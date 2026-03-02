How Delhi’s IOR vision combines security, connectivity, and digital governance 

— Simran Walia

India’s Island diplomacy with Seychelles and its outreach to ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) through deepening ties with countries like Malaysia further consolidates its position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). At the same time, the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi (February 16- 20, 2026) positions New Delhi as a convening power in global AI governance discussions.

Through this multidimensional approach, India seeks to consolidate its maritime presence in the Indian Ocean region, strengthen economic and security ties in Southeast Asia, and position Delhi as a voice of the Global South in the emerging technology governance.

During Seychelles President Patrick Herminie’s visit to India (February 5-10, 2026), the two sides stressed cooperation in maritime security, climate solutions, the blue economy, and sustainable development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that defence and maritime cooperation are important pillars in the relationship between India and Seychelles.

Seychelles, a strategically located archipelago of 115 islands in the Western Indian Ocean, relies on external state actors for its security and economic interests. India’s engagement with the island nation underlines its commitment to the Indian Ocean region (IOR). For decades, the IOR has remained central to India’s security and economic well-being. About 80 per cent of India’s oil imports are transited through these waters.

In this context, island diplomacy comes into play. Island diplomacy is widely referred to as a country’s strategic engagement with small island nations through defence cooperation, climate support, economic assistance, and infrastructure projects.

Securing sea lanes of communication is a key aspect of Delhi’s Indian Ocean strategy, which makes Seychelles an important nation as it is located near critical shipping lanes. Cooperation between the two countries spans maritime domain awareness (MDA), coastal surveillance radar systems, and defence training.

Furthermore, India has supported Seychelles through patrol vessels and capacity-building assistance. Such support enhances the ability of small states to monitor their waters, respond to illegal fishing and combat piracy. India presents itself as a net security provider through initiatives aligned with its MAHASAGAR vision, which builds on the 2015 formulation of SAGAR — Security and Growth for All in the (Indian Ocean) Region.

At the same time, India’s engagement with island countries signals its commitment to remain the security provider in its maritime neighbourhood amid the growing influence of extra-regional actors and China’s expansionist behaviour in the region.

India’s Act-East and Malaysia connection

While Seychelles represents engagement with India’s Western Indian Ocean, Malaysia symbolises its eastward expansion. Malaysia is an important partner for India in the ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region, and a key pillar in India’s Act East Policy. It is located near the Strait of Malacca, a critical maritime chokepoint.

India and Malaysia elevated their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in August 2024. A CSP widely implies cooperation between two nations across multiple sectors such as defence, economy, technology, and education, and regular high-level dialogues, institutional mechanisms, alongside global coordination.

One of the major outcomes of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia (February 7-8, 2026) was the further consolidation of the security partnership. The visit showcased India’s objective of promoting a rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific by emphasising cooperation on maritime security and freedom of navigation.

India’s Act-East Policy of 2014 – an evolution of the ‘Look-East’ policy of 1992 – seeks economic, security, and political integration with member nations of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). Therefore, India is expanding its cooperation with Malaysia across domains of defence exchanges, digital economy, trade facilitation, and semiconductor collaboration.

Cooperation in semiconductors and digital infrastructure reflects that India is trying to integrate with ASEAN’s production networks. Supply-chain diversification has become a central strategic concern, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, by deepening ties with Malaysia, India is trying to position itself as a key investment destination for Malaysian companies.

India’s multidimensional approach in IOR

In addition, critical technologies have become strategically significant as Artificial Intelligence (AI) redefines governance systems, military capabilities, and economies worldwide. Therefore, questions around AI ethics, data sovereignty, and regulation have become central to global politics.

India’s domestic experience with digital infrastructure, including UPI, Aadhaar, and digital service delivery platforms, has gained significant attention. For developing countries dealing with technological dependence, India offers a model that combines affordability and regulatory innovation. By promoting inclusive AI and digital governance, Delhi seeks to position itself as a bridge between emerging markets and advanced economies.

Together, these technological initiatives complement India’s strategy in the IOR, which extends from maritime and defence cooperation to technology-driven governance. India’s multidimensional approach thus integrates security, connectivity, and digital governance into a coherent vision.

