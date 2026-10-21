Gender-based violence and promises of modernity

Notwithstanding the legacy of women’s rights movements and gender equality, violence against women refuses to be a thing of the past. Over the past few weeks, a string of cases of sexual violence has been reported.

Last month, a girl was allegedly harassed by a group of youths in Bihar’s Samastipur district, days after two teenagers were allegedly molested in Jamui. In Delhi, a girl was allegedly gangraped by three men posing as police officers in Aastha Kunj Park.

How do such cases reflect on the promises of modernity, particularly individual rights and liberty? Does gender-based violence suggest a contradiction between the promises of modernity and women’s lived realities? How does the theory of cultural lag address this?

Modernity and women’s rights

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Mary Wollstonecraft’s classic, A Vindication of the Rights of Woman (1792), was a commendable attempt at democratising rationality and secular education. Proponents of the Enlightenment – an intellectual movement in 17th and 18th centuries Europe that pushed for reason, scientific temper, and rational scepticism – were found wanting on the question of civil liberties and education for women.

Wollstonecraft forcefully advocated for women’s capacity for reason and rational thinking and the sheer need for an equal societal upbringing for them to be of significance in national life.

Riding on the wave of the Enlightenment, modernity, among other things, stressed individual rights and liberty. Unveiling its promise against the backdrop of the French Revolution, it presented the world as one open to transformation, to become politically more equal and economically more prosperous.

However, women’s status as equal citizens was largely overlooked during modernity’s formative phase. There were serious concerns around property and child rights, voting rights, education, and civil liberties. Interventions made by the likes of Josephine Butler, Harriet Taylor Mill, Emmeline Pankhurst, Flora Tristan, Louise Michel, Clara Zetkin and several others turned out quite significant in that respect. By the beginning of the 20th century, modernity and women’s rights discourse became inseparable.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Why the vitality of pressure groups in a democracy remains incontestable

What explains the persistence of gender-based violence

The modern age in India was significantly shaped by social reforms, and women’s issues were at the forefront of these struggles and initiatives. From the abolition of sati and advocacy for widow-remarriage to reforms concerning the age of consent, property rights, and modern education for women, and the contribution of 19th and 20th century female and male reformists from the subcontinent are anything but ordinary.

Building on the historical legacy of these reforms, citizens invested in public safety, maintenance of law and order, and the right to live with dignity, joy and without fear. But the persistence of violence against women compels us to ask how far these ideals have been translated into the everyday realities of women’s lives. A comprehensive response lies beyond the scope of this piece, but four reasons merit immediate attention.

First, public spaces are not equally accessible to men and women. From roads to bus-stands to public transport, these spaces are often informally appropriated through intimidation, harassment, and violence. In Surviving ‘Eve-teasing’ in a Small Town (2019), Anuradha Kumar illustrates how stretches of roads and public spaces are often claimed by miscreants, and how that violent monopoly turns women anxious and vulnerable.

Story continues below this ad

Another excellent essay by Krishna Kumar, Growing up Male (2021), underlines how girls returning from their schools “looked impossibly purposeful on roads”. While boys use the roads for so many things, girls treat them as routes to get home. Commenting on their conduct, Kumar argues that girls never walks as individuals.

Must Read | How the relationship between law and society shapes assumptions about femininity

Patriarchal notions of honour, female sexuality

Second, rape is often seen as the only serious manifestation of sexual violence. But this seems to obscure the continuum of gender-based abuse, ranging from inappropriate behaviour to harassment and stalking. Overlooking such behaviour can help sustain conditions in which gender-based violence, as well as impunity, is tolerated.

Third, patriarchal notions of honour and female sexuality can also expose women to violence. A girl/woman seen with her male ‘friend’ may be simultaneously perceived as violating the honour code and being ‘sexually available’. The former can lead to physical violence that need not be sexual, but the latter can invariably result in sexual harassment and assault.

Story continues below this ad

Fourth, recordings and circulation of sexual assault can be used to intimidate and silence survivors. The possibility that such recordings may circulate on social media can make survivors reluctant to disclose their experiences to family members and friends, or approach authorities. This reluctance can be attributed to the honor-sexuality premise and gendered socialisation. The harm is compounded when people post such clips/videos online under the pretext of ‘creating awareness’.

