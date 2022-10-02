Get Inspired: What Shastri’s life teaches us about leadership and ethics?

The second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary is being observed today was known as a statesman par excellence. Born on October 2, 1904 in Mughalsarai (modern day Uttar Pradesh), he is best remembered for his slogan, ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was sworn in as the PM on June 9, 1964. Even though he held the office just for 581 days — till January 11, 1966, when he passed away in Tashkent, he is always remembered for his stellar contribution to the good of the country. Shastri’s leadership was laden with values and ethics.

Right from the beginning till the very end of his life, he demonstrated to every Indian how to practice simplicity and morality in both letter and spirit, in personal and public life.

We have heard the story that as a schoolboy, Shastri would swim across the Ganges twice a day with his books tied on top of his head. He did not have enough money to take a ferry to school. The life of Shastri is full of incidents that make him a role model for many citizens of India. But these anecdotes only make sense if we contextualise them in terms of values and ethics. Knowing about this true leader is not just relevant for any examination but for every true citizen and leader in making.

A true leader displays a progressive attitude from the very beginning

— Shastri was born Lal Bahadur Shrivastava to Ramdulari Devi and Sharada Prasad Shrivastava. However, being against the prevailing caste system, he decided to drop his surname. The title ‘Shastri’ was given after he completed his graduation at Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi in 1925. The title ‘Shastri’ refers to a ‘scholar’ or a person, adept in the holy scriptures. Shastri in this way showed a broad outlook at a very young age.

— His progressive attitude came to the fore when he asked for khadi cloth and a spinning wheel as dowry.

A true leader leads from the front in adverse situations and doesn’t shy away of accountability

Lal Bahadur Shastri, the third Prime Minister of India, was one of the giants in public life, who always took the country’s myriad responsibilities on his shoulders. During the adverse situations too, he came forward, made himself accountable and showed the signs of a true leader- one who leads from the front.

— After the sudden demise of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Shashtri took oath of office. Despite being relatively new to the high office, he led the country successfully through the Indo-Pakistan War in 1965.

— When the country faced major food shortages in mid-1960s, Shastri led from the front and introduced new ideas including fixing foodgrain price for producers – known as the minimum support price (MSP) – and setting up a Prices Commission, the body known as the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) now that recommends the MSP.

— Shastri was at times critical of his own government, but when it came to taking responsibility he always led from the front. He served as the Railway Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru’s Cabinet and was so conscientious that he resigned following a train accident at Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu in 1956. His gesture was hailed by all including Nehru, whom he considered as his “hero”.

Nehru then told Parliament that he was accepting Shastri’s resignation because it would set an example in constitutional propriety and not because the latter was in any way responsible for the train mishap.

A true leader takes criticism constructively, knows the loopholes and accepts the shortcomings

— When the Opposition brought a motion of no-confidence against his government in September 1964, Shastri candidly accepted its successes and failures.

During his reply to this motion in the Lok Sabha on September 18, 1964, when then Praja Socialist Party leader JB Kriplani suggested to the Treasury Bench members that they should use Nehru’s name “sparingly to justify their conduct,” Shastri said: “We will try to work on our own as far as possible. We do not want to drag in the name of Pandit Jawaharlalji for covering our lapses and inefficiencies. We will never do that. We must own the entire responsibility for what we do.”

In the course of this debate, Shastri did not spare his own government, criticising the lack of coordination between different departments. Citing the instance of the water-logging problem in Punjab, Shastri said, “I am merely expressing the view of an expert or a great engineer; he has said that because of the canals which have been constructed during the last few years, and some of the bridges of the railways or the culverts of the railways and also because of some roads which have been built, many areas have been affected, and because there being no coordination between different departments, the water-logging persists or it has resulted in continued water-logging.”

He went on to say, “I am sorry I am critical of the government or of the administration, but I can with my own experience say that no department is prepared to shoulder the responsibility. If you mention it to the Railways, they say ‘we have nothing to do with it; the bridges or the culverts were built a long time back’. If you go to the transport ministry, they will say ‘well, the roads are all right, and, therefore, there should be no problem’. If you refer to the irrigation department, of course they are a law unto themselves.”

