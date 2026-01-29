How AI is changing the way aspirants prepare for UPSC exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, widely regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India, demands rigorous preparation. A vast syllabus and intense competition have traditionally pushed aspirants towards coaching institutes, guidance from seniors and mentors, extensive reading, and long hours of self-study.

However, a new player has begun to quietly reshape this ecosystem: Artificial Intelligence.

From answer evaluation and value addition to revision and time management, AI tools are increasingly being adopted by UPSC aspirants. To understand how AI is reshaping preparation and where its limitations lie, we spoke to aspirants and mentors.

Twenty-nine-year-old Roushan Kumar Chandan has been using AI tools extensively in his preparation. With the right prompts, Chandan believes, AI can significantly improve efficiency and help aspirants manage their workload better. He says it helps him revise his notes and saves time that would otherwise be spent referring to multiple, cluttered sources.

For Anurag Srivastava, 32, who has appeared for four UPSC Mains examinations, AI serves a specific purpose: value addition. He uses it to generate academic terms connected to urbanisation and sociology. “It gives you that extra edge,” he says.

Essay writing, aspirants say, is another area where AI proves useful. Roushan notes that AI can generate numerous perspectives on a topic, something aspirants might struggle with while studying several topics. Aspirants, despite studying multiple subjects, have cognitive limitations; AI doesn’t, he says.

Snehit Sah, who appeared for the exam for the first time last year, has used AI more cautiously. He credits it with helping him understand historical battles, lesser-known contexts not found in textbooks, and difficult geographical concepts, while saving time otherwise spent cross-referencing sources.

Apprehensions around AI use

Mudit Gupta, a UPSC mentor and faculty member, advocates for responsible AI use. “In today’s world, AI has made UPSC preparation more self-reliant,” he says, adding that many aspirants now use AI tools for Mains answer evaluation, instead of waiting for traditional feedback.

However, both aspirants and mentors remain cautious about AI’s limitations.

Snehit points out that AI-generated information is not always reliable and may not reflect the latest information. Anurag recalls instances where AI tools “hallucinated” and produced misleading information. Roushan highlights another concern: not everyone knows how to frame effective prompts, which leads to generic answers and thus defeats the purpose of using AI, he says.

Bhaswati Sonowal, who has been preparing for UPSC for four years, stresses the importance of AI literacy. “If you’re not leveraging AI, you’re probably missing an opportunity to streamline your efforts.”

Can AI replace newspapers and books?

With AI now offering summaries, UPSC-focused highlights, flowcharts, and MCQs, a key question arises: can it replace traditional methods like newspapers and books? The answer, according to aspirants, is no. “I believe newspapers can be supplemented, not replaced, by AI,” says Snehal. “AI tools can help with quick summaries or provide a broader perspective.”

Snehit echoes this sentiment but adds an emotional dimension. He enjoys holding a physical newspaper, recognising authors, and the option to send them feedback is something he enjoys. Over time, he has “developed a connection with certain columnists that cannot be replaced by AI.”

Anurag is more categorical. “You don’t read newspapers just for facts. You read them to learn how to write — English, grammar, opinions, and perspectives,” he says. “Relying on AI for newspaper summaries is a blunder.”

Faster preparation, but a human mind at the core

Nikhil Sheth, who has taught History and Art and Culture for over 15 years, acknowledges that AI tools and digital platforms have made preparation more structured and faster. However, he cautions against overdependence on technology. “Many students now skip standard books and rely too much on AI shortcuts. Instant answers promote passive learning and reduce the cognitive development needed for the exam… One must remember that UPSC is still a pen-and-paper exam,” he says.

Ashish Mishra, a faculty member at a premium UPSC coaching institute in Delhi and Gurgaon, argues that the exam’s difficulty lies not in subject complexity but in competition, syllabus breadth, and the long preparation cycle. “Success requires reading standard sources, linking ideas, and consistent answer writing. Technology can only act as an aid, not a substitute,” he says. He also notes that AI-generated answers often lack accuracy.

He raises a crucial question: “How will AI help an aspirant inside the examination hall or during the interview, especially if they’ve become dependent on it?”

Nanditesh Nilay, who teaches ethics, values, and behaviour to UPSC aspirants and trainee officers, believes many misunderstand the true purpose of the civil services examination. “The Ethics paper, for example, especially case studies, is designed to test the real self of an aspirant, how one acts in an ethical dilemma and justifies that action,” he says.

While Nilay does not oppose AI use for revision or note-making, he cautions against losing originality. “Wise use of AI should be encouraged, but not at the cost of ethical reasoning,” he says. “Future bureaucrats will face real-world challenges that demand independent thinking, originality, and humanity, not shortcuts. That practice of ‘originality’ should not be missed in the preparation stage.”

