How Buddhism can keep diplomatic negotiations on, when politics stalls

— Shashank Shekhar Sinha

At the time of his death, the Buddha (‘Enlightened One’) is said to have told his close disciples that the followers of his teachings should visit and revere the places associated with four big events of his life — Lumbini (birth), Bodh Gaya (enlightenment), Sarnath (first sermon) and Kushinagar (death). Except Lumbini, which is in Nepal, the other three sites, regarded as sacred destinations of the Buddhist world, are in India. Of these, Bodh Gaya is regarded as the navel of the Buddhist universe.

During the third century BCE, the Mauryan king Ashoka is said to have dug out Buddha’s remains enshrined in the original eight stupas and distributed them among several thousand stupas he erected throughout the Indian subcontinent. As Buddhism became popular, monasteries and shrines started coming up across India. During the Gupta times (c. 300-600 CE), Nalanda Mahavihara emerged as a centre of learning. Later, other mahaviharas like Vallabhi, Vikramashila, Odantapura also emerged as centres of learning.

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Meanwhile, through monks and traders, Buddhism also travelled beyond India to take root in China, Central Asia, and East and Southeast Asia. When India became an independent nation-state in 1947, it invoked this Buddhist heritage to augment its diplomatic ties with nations having Buddhist populations.

Beginnings of modern Buddhist diplomacy

Jawaharlal Nehru, independent India’s first Prime Minister, was keen to use the country’s Buddhist legacy not only to strengthen its diplomatic ties with other newly independent Asian nations but also to position India as a cultural superpower. Buddhism was India’s ‘great gift’ to the world, an expression he would frequently invoke in diplomatic engagements.

Friendship missions, exchange of relics, and hosting of international cultural events were among the first set of diplomatic initiatives. Many prominent Buddhist monks, like Bhikshu Jagdish Kashyap, were sent as special envoys on diplomatic visits. Between 1951-58, five friendship missions were sent to China, which had Buddhist monks and scholars.

Relics also formed part of India’s early diplomatic exercises. China got the Dalai Lama to present the relics of Xuanzang, the famous Chinese monk, to India. China also pledged support for the construction of a memorial hall dedicated to Xuanzang in Nalanda.

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In 1949, India also received relics of the Buddha’s close disciples, Sariputra and Maudgalyayana, kept in the Victoria and Albert Museum in England, in a formal state function attended by diplomats, Buddhist monks, and senior government representatives. The relics were first sent to Ceylon and from there to India.

These relics were then taken on a tour of several Buddhist countries like Burma (now Myanmar), Tibet, Nepal, Thailand, and Cambodia. A part of these relics was also offered on permanent loan to Burma. In 1954, a government delegation carried reliquary urns to Japan when the country’s first peace pagoda was inaugurated.

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India’s Buddhist outreach

One of the most impactful early diplomatic initiatives included the year-long celebration of the 2500 birth anniversary of the Buddha in 1956. The event involved organising festivals, conferences, art exhibitions, and diplomatic gatherings. Thousands of international Buddhists and high-profile representatives of Asian countries assembled at Bodh Gaya on the occasion.

To sustain the diplomatic mileage created by the celebrations, India constituted a Bodh Gaya Temple Advisory Board in 1956. This board had representations from various Asian countries and it allotted land to international organisations and societies for the construction of Buddhist temples, monasteries and rest houses. In the next few decades, several such structures were erected at the site of Buddha enlightenment, including those by China, Tibet, Burma, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea and Sri Lanka.

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In the 1980s, the Indian government also allowed these countries to use their national architectural styles in the construction of such structures. In the process, Bodh Gaya earned the epithet of a ‘Mini-Asia’.

Alongside such proactive diplomatic ventures, India also gave refuge to the Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists, when the latter fled Tibet with his followers in 1959. The backdrop for this was China’s occupation of Tibet in 1951. India allowed the Tibetan refugees to form a government-in-exile with headquarters in McLeodganj in the Dharamshala district of Himachal Pradesh.

Soon after, India became the centre of Tibetan Buddhists and diaspora from across the world. Nobel laureate Dalai Lama’s international stature and various rituals and ceremonies conducted by him, particularly the Kalachakra initiation, have only added to India’s presence on the international Buddhist map. This however has come at the cost of straining India’s relationship with China.

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Buddhism as a tool of soft power

In recent decades, India has gone beyond diplomatic missions, relics, Bodh Gaya constructions and playing host to Tibetan Buddhists, to create more substantive prospects. This is how Nalanda University and the Buddhist Circuit were born. The creation of Nalanda University in Rajgir in 2010 happened after several rounds of international deliberations, including those at two East Asia Summits (2007 and 2009). The idea was to revive Nalanda’s intellectual heritage by creating a world-class institution for higher learning. To anchor the modern university’s role in building diplomatic ties, it was placed under the Ministry of External Affairs.