And, then, Shastri added: “I am accepting it; I have myself said that; I should be held responsible for that. But what I want to emphasise is that the administration has to realise its responsibility in this matter. This kind of working in water-tight compartments between one department and another must go.”

A true leader speaks through his actions

— On August 15, 1947, he became the Minister of Police and Transport. It was during his tenure that the first women bus conductors were appointed. He was the one who suggested the use of jets of water instead of lathis to disperse unruly crowds.

— He underlined the importance of increasing milk production and supply, and promoted White Revolution. The National Dairy Development Board was formed in 1965.

— Reputed for his soft spoken nature and clean image, he is said to have practiced severe austerity measures at home before applying them for the country’s benefit.

— In 1965, India was embroiled in war with Pakistan and the country was facing acute food shortage. There was added pressure with the United States threatening to cut supplies. Faced with the crisis, Lal Bahadur Shastri announced to his family one evening that for the next few days they would all give up on their evening meal. Kal se ek hafte tak sham ko chulha nahin jalega (From tomorrow we would not cook in the evenings for a week),” he said adding that the kids would get only milk and fruits, while the adults will stay hungry. It is only after he was sure that his own family could survive without a meal a day that he announced on All India Radio, urging the public to sacrifice one meal at least once a week. For the next few weeks, all restaurants and eateries strictly followed the rule.

A true leader’s public and private lives are inseparable

Shastri demonstrated integrity in private life too. It is said, “Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely” . But it wasn’t true at all for Shastri.

— It is said that when he was the Prime Minister, his family asked him to buy a car. The Fiat car he bought was for Rs 12,000. Since he had only Rs 7,000 in his bank account, he applied for a bank loan of Rs 5,000 from the Punjab National Bank. The car is today kept at the Shastri Memorial in New Delhi.

— It is said that he had a Chevrolet Impala car for official use, which his son once used for a drive. When Shastri learned about it, he asked his driver to check the distance the car was used for and later deposited the money in the government account.

— Being a part of the freedom movement landed up him in jail quite often. When Shastri was completing his term in prison, his wife received a pension of Rs 50 every month. Once, when his wife visited him in the jail and told him that she was able to save Rs 10 from the pension, he got annoyed and asked the servants of People’s Society to cut down his pension and give that Rs 10 to some needy family.

— It is also said that when his son received an undue promotion at his job, it irked Shastri so much that he immediately released an order to reverse the promotion.

— Reportedly, when Lal Bahadur Shastri passed away in 1966 he had no house on his name, nor any land in his possession. He had only left behind a government loan which he had taken to buy a Fiat car after he became prime minister. After his death the bank asked his wife, Lalita Shastri for the repayment of the loan, which she repaid from the family pension.

— Once while Shastri was still the home minister of India, he had to catch a flight to Delhi from Calcutta. The flight was in the evening and the rush hour traffic had made it practically impossible for Shastri to reach the airport on time. Subsequently, the commissioner of police decided to send a car with a siren ahead of Shastri’s vehicle so as to clear out the road. However, Shastri firmly refused on the grounds that it would make the people of Calcutta feel that some important person was out on their streets.

A true leader believes in ‘Sheelam Param Bhushanam’ or Character is a true virtue

Shastri’s maiden Independence Day speech in 1964 is as relevant today as it was then. Shastri observed: “We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country. Above all, we need national unity. Communal, provincial and linguistic conflicts weaken the country. Therefore, we have to forge national unity. I appeal to all to work for national unity and usher in a social revolution to make our country strong. In the ultimate analysis, the strength of the country does not lie in its material wealth alone. It requires people like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore. It requires the force of character and moral strength. I appeal to our young men to inculcate discipline in themselves discipline and work for the unity and advancement of the nation”. His stress on character and moral strength acquire special significance today, when we see all-round degeneration of values in various fields.

Why Shastri matters today

M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India wrote in The Indian Express

“The present times require every Indian to emulate the simplicity, humility, humanism, austerity, hard work, dedication and nationalism displayed by the unassuming second prime minister of India. Following his ideals would be a fitting tribute to him on his birth anniversary.”

