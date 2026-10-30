How India can build more resilient food security system

— Renuka

Ensuring food security for its population remains one of the foremost priorities for any nation. India has also made considerable progress in foodgrain production and access to food. The country’s food-based safety nets provide foodgrains to around 800 million people. This makes the management of food procurement, storage and distribution a foremost policy concern to ensure food security.

In this context, stable agricultural production also assumes importance. However, agriculture in India remains significantly dependent on the monsoon. Its vulnerability to changes in the pattern of rainfall and climatic conditions affects crop yields, disrupts supplies, and exerts pressure on food prices. The recent El Niño is a case in point.

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Such uncertainties highlight the need for a robust food security system that can withstand the pressure arising from production shortfalls and supply disruptions. In India, the maintenance of a physical foodgrain buffer stock has been a cornerstone of the country’s food security policy. The central government maintains reserves of staple foodgrains, mainly wheat and rice, to meet the requirements of the Public Distribution System (PDS), absorb the impact of harvest shortfalls, and address price volatility.

How buffer stocks ensure food security, price stability

The policy of buffer stock was formally institutionalised in India during the Fourth Five-Year Plan (1969–74) to strengthen food security and manage fluctuations in foodgrain supplies. Buffer stocks help the government ensure regular availability and affordability of foodgrains.

In 2020, during Covid-19, for instance, the economic lockdown threatened the livelihoods of millions. The government mobilised its existing buffer stocks and released around 1,118 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains over 28 months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Foodgrains were also provided to the migrant population who were not covered under the National Food Security Act.

In addition to this, buffer stocks are also used to address food price volatility. In 2023, the government released wheat and rice from central stocks through the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) to increase market availability and moderate rising prices. Thus, buffer stocks act both as a safety net against food shortages and as an instrument of market intervention.

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How FCI maintains food security system

India’s food security mechanism is a three-pronged operation: procurement of foodgrains from farmers, storage and maintenance of stocks, and distribution to beneficiaries. The Food Corporation of India (FCI), set up under the Food Corporation Act, 1964, is the nodal agency responsible for these operations and for implementing the centre’s food policy.

The process begins with the government announcing the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for crops. The MSP is decided by the government on the basis of the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). The FCI and the state agencies procure eligible foodgrains from farmers at the applicable MSP, subject to meeting the requisite quality specifications. The grain stock is then stored in government-designated warehouses and other storage facilities.

The government also prescribes quarterly minimum buffer stock norms, which are to be maintained to provide for routine distribution as well as for emergencies. The final link in the chain is the PDS under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA). PDS is a food security initiative by the Government of India under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution that supplies subsidised essential commodities to economically vulnerable populations. Under this, the states are responsible for the identification of the beneficiaries, issuance of ration cards, and the operation of the fair price shops.

In addition, the government can also use the Open Market Sale Scheme to increase the availability of foodgrains in the market when required.

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Challenges facing India’s buffer stock

However, the buffer stock system is facing certain challenges. The most immediate issue is the persistent over-accumulation of grain. In October 2026, central pool reserves reached 84 million tonnes, which is nearly triple the mandatory target of 30.77 million tonnes.

As the current policy lacks an official ceiling on maximum stock levels or automatic mechanisms to release excess inventory, holding these massive reserves often inflates carrying costs, interest burdens, and preservation expenses.

This financial strain is also exacerbated by the fact that procurement remains largely concentrated in a few states. For example, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh supply 92 per cent of national wheat procurement in 2024-25, while 65% of paddy procurement was from Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. Such concentration increases the need to transport foodgrains over long distances to deficit regions. It adds to logistical costs and makes the supply chain vulnerable to localised disruptions.

In addition, storage infrastructure and inventory management present another challenge. As of December 2025, the FCI owned 154 lakh metric tonnes of storage capacity while relying on hired facilities for an additional 327 lakh metric tonnes, raising operational overheads and grain spoilage risks. Also, Rice and wheat continue to dominate, while coarse grain accounts for only 1.6 per cent of the total allocation under NFSA.

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Towards smart stocks

To build a food security system that ensures food affordability without putting a massive strain on the national finances, India needs to shift from indiscriminate grain accumulation towards a dynamic, climate-smart stock management system.

The first step in this direction may be aligning the buffer stock with the expected PDS needs, production forecasts, and emergency requirements. The government can release the surplus into the domestic market through a timely open market sale scheme. This would help minimise the degradation of stock quality in godowns, reduce carrying costs, and contain food price pressure in times when markets warrant intervention.

Secondly, the procurement of foodgrains needs to be geographically diversified to improve farmer’s access to MSP and reduce the transit requirements. Thirdly, storage and transport efficiency needs to be improved. Modern storage infrastructure, regular inspection, and better transport planning will help to address the loss of grain and public expenditure.

The national procurement policy should also respond effectively to present ecological realities and changing dietary requirements of the population. Further incentives for drought-resistant, nutrient-dense crops, such as millets and pulses, would ease severe groundwater depletion in traditional farming. It will also improve nutritional security through the PDS.

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India should also strengthen fertiliser security by expanding domestic production where feasible, diversifying import sources and improving nutrient-use efficiency. The ultimate true food security doesn’t lie in how much grain stays locked in public warehouses, but also in how efficiently reserves are managed, preserved, and delivered.

Post read questions

1. Discuss the institutional architecture of India’s food-security system. How do the roles of the Food Corporation of India, state agencies, CACP and the Department of Food and Public Distribution intersect, and where do coordination failures arise?

2. Climate variability, geopolitical conflict and global supply-chain disruptions can simultaneously affect food production, imports and prices. Suggest a comprehensive risk-management framework for India’s food-security system.

3. Discuss the role of coarse cereals, pulses and millets in making India’s food-security system more nutrition-sensitive, climate-resilient and water-efficient. What constraints limit their expansion under the Public Distribution System?

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4. Food security in India cannot be achieved through grain self-sufficiency alone. In light of India’s dependence on imported fertilisers and vulnerability to global supply disruptions, discuss the measures needed to strengthen agricultural input security.

5. Analyse the economic trade-offs involved in maintaining high central-pool stocks. Suggest a framework for determining an optimal level of foodgrain reserves.

(Dr. Renuka holds a PhD in environmental law from Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla.)

Share your thoughts and ideas on UPSC Special articles with ashiya.parveen@indianexpress.com.

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