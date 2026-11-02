How ageing population presents both challenges and opportunities

Amid declining birth rates and a rapidly ageing population, China is now supporting more elderly people – aged 65 and above – than children. As the workforce in the world’s second-largest economy is shrinking, its implications for both China and the global economy are being closely watched.

Data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics released last month show that the ratio of China’s dependent elderly population compared to the working age population surged to 23% last year, surpassing the figure for children, which stood at 22%.

India is also experiencing a demographic transition. Its elderly population – 60 years and above – is projected to rise to 230 million by 2036, accounting for about 15% of the total population. But how does India address this transition? Is the ageing population merely the recipient of welfare services, or a participant in India’s emerging ‘silver economy’?

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Ageing population and policy challenge

Population ageing driven by the decline in the Total Fertility Rate (TFR), increase in longevity – supported by improvements in healthcare, as well as social, economic, and lifestyle conditions – has raised concerns globally.

The life expectancy at birth in 2024 is 73.3 years, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The United Nations specialised agency for health also projected that the number of people aged 60 and above will increase to 1.4 billion by 2030, up from 1.1 billion in 2023.

The rise in the ageing population presents a policy challenge for both the state and society, as it has social, demographic, economic, and health consequences. The state has to expand its healthcare expenditure, social security schemes, invest in the organisation of care, and ensure that it remains affordable and accessible.

Growing age can also lead to physical dependency, reduced mobility, social isolation, loneliness, and loss of dignity. This makes it essential to build a care system that addresses these concerns.

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Gendered nature of care work

One fundamental question that the rise in ageing population raises is about the responsibility of care. Most of the care work falls unfairly on women in the absence of shared responsibilities between the state and household members. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), 708 million women were prevented from participating in the labour market because of unpaid care work in 2024.

In the context of India, the report of the Time Use Survey (TUS), conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) during January to December 2024, says that the average time spent on unpaid caregiving activities is 74 minutes per day for men. Women, on the other hand, spend 140 minutes per day on the same.

In their 2018 study, Family caregiving for older adults: Gendered roles and caregiver burden in emigrant households of Kerala, India, Allen Prabhaker Ugargol and Ajay Bailey argue that daughters-in-law sacrifice their careers and endure separation from their husbands to take on caregiving roles for the left-behind older adults in emigrant households.

Women, especially daughters-in-law, are the primary caregivers. Mala Ramanathan and Arsha Kochuvilayil, in their 2025 study, Gendered Care Work for the Elderly: An Examination Using the Longitudinal Ageing Survey of India, 2018–19, use data from the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (LASI), Wave 1, conducted in 2017–18, to show that caregivers are mostly women in both dependent and independent care groups.

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What purple economy calls for

Thus, the rise of the elderly population means that there is a need to evaluate existing caregiving responsibilities. The purple economy framework is a response to this unfair nature of gendered care work. It emphasises building a gender egalitarian framework by sharing care services between households and the state.

Spearheaded by feminist economists, such as Ipek Ilkkaracan, this framework recognises care work as a public good that generates benefits. The purple economy emphasises state investment in building care infrastructure, equal distribution of unpaid care work, and implementing labour market policies, which allow for a greater work-life balance.

There is also a need to recognise the intersections between gender and class, as it is mostly women from lower classes who cannot afford to outsource caregiving responsibilities and have to engage in them.

While the care economy framework highlights both unpaid and paid care work, the purple economy focuses on creating the conditions for the transformation of inequalities in the care economy. The care economy is rooted in the feminist debates on unpaid domestic labour and social reproduction since the 1970s.

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The purple economy approach, developed in the 2000s, builds on the care economy and focuses on how to build structural conditions for equal care responsibilities. It is a multidimensional approach, which advocates for social justice, in which the state is expected to play a key role. This approach is particularly relevant in the context of ageing.

Ageing and caregiving

Ageing and caregiving are interconnected. Therefore, the support provided to older adults can be analysed through the purple economy approach. For instance, the Basic Law on Measures for the Ageing Society, 1995, in Japan treats ageing as a social responsibility. Long-term care is institutionalised, with opportunities directed for social participation. Similarly, in South Korea, the Long-Term Care Insurance for the Elderly Act also provides social insurance to reduce the burden on individual families.

