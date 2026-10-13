How India seeks to eliminate hepatitis B and C as public health threats by 2030

India recently reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating Hepatitis B and C as public health threats by 2030. Hepatitis B and C can lead to chronic viral infection of the liver, potentially causing liver scarring or cirrhosis and liver cancer.

According to the Global Hepatitis Report 2024, India has around 29 million people suffering from hepatitis B and 5.5 million from hepatitis C. The country has the world’s second-highest prevalence of viral hepatitis cases, accounting for over 11% of the global burden.

India has strengthened interventions across the continuum from antenatal screening and hepatitis B immunisation to free diagnosis and treatment. An Indian study, recently published in The Lancet, also suggests that the treatment of hepatitis C can be shortened from 12 to eight weeks, which could cut drug costs by a third.

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What are the other measures India has implemented or needs to implement to fight against viral hepatitis? How artificial intelligence (AI) can revolutionise viral hepatitis care?

Viral hepatitis: a public health challenge

Hepatitis refers to an inflammation of the liver, most commonly caused by a viral infection. The main viruses causing this are hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis A and E are transmitted through contaminated food and water and cause weeks-long symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, jaundice, etc.

Hepatitis B is spread mainly through exposure to body fluids, including blood, and is most commonly transmitted from mother to child during birth. Hepatitis C is a bloodborne virus and most infection occurs through exposure to blood from unsafe procedures.

While there is a vaccine available for the hepatitis B virus (HBV), no vaccine exists for the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Because of its communicable nature, viral hepatitis has become a serious public health issue, placing a huge burden on both the family and society.

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India’s fight against the disease

India has introduced several measures to combat viral hepatitis, from free diagnosis and treatment, safe blood transfusion services to counselling and rehabilitation support for people who inject drugs.

It launched the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) in 2018 to combat the disease through screening and treatment services. This aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.3 to combat viral diseases.

India seeks to break the chain of hepatitis B and C transmission by shifting from a cure-based approach to one rooted in prevention. As such, the NVHCP adopts a combination of preventive, promotive and curative interventions focused on awareness generation, increased access to screening facilities, diagnosis provision and finally treatment.

Measures include intensive hepatitis B vaccination, universal screening of donated blood, and interventions to prevent mother-to-child transmission of infections. At present, an HBV birth dose is given within 24 hours of birth for all institutional deliveries. It is supposed to be followed by three doses at 6, 10 and 14 weeks.

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But the vaccination rate is still low. Lack of awareness among parents, training gaps among health care workers, and hurdles in vaccine distribution are some of the factors behind this.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government announced in October 2026 that triple H screening for HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C will be launched in government de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities. It is seen as a notable development in the fight against the disease.

Need to address stigma

However, the persistence of social stigma remains a challenge in the diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis C infection. The criminalisation of drug use and discrimination against LGBTQ+ mean that targeted and risk-based testing of vulnerable people is also challenging.

A diagnosis of hepatitis B and C can lead to job loss, rejection in the marriage market, as well as isolation from social life. In their study, Stigma among healthcare workers towards hepatitis B infection in Bangalore, India: a qualitative study (2019), Frédérique C. van der Scheun et al. show that many health workers believe that immoral behaviour leads to hepatitis B.

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Therefore, the focus on reducing stigmatisation along with prevention and treatment will help tackle the disease more effectively. Illiteracy and unemployment are critical indicators of discrimination associated with HBV.

Community-based care and affordable treatment

This suggests that there is a need to invest in community health care. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers can play a vital role here. In their study, Expanding Roles of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in the 2019 Hepatitis E Outbreak in a Peri-urban Slum, Nagpur, India (2022), Kalaiselvi Selvaraj et al. found that ASHAs had a positive impact on diagnosis, referral, and community mobilisation.

Although ASHAs faced logistical barriers, the study illustrated that they can be used as frontline health workers to fight hepatitis B and C cases. ASHAs are seen as the first point of contact in the village and are trusted community workers. However, updating their information and providing them with better infrastructure to deal with communities is important to maximise their effectiveness.