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Buddhism has also been a key component of India’s ‘Look East’ and ‘Act East’ policy, a proposition emphasised by several leaders. The development of the Buddhist Circuit in India is not only meant to boost tourism prospects but also to cement ties with neighbouring countries in the east. A special train, Mahaparinirvan Express, connecting important sites in the circuit was also started in 2007-08.

States with Buddhist heritage have been active too. Some are developing their own mini circuits. The Maharashtra government is developing a ‘Buddha Theme Park’, which will showcase Buddhist heritage from 10 countries. Festivals like the Hemis Festival (Leh), Lahaul Festival (Himachal Pradesh) and Global Buddhist Festival (Amravati) also add to India’s international Buddhist appeal, just as the gifting of Bodhi tree saplings to other Asian countries.

In the last few years, efforts have been directed towards holding international conferences and seminars. In 2018, an International Buddhist Conclave was held at New Delhi and Ajanta. In April 2023, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), India organised the first Global Buddhist Summit to discuss the relevance of Buddhist philosophy in addressing contemporary global issues.

The Second Global Buddhist Summit was held in 2026 with the theme, ‘Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence’. Some diplomatic events have also taken place. In 2023, to commemorate 50 years of India-South Korea diplomatic ties, the Sangwol Society of South Korea organised a 1100 kms Buddhist walking pilgrimage in India spread over 43 days.

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Modes of engagement with other Buddhist countries

Many East Asian countries have built temples and monasteries in Bodh Gaya. Some have also been donating images and artefacts. Images donated by Sri Lankan, Tibetan, Thai, Japanese and Burmese communities adorn Buddhist temples in different parts of India. India’s engagement with China has been limited. The latter, as we discussed earlier, donated relics for Xuanzang Memorial Hall (completed in 1984) alongside some Chinese Buddhist texts and an endowment.

China has been using Buddhist diplomacy more aggressively. It claims it has played a bigger role in the spread of Buddhism in East and South-East Asia and also the Americas. China has also been trying to create a second/alternate Dalai Lama for the Tibetan Buddhists.

Of all the Asian countries with Buddhist populations, Japan has perhaps made the greatest investment in India’s Buddhist heritage. It has not only constructed temples in Bodh Gaya, where other countries have also constructed, but in Sarnath as well. Its presence in the Indian Buddhist landscape can also be seen in the building of the giant Buddha statue at Bodh Gaya (by the Daijokyo sect) and peace pagodas (as a part of a peace movement started by Nichidatsu Fujii).

In addition, Japan has been providing assistance for the conservation of Buddhist sites. Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has also been offering loans for infrastructural development of sites like Ajanta, Ellora, and Sanchi as well as those in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. But how can India leverage its Buddhist heritage more effectively for diplomatic purposes?

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Amplifying prospects for Buddhist diplomacy

First, Buddhist diplomacy needs to factor more actively in India’s foreign policy, especially in its relations with countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which account for around 98% of the world’s Buddhist population. China has been competing with India over the Buddhist legacy. India has built up good relations with Japan. With Sri Lanka, it has historic ties going back to the third century BCE. However, India needs a more constructive cultural engagement with countries like Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Mongolia, South Korea, and Laos.

Second, India needs to create more value around Buddhist sites and relics, which have remained core components of Buddhist diplomacy. To strengthen the prospects of Buddhist sites, the country needs to upgrade infrastructural facilities – airports, local connectivity, hotels, tour guiding, security – around the Buddhist sites. It also needs to ease travel norms for monks, pilgrims and tourists from other countries with Buddhist populations.

Similarly, repatriation of relics – like the recent return of mortal remains of the Buddha from Piprahwa from Hong Kong to India – and organising mobile exhibitions and cultural programmes around them, can serve as instruments of Track Two diplomacy as well.

Third, educational institutions and international academic collaborations could create avenues for sustained international engagement. Joint research programmes, scholarships, translation projects, and academic exchanges can organically amplify diplomatic efforts. Efforts like these can keep the diplomatic negotiations going where political conversations become difficult.

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Post read questions

1. How can India’s Buddhist heritage serve as an instrument of soft power in strengthening its diplomatic relations with Asian countries?

2. The 1956 celebrations marking 2,500 years of the Buddha’s Mahaparinirvana illustrate the role of shared cultural heritage in nation-building and international diplomacy. Discuss.

3. How did the development of international Buddhist institutions at Bodh Gaya contribute to India’s cultural engagement with Asian countries?

4. Bodh Gaya’s transformation into a ‘Mini-Asia’ demonstrates how heritage sites can become platforms for international cooperation. Discuss the opportunities and challenges of using religious heritage for cultural diplomacy.

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5. How can the conservation of Buddhist heritage sites, international pilgrimages and academic exchanges strengthen India’s cultural diplomacy?

(Shashank Shekhar Sinha is a historian and the author of Casting the Buddha: A Monumental History of Buddhism in India, 2024).

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