But these policies can work better when caregiving is shared. It is important to think of ageing not just as a life cycle issue but also one that cuts across housing, employment, mobility and social welfare. Sweden, for instance, encourages equal participation in caregiving activities by introducing a gender-neutral paid parental leave benefit in 1974 that allows for care work to be shared.

How India addresses its ageing challenge

In the context of India, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Act, 2019, makes maintenance of parents by children and heirs legally mandatory. However, very often this burden of care falls unfairly on women. This requires more state interventions through building care infrastructure to support the elderly.

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The Central Government’s Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, as well as the State Government’s Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2010, also seek to ensure that senior citizens spend a dignified life, maintain good physical and mental health, and receive financial support, work rights, education rights, and public assistance.

Notably, Southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu already have a high number of elderly people, similar to developed countries. In October 2026, Keralam became the first state in India to pass the Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026. It is intended to protect senior citizens from abuse and exploitation. It also proposes to regulate eldercare centres and ensure better access to healthcare and social security.

Along with these acts, the National Program for Healthcare of the Elderly (NPHCE) becomes particularly important as it focuses on accessible, affordable and specialised healthcare for the older population through the Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and health and wellness centres.

The Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY) complements the NPHCE by targeting specific interventions to improve the quality of life of senior citizens by providing shelter, food, financial and social support, assistive devices, as well as employment opportunities.

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Market-based care services

The approach towards elderly support that prioritises family and community-led initiatives while ensuring financial security, digital literacy training, long-term care insurance, digital healthcare access, assistive technologies, and engagement platforms is crucial for effectively integrating older adults into India’s emerging ‘silver economy’.

The silver economy refers to economic activities driven by goods and services designed to meet the needs of the elderly, typically those over 50 years of age. It also creates work opportunities that enable the elderly to contribute their experience and expertise across various sectors.

Hence, the increase in the ageing population means that it is also transforming into a target group for the market, particularly the financially well-off in urban areas. Its current value is 7 billion dollars according to the NITI Aayog and is expected to grow in the future.

In Japan, some companies have focused on developing new products like powered exoskeletons, which support movement of different parts of the body, as well as eyewear that automatically adjusts its focus.

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The focus is on technological innovation to reduce the burden on caregivers as well as improve the comfort of the elderly. Similar investments in India can be a way to engage in the social use of technology and improve livelihood opportunities. Many have turned to the private sector-led startups to care for their ageing parents, especially migrant offspring from financially well-off families. These startups offer both healthcare and companionship and also facilitate the idea of self-care.

In Ageing and Self-Care in India: Examining the Role of the Market in Determining a New Course of Growing Old among Middle Class Older Adults in Urban India (2021), Jagriti Gangopadhyay argues that middle-class older adults are increasingly turning to market-based solutions as the joint family declines. Familial care is being replaced by market-based care services.

Way forward

Most market interests are centred around the middle-class elderly. But it is also important to take into account the needs of the other elderly people, especially the poorer women. They are often abused and abandoned and require state support.

Alok Roy and Bhaswati Das’s 2026 study, The Presence, Chronicity, Multiple Mistreatments, and Their Association with the Health of Older Adults, reports that 5.2% of older adults experience mistreatment. Using data from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) Wave 1 (2017-18), women report higher rates of mistreatment and more kinds of abuse. What we require is holistic treatment of the elderly population through policies and schemes.

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Post read questions

1. The growing elderly population necessitates a shift from a family-centric model of care to a shared responsibility between the state, market and community. Discuss.

2. What is the purple economy framework? Discuss its relevance in addressing gender inequalities in unpaid caregiving in India.

3. Critically examine the effectiveness of India’s existing policies and institutional mechanisms in ensuring dignity, healthcare and social security for senior citizens.

4. Market-based eldercare services are creating new opportunities in India’s silver economy. However, their accessibility remains constrained by socio-economic inequalities. Analyse.

5. How can technological innovation and the expansion of the care economy help India address the challenges of an ageing population?

(Rituparna Patgiri is an Assistant Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.)

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