onshore wind and solar power? Examine the factors that could make offshore wind increasingly relevant to India’s future electricity system.

3. How can offshore wind contribute to India’s energy security while supporting its long-term clean-energy transition? Discuss the associated trade-offs.

4. What are the major policy initiatives takes by India to promote offshore wind energy, and what further measures are required to enable its large-scale deployment?

5. International partnerships can help India overcome technological, financial and regulatory barriers in emerging renewable-energy sectors. Discuss with reference to India’s offshore wind ambitions.

(Mahesh Ganguly is Teaching Assistant and Research Fellow at IIT Bombay.)

Share your thoughts and ideas on UPSC Special articles with ashiya.parveen@indianexpress.com.

Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for July 2026. Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.