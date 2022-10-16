Get inspired: The foot soldiers of governance — District Magistrates (DMs)

The foot soldiers of governance are District Magistrates (DMs) are those who hold charge of the basic administrative unit of India and bring order, stability and often some very imaginative changes to those who live in their districts.

Some of the most challenging tasks taken at the ground level are by the district magistrates at the district level. A district magistrate acts as a leader, motivator, developer, and saviour, and above everything, a top administrator whose unparalleled uniqueness makes them a chief actor in the district administration.

For good governance and good policies to translate into tangible action on the ground, The Indian Express believes that the “steel-frame of India” has to gear up and be the change that we wish to effectively make and see, in millions of lives in our vast and diverse country. We hope to go some distance in marking and encouraging those who make the effort and push for innovation and effective implementation.

The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards attempts to identify and recognise the excellence in innovations at the district level by rewarding the spirit of the district. The Indian Express started the Excellence in Governance Awards (EIGA) in 2019. The biennial awards could not be held last year because of the pandemic. The Indian Express is launching its second edition this year and is calling for entries. But before that let us get inspired and learn from some of the award-winning civil servants of 2019.

Relevance: For Essays, Governance and Ethics section of Mains examination as case studies and example-fodder for answers. Moreover, to remain motivated, inspired and create role models, such real life stories should be read, noted and applied.

1. How did a civil servant lead a citizen-driven mass movement to success?