Cultural lag

The persistence of gender-based violence suggests a contradiction between the promises of modernity and women’s lived realities. However, a closer examination reveals it is not as much of a contradiction. William F. Ogburn’s theory of cultural lag offers a useful framework to explain the continuity of sexual violence in an age of rights.

Ogburn divides culture into two types: material culture comprising technology, physical objects and resources, and non-material culture encompassing beliefs, norms, values, and ethics. The theory of cultural lag suggests that non-material culture invariably struggles to keep pace with advances in material culture. This perennial lag is the cultural lag.

Applied to gender relations in India, this framework draws attention to the gap between expanding material and institutional opportunities for women and the persistence of patriarchal norms. Despite advances in infrastructure, education and women’s legal rights, social norms governing women’s mobility, sexuality and relationships remain restrictive.

Story continues below this ad

This compels us to ask: what does it mean to be a woman in India, and what does womanhood entail? A woman who seeks to assert her individuality often contends with forces that seek to discipline or silence her. She is usually instructed on how to dress, speak, or relate to others.

Moreover, the public narrative of women empowerment can be disproportionately shaped by the achievements of a few. A majority of women in India struggle to ensure basic security, dignity, and economic independence. Even those who enjoy freedom and autonomy are not necessarily free from patriarchal expectations; their achievements do not imply the death of patriarchy. The quest for authenticity for women, to be truly who they are, remains a distant dream.

Also Read | Patriarchy and violence against women

Need for a paradigmatic shift in non-material culture?

Yet, feminists insist that women must not be understood as passive beings crushed by patriarchal forces. Feminist scholarship asserts that women tactfully and strategically navigate through patriarchal scripts. One of the most discerning formulations in this regard is the idea of “patriarchal bargain”, articulated by eminent Turkish feminist scholar Deniz Kandiyoti in her essay, Bargaining with Patriarchy (1988).

Story continues below this ad

Patriarchal bargain for her is about how women strategise within a set of concrete constraints. Given that there are patriarchies, Kandiyoti asserts that women face different and distinct “rules of the game” and strategise accordingly to maximise security and optimise life options. She agrees that it represents a difficult compromise, but it attests to the fact that gender norms do not go uncontested by women.

Similarly, Palestinian-American anthropologist Lila Abu-Lughod, in her essay The Romance of Resistance: Tracing Transformations of Power through Bedouin Women (1990), elaborates on how the Bedouin Egyptian women she worked with resisted patriarchy through subversive poetry, songs that violated modesty codes, resistance to marriage alliances proposed by elder relatives, and cracking jokes about elderly men of the community.

In India, writers like Mahasweta Devi wrote short stories such as Draupdi (1978) that redefined feminine agency in the most rebellious way possible. Moreover, sociologist Dipankar Gupta’s Mistaken Modernity: India Between Worlds (2000) offers a lens to examine India’s engagement with modernity. He argues that many urban middle-class Indians appear modern, but their worldview remains shaped by traditional structures, such as caste and patriarchy.

In sum, a paradigmatic shift in the non-material culture is needed. Social institutions such as family, marriage, kinship, religion and so forth need to be reclaimed from patriarchy so that their life-affirming aspects can be experienced by one and all. We need more voices, markedly human ones.

Story continues below this ad

Post read questions

1. Women’s access to public spaces is determined not merely by physical infrastructure but also by social norms, perceptions of safety and unequal power relations. Discuss.

2. How do patriarchal notions of honour, sexuality and respectability contribute to the policing of women’s autonomy and the persistence of sexual violence?

3. Is the persistence of gender-based violence in modern India a consequence of cultural lag, or does it reflect the deliberate reproduction of patriarchal power? Critically examine.

4. Social transformation requires more than legal reform and technological advancement; it requires a fundamental change in social values and institutions. Discuss in the context of women’s empowerment in India.

Story continues below this ad

5. The family, marriage, kinship and religion can be both sources of social support and sites of patriarchal control. Critically examine.

(Irfanullah Farooqi is an Assistant Professor at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode.)

Share your thoughts and ideas on UPSC Special articles with ashiya.parveen@indianexpress.com.

Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.