In addition, successful state-level policy frameworks can also be considered at the national level. For instance, established in June 2016, the Mukha Mantri (Chief Minister’s) Hepatitis C Relief Fund in Punjab delivers free treatment through a network of 22 district hospitals and 3 government medical colleges.

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Patients are systematically registered, monitored and certified on successful treatment and elimination of the hepatitis C virus. Punjab tried to overcome cost barriers to cutting-edge treatments. Direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), like sofosbuvir, daclatasvir, etc., are generally out of reach for many. But by providing it for free, Punjab made access to treatment for hepatitis C accessible.

In this context, the recent findings from a clinical trial by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in association with public health institutions like AIIMS, Delhi, suggest that the shorter regimen could allow more patients to be treated within existing budgets, helping India move closer to eliminating hepatitis C as a public health problem.

AI and healthcare

Additionally, technology can play a critical role in how hepatitis is treated. In their study, Hepatitis C Diagnosis: Simplified Solutions, Predictive Barriers, and Future Promises (2021), Imran Shahid et al. discuss how the use of state-of-the-art HCV diagnostic platforms has improved the identification of undiagnosed hepatitis C-infected people in developed and middle- to low-income countries.

People vulnerable to HCV infection include those who inject drugs, sex workers, prisoners, etc. Identification of such at-risk people and expanding the use and access of technological diagnosis can strengthen efforts towards Hepatitis C prevention and control in India.

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But screening and identifying the vulnerable people may not be enough. Effective care requires linking diagnosis of the disease and treatment with post-detection care in the form of following up on lab visits, interactions with healthcare providers, as well as provisions of insurance.

Moreover, AI-driven image analysis tools, such as convolutional neural networks, can be highly accurate in detecting HCV-related liver lesions from computed tomography (CT) scans.

In their study, Revolutionising gastroenterology and hepatology with artificial intelligence: From precision diagnosis to equitable healthcare through interdisciplinary practice (2025), Zhi-Li Chen et al. show that AI can contribute to epidemiological surveillance by predicting the spread of the disease and tracking treatment adherence.

The way forward

India has strengthened efforts towards a comprehensive, people-centred response across prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and care. Some studies point to the need for more testing facilities across the country.

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For instance, in their study, Fast pacing India’s fight against viral hepatitis: Targets & action points (2025), Ekta Gupta and Shiv Kumar Sarin discuss gaps in the screening and diagnosis process. Currently, screening is done at limited sites, which are primarily accessed by symptomatic patients. General population-based screening approaches should be adopted, and they should be expanded to remote and marginalised areas and populations.

In addition, measures for robust and continuous epidemiological data, strengthening surveillance systems, and improving access to diagnostics and antivirals will complement the fight against viral hepatitis. There is also an urgent requirement to build well-organised laboratory infrastructure, increase the workforce, especially specialists trained in treating hepatitis-related complications.

Integration of AI into clinical workflows and expanding its applications in low-resource settings can bridge healthcare disparities. AI-assisted diagnosis and management have the potential to revolutionise viral hepatitis care, improving patient outcomes and reducing the global disease burden.

Post read questions

1. Viral hepatitis remains a significant public health challenge in India despite the availability of effective preventive and therapeutic interventions. Discuss the major challenges in its prevention and control.

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2. Examine the role of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) in India’s efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. What are the major implementation challenges?

3. Social stigma and discrimination can undermine public health interventions by discouraging vulnerable populations from accessing diagnostic and treatment services. Discuss with reference to hepatitis B and C.

4. Community health workers can bridge the gap between public health policies and last-mile healthcare delivery. Examine the role of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in the prevention, screening and control of viral hepatitis in India.

5. Examine how technological innovations in diagnostic testing, artificial intelligence and antiviral treatment can accelerate India’s efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis. What challenges could constrain their adoption in resource-limited settings?

(Rituparna Patgiri is an Assistant Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.)

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