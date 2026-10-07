From ITIs to AI: Why India needs to rethink skill development

— Ritwika Patgiri

Students from Class 9 onwards can choose “Kaushal Tracks” for specialised vocational training based on local and national job demand, proposed a NITI Aayog’s report. The report also calls for universities to offer courses that focus on high-growth areas, such as green industries and electric vehicles, and help workers reskill for changing job markets.

These recommendations made in ‘Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat@2047’ point to a challenge facing India: a large section of young people are not making a direct transition from education to employment or skill development. It underscores the urgent need for a shift from generic degrees to applied, industry-aligned specialisations.

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But what does skilling mean in the context of a changing labour market? Is it simply about acquiring a set of skills or does it involve upskilling, reskilling and adaptation to new technologies and occupations? What does India’s skilling journey reveal about the gap between labour market needs and workforce skills? First, a brief overview of the NITI Aayog’s report?

Why NITI Aayog calls for reimagining skills

The report says that more than 7.67 crore people have undergone skill-based training since 2014-15, adding that the Union Budget for 2025-26 allocated Rs 34,000 crore towards skilling-related expenditure across multiple central ministries.

Despite this, outcomes remain uneven, says the report. Based on data from the 78th round of the National Sample Survey, the report maps workforce and learners into five segments, together representing approximately 60 crore citizens: (i) schooling, (ii) tertiary education, (iii) formal and informal work, (iv) not in education, employment, and training (NEET) youth, and (v) women.

The report underlines the significance of establishing stronger links between education, skills and actual employment, as only 8.25 per cent of graduates are employed in roles aligned with their qualifications.

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Skill training can happen through both institutions, like Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and on-the-job training. However, close to only 8% of the Indian firms provide on-the-job training, according to the NITI Aayog’s report. The cost of providing on-the-job training for firms is often higher and they prefer trained individuals. This makes the role of skill institutions important.

Therefore, the report proposed to incorporate vocational education and employability skills from schools to universities, with a stronger focus on applied, industry-aligned specialisations, along with greater use of apprenticeships and work-integrated degree and diploma programmes. The report also called for greater focus on sectors expected to generate demand, including green industries and electric vehicles, while providing reskilling for workers in declining occupations.

Investing in human capital

These recommendations hint at a broader shift towards viewing education and skill development as an investment in human capital. India has the largest youth population in the world, about 65% of its people under the age of 35, representing the potential of the demographic dividend.

According to the human capital investment theory, economist Gary Becker argued that the various ways to invest in human capital include schooling and on-the-job training. He argued that earnings increase with age at a decreasing rate, and this increase is positively associated with the level of skills. Unemployment rates, in turn, are negatively associated with the level of skill. Similarly, Theodore Schultz argued that investment in education and training of young people yields returns over a longer period of time.

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In India, skill development has been perceived as a way to enhance employability and minimise the gap between labour market needs and workforce skills. For instance, according to data from Employment and Unemployment Surveys of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), formal training increased from 1.6% in 2011-12 to 4.1% in 2023-24, non-formal (hereditary) training from 1.8% to 11.6%, non-formal self-learning from 1.8% to 11.6%, and non-formal on-the-job training increased from 1.7% to 9.3%.

However, close to 65% of people aged 15-59 remain without any form of training. This points to a significant skill deficit in India and a gap between skill workers possess and those required by the labour market. A 2022 study by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) estimated a significant deficit of 29 million between the demand and supply of skilled workers in India, particularly in sectors like IT, BFSI, healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, and green jobs. This has been attributed to the failure of the country’s education sector as well as the performance of the numerous ITIs.

India’s skilling push

Skilling can be defined as a process through which individuals gain a particular skill or set of skills. However, the nature of skills required in the labour market keeps evolving with technological advancements and changing occupational demands. Upskilling refers to acquiring relevant advanced skills within a field or occupation to keep pace with changing technologies, roles, and responsibilities. Reskilling, on the other hand, involves learning new skills for different areas or roles.

Economist Amit Basole notes that in India, the definition of skill is entangled with notions of dignified work. First, jobs that require “mental” skills are often considered more prestigious than those that prioritise “manual” skills. Second, the nature of caste hierarchies has influenced the allocation and social valuation of occupations and skills based on them. Finally, certain skill-based institutions are considered more prestigious than others, reflected, for instance, in the distinctions between IITs and ITIs.

