How AI could open new avenues in biological research

— Lakshmy Ramakrishnan

An AI system recently helped identify a novel enzyme system inside viruses that infect bacteria, highlighting how AI could open new avenues in biological sciences, with potential applications in health and medicine.

With its ability to generate hypotheses for testing and analysing large biological datasets, AI is slowly becoming part of the scientific inquiry process in biological research and is likely to act as a research collaborator.

But scientific discovery also involves asking the right questions, which is rooted in a culture of creativity, critical inquiry, mentorship, and rigorous experimentation. How can human researchers ensure that AI augments this process in a transparent and accountable manner?

Discovery of novel enzyme system indicates shift?

AI company Anthropic recently announced that its popular system Claude helped identify a previously unknown enzyme system in bacteriophages – viruses that infect bacteria – in approximately 21 hours, which would have typically taken a human researcher weeks or months of work.

The company named the system array-associated reverse transcriptases (ART), which contain repeating DNA sequences that resemble patterns seen ​in gene-editing technology CRISPR. ​

Whether such systems can replicate the depth and reliability of human scientific discovery is still unknown, but it indicates a shift in the field. AI is moving from a tool that can assist biological research to an active collaborator in the process of scientific inquiry.

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This comes at a time when agentic AI and cloud computing are slowly integrating into the scientific method and widening the ambit of biological questions that can be explored and tested. However, human oversight and intervention remain important not only to check AI-generated analysis but also to pursue curiosity-driven exploration that may not be part of AI-driven analysis of data.

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Significance of AI tools in rare and genetic diseases

This convergence between AI and human researchers is already evident in biomedical research, where AI tools are being used in the exploration and synthesis of scientific literature.

Tools such as NotebookLM, ResearchRabbit, and Elicit are increasingly used by researchers for literature surveys, analysis, writing, experimental planning, citation tracking, and support for coding. These tools help them navigate a vast and complex body of literature and are supportive of existing research workflows.

A more significant application of AI is the analysis of large amounts of biological databases that would be difficult to manage through conventional methodologies. Biological experiments generate vast amounts of data, including DNA sequences, 3D structure information, and imaging data. AI tools can aid in identifying trends, relationships of sequences with specific properties, and generate predictions that can further experimental investigation.

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For instance, AlphaGenome is designed by Google DeepMind to analyse DNA sequences of up to 1 million base pairs and predict how DNA sequence variations can affect gene regulation. Such models can help researchers identify specific mechanisms that may activate disease pathways, as well as the functional effects of genetic variation.

This is particularly relevant to rare and genetic diseases, where the vast majority of observed genetic variation occurs in the non-coding regions of DNA, and computational tools remain as the way to characterise them. In this vein, AI is able to provide researchers with insights using information available in existing biological databases.

How AlphaFold2 tool advances biological research

AI is also being used to predict biological structures and functions. A notable example of an AI-powered biological tool is AlphaFold2, which contributed to one of the areas recognised by the 2024 Nobel Prize for Chemistry. Developed by Google DeepMind and trained on Protein Data Bank – a global repository of structural information on macromolecules – it predicts tertiary protein structures based on amino acid sequences, and provides confidence measures for its predictions.

Determining protein structures and interactions is critical to biological research because it helps understand protein function and the underlying mechanisms of disease biology. Structural information can support vaccine design and development of drug targets and repurposing of drugs. It can also contribute to biomarker development for determining disease susceptibility, diagnosis, and responsiveness to treatment.

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Conventional techniques to determine protein structures, such as X-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy, and electron microscopy, require significant technical expertise and considerable time and resources. But AI can accelerate this process and help researchers narrow down the range of possibilities that can be subsequently investigated experimentally.

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From predicting to designing biology

The next advancement in AI-enabled biology lies in moving beyond predicting existing biology systems to designing them. Generative AI models can design genetic sequences that do not exist in nature, stepping away from models that analyse sequences that are available in nature.

Last year, researchers at Stanford University and the Arc Institute designed new viral genomes of bacteriophages viruses that infect bacteria. It could advance research into alternatives to antibiotics for treating drug-resistant infections.

The researchers used generative AI model Evo2 that was trained on prokaryotic and eukaryotic genetic sequences. Prokaryotic organisms include bacteria and archaea and eukaryotic organisms include plants, fungi, animals, etc.

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Based on genomes written by Evo 2, the researchers designed novel phages that are capable of infecting antibiotic-resistant strains of Escherichia coli. This demonstrates how a genAI tool that can interpret and generate DNA sequences can be used to design novel genomes, taking a step forward from other studies that emphasised the practice of AI to design genes.

These genomes were subsequently developed and tested in the lab, showing how AI can contribute to experimental research by designing genomes that researchers test empirically in the wet lab. In another landmark achievement, the world’s first genAI-discovered drug candidate, rentosertib, developed by Insilico Medicine, entered phase III clinical trials.

Post read questions

1. Artificial Intelligence is transforming biological research from the analysis of existing biological systems to the design of new ones. Discuss with suitable examples.

2. Examine the potential of Artificial Intelligence in accelerating drug discovery, disease diagnosis and the development of personalised medicine. What are the major limitations of its application in biomedical research?

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3. What is the significance of AI-based protein structure prediction for modern biological research? Explain its potential applications and limitations.

4. Artificial Intelligence can accelerate scientific discovery, but it cannot substitute for experimental validation. Critically examine this statement in the context of biological sciences.

(The second part of the article will discuss how agentic AI adds another dimension to the convergence between AI and biology, and how India can harness this. Lakshmy is an Associate Fellow with Observer Research Foundation’s Centre for New Economic Diplomacy.)

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