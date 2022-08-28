Get inspired: How Sachin Tendulkar’s family and coach shaped his success?

The child is a ‘tabula rasa’, who acquires knowledge and skills with learning and experience. In this process, the role of family, teachers and friends become very essential in inculcating values and shaping his or her career. The life of Sachin Tendulkar, a role model for many people, is a testimony to this fact. Sachin Tendulkar’s emotional farewell speech in 2013, highlighted how important the role of family, friends and teachers is in the journey to a successful career.

Relevance: India celebrates National Sports Day on 29th August to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. The day is also dedicated to the country’s sports heroes and champions. One of the biggest role models in the sports world, Sachin Tendulkar’s early life can help us enrich our knowledge on the topic “Role of Family Society and Educational Institutions in Inculcating Values.” (GS IV, Ethics). Also beneficial for Essays and life in general. It is always appreciated to take examples from different walks of life to substantiate the points in your answers.

What was Tendulkar’s father’s message for his life?

Messages from a close member of family act as a guiding lamp in a child’s life. The following words of Tendulkar remind us how important it is to have a role model in life and how parents are a child’s first role model.

“The most important person in my life, and I have missed him a lot since 1999 when he passed away, was my father. Without his guidance, I don’t think I would have been standing here in front of you. He gave me freedom at the age of 11…Every time I have done something special, showed my bat, it was for my father.” These words of Tendulkar remind us how important it is to have role models from the early years of childhood.

His father’s message for him was –

Chase your dreams, but make sure you do not find shortcuts. The path might be difficult, but don’t give up.

Remembering his father’s contribution, Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter on the occasion of Father’s Day, 2022:

“Every child’s first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father’s Day everyone!”

What according to Sachin was the role of his mother in his career?

Abraham Lincoln once said, “I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.” These lines stand true in the case of Tendulkar too.

“I don’t know how she dealt with such a naughty child like me. I was not easy to manage. She must be extremely patient…A big thank you to my mother for all the sacrifices.”

According to Tendulkar, for a mother, the most important thing is that her child remains safe and healthy, and fit. That was what she was most bothered and worried about. Her prayers and blessings gave Sachin the strength to go out and perform. These words would surely touch a chord in the hearts and minds of every mother.

In what way does Tendulkar show gratitude towards other family members?

Success is teamwork. It involves the love and support of many people associated with oneself. Tendulkar while showing gratitude towards other family members recalled that during his school days, for four years, he stayed with his uncle and aunt because his school was quite far from his home, and they treated him like their son. After a hard day’s play, he would be half asleep, and his aunt would be feeding him food so he could go again and play the next day.

“I can’t forget these moments. I am like their son and I am glad it has continued to be the same way.”

How healthy sibling relationships can be an incredible source of support?

Sachin’s life shows that the power of sibling relationships can be life-changing in a positive way.

Words of encouragement from eldest brother: Tendulkar said that his eldest brother Nitin and his family have always encouraged him. One thing which he always told Tendulkar, “Whatever you do,I know you will always give it 100 per cent,and that I have full faith and confidence in you.” His encouragement meant a lot to Tendulkar.

Sister’s gift: The first cricket bat of Sachin’s life was presented to me by my sister.” It was a Kashmir willow bat.” That is where the journey began. Tendulkar told her sister was one of those many who fasted when he went to bat.

Brother’s sacrifice: According to Tendulkar, Ajit (brother) and he lived the dream together. He was the one who sacrificed his career for Sachin’s cricket. Tendulkar said that Ajit spotted the spark in him. Ajit was the who took Sachin to (Ramakant) Achrekar Sir (Sachin’s coach) when Sachin was 11 years old. From there on Sachin’s life changed.

Speaking about his brother on the day of his retirement, Sachin said-

“You will find this hard to believe but even last night he called up to discuss my dismissal. Knowing that there was a remote chance of batting again, but just the habit we have developed, the rapport we have developed, since my birth, has continued and it will continue. Maybe when I am not playing cricket we will still be discussing technique.”

“Various things we agreed upon, my technique, and so many technical things on which I didn’t agree with him… We have had arguments and disagreements, but when I look back at all these things in my life, I would have been a lesser cricketer…”

These words clearly indicate how passionate and dedicated the two brothers were towards their sport even a day before Sachin’s retirement.

How does a guru or a coach play an important role in Sachin’s life?

Even a “God of cricket” needed a coach. A coach or a teacher is important to show a path of success to his or her disciple. Sachin’s coach, Achrekar Sir worked hard with Sachin in the early days of his career. Not only did Achrekar Sir teach the skills and technique of the game but also made extra efforts to shape his career as the ‘Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’. Sachin’s own words are a testimony to this fact.

“My cricket career started when I was 11. The turning point of my career was when my brother (Ajit) took me to Achrekar Sir. I was extremely delighted to see him up in the stands. Normally he sits in front of the television and he watches all the games that I play. When I was 11 or 12, those were the days when I used to hop back on his scooter and play a couple of practice matches a day. In the first half of the innings, I would be batting at Shivaji Park,the second half at some other match in Azad Maidan. He would take me all over Mumbai to make sure I got match practice.”

Sachin said that in his 29 years of career, Achrekar Sir never ever said “well played” to him because he thought Sachin would get complacent and he would stop working hard.

“Maybe he can push his luck and wish me now well done on my career because there are no more matches Sir in my life. I will be witnessing cricket, and cricket will always stay in my heart, but you have had an immense contribution to my life. So thank you very much.”

What it really means to have a supportive partner and encouraging friends?

Wife’s sacrifice: “The most beautiful thing happened to me in 1990 when I met my wife Anjali. Those were special years and it has continued and will always continue that way.” Anjali, being a doctor, there was a wonderful career in front of her. When they both decided to have a family, Anjali took the initiative to step back. Sachin remembers Anjali’s words-“You continue with your cricket and I will take the responsibility of the family.”

Friends’ contribution: Sachin said that his friends had a terrific contribution in his life. As and when he called them to come and bowl to him at the nets, they had left their work aside to come and help him. Be it joining him on holidays and having discussions with him on cricket, or when he was a little stressed and wanting to find a solution so he could perform better.

“All those moments my friends were with me. When I was injured, I would wake up in the morning because I could not sleep and thought that my career was over because of injuries, that is when my friends woke up at 3 o’clock in the morning to drive with me and make me believe that my career was not over.”

Sachin thanked his friends by saying said that his life would be incomplete without all those friends.

Truly, success is teamwork which begins early in childhood with the great role of family, friends and teachers. It continues even when somebody like Sachin Tendulkar becomes the “God of Cricket”. (I have seen God. He bats at number four for India – Matthew Hayden).

Some quotes by Sachin Tendulkar will inspire you wherever you are and whatever you do:

“I felt stronger for putting myself out there and grateful for everything that I had received. There’s no shame in showing your tears. So why hide a part of you that actually makes you stronger?”

“Undoubtedly there will be times when you fail, and you will feel like crying and letting it all out. But sure enough, you’ll hold back the tears and pretend to be tough. Because that’s what men do. Because that’s what we are brought up to believe – that men are not supposed to cry. That crying makes a man weak. I grew up believing this. And the reason I’m writing to you today, is because I realized that I was wrong.”

“Like I always say, chase your dreams because dreams do come true.”

“When it comes to national anthem, everything else takes a backseat.”

“When you win something or score a century you say you are happy, but not satisfied. Satisfaction is like engaging the handbrake and hoping a car moves forward.”

Point to ponder: The child is a ‘tabula rasa’, who acquires knowledge and skills with learning and experience. In his or her journey how family and teachers can shape the child’s success?