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The 11th Five-Year Plan (2007-2012) marked a shift in policy focus on skill development. The National Skills Policy was introduced in 2009, followed by the launch of the National Skill Development Mission by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in 2015, which targeted training 400 million individuals by the end of 2022.

During this time, vocational training institutes grew exponentially and a number of schemes were introduced, including the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, and the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. Despite this, the country spends only around 3% of its educational budget on vocational education.

The number of ITIs, established in 1950 under the Craftsmen Training Scheme, increased from 9776 in 2014 to 13888 in 2026. The number of National Skill Training Institutes, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras, and Jan Shikshan Sansthans also increased. However, Basole notes that the character of the expansion changed because new ITIs were mostly private in nature compared with the initial years till the 1980s when the government played a dominant role in their administration and expansion. More importantly, the expansion has not necessarily translated into comparable improvements in the quality and market-relevance of training.

Why many ITIs seats are vacant

It has also been found that students entering ITIs are more likely to have completed Class 10 and come largely from OBC, SC, and ST communities. Basole cautions against interpreting this pattern as a sign of inclusivity. Students from marginalised backgrounds face barriers in accessing educational opportunities and are more likely to drop out after Class 10 and 12. While relatively better-off students are more likely to pursue degree programmes or other forms of better or higher education, the caste-representation in ITIs is more likely a “fallback option” rather than an “aspirational choice”.

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The challenge is compounded by the large number of vacant seats in ITIs. According to NITI Aayog’s 2023 Transforming Industrial Training Institutes report, in 2021, more than 50% seats in Andhra Pradesh and 58% in Assam stayed vacant, while only 47% of seats were occupied in Delhi. The reason for the large number of vacant seats has been attributed to a range of factors.

The trade mix offered by ITIs remains heavily concentrated in manufacturing and technical occupations. For instance, the trade of electrician is offered by almost all ITIs, followed by the trade of fitter. Yet, around 65% of electrician seats and nearly 72% of fitter seats across ITIs are unoccupied, according to NITI Aayog.

Notably, India’s growth story is largely driven by service, and ITIs have not been able to expand training relevant to service sectors, including financial services and information technology. Similarly, relevant trades such as AI, automation, and green technologies have not received much emphasis. As of 2022, only 0.09% of all the ITI students were placed, according to the NITI Aayog report. This represents a very dismal picture.

Moreover, the gendered nature of trades offered by ITIs and a very distinct gendered pattern in the type of trades men and women apply for constitute other factors behind the vacant seats at ITIs. In addition, the shortage of instructors at ITIs is yet another constraint.

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What India can do to strengthen its skilling system

So, what can be the way out for India to enhance its skill development? The evidence points towards several areas for reform. For instance, studies reveal that ITIs located near industrial belts are more likely to create employment. Trade mix and curricula need to evolve in keeping with the changing requirements of relevant industries and service-sector jobs, as well as emerging areas like AI and green skills.

The gendered nature of ITIs also requires a transformation. This requires a more structural change where changing gendered roles and perceptions can lead to changes in gendered occupational trades. Other structural changes include greater spending on both general and vocational education.

There has also been a rapid decline in the duration of skill development courses. As more people are completing their degrees and earning their certificates, these training programmes (sometimes as short as 10 days) have not resulted in acquiring gainful skills. Finally, international experiences can provide useful insights. For instance, Germany introduces an early vocational education model at the upper secondary level.

Post read questions

1. What explains the persistent mismatch between the skills acquired by India’s workforce and those demanded by its labour market? Suggest measures to bridge this gap.

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2. The expansion of India’s vocational training infrastructure has not necessarily translated into better employment outcomes. Discuss with reference to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

3. How can India move from a degree-centric education system towards an education model that integrates vocational training, apprenticeships and work-based learning?

4. How can India make its vocational education system more responsive to the growth of the services sector and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, automation, electric vehicles and green technologies?

5. Gender and caste continue to shape participation and outcomes in India’s vocational education system. Discuss the structural factors responsible and suggest measures for making skill development more inclusive.

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(Ritwika Patgiri is a doctoral candidate at the Faculty of Economics, South Asian University.)

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