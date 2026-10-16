From algorithms to experiments: AI’s evolving role in biological research

— Lakshmy Ramakrishnan

As the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) opening new avenues in biological sciences is explored, agentic AI adds another dimension to this convergence. Agentic AI systems can carry out tasks autonomously, make decisions with limited human intervention, and adapt by revising its workflows.

In biomedical research, different agentic AI systems have been developed for different applications and hold the ability to use external tools, such as browsers or software, to carry out specific tasks. A collaborative tool for researchers is Google’s AI Co-Scientist – a multi-agent AI system based on Gemini – that helps researchers in the thinking process during scientific discovery.

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A Co-Scientist can generate ideas or hypotheses based on scientific literature and data, identify and cluster similar ideas, carry out peer review, prioritise hypotheses, and continuously refine and optimise research ideas. By acting as a research collaborator, a Co-Scientist can intervene in different phases of the scientific inquiry method.

Bridging gap between computational and lab experiments

The physical bottleneck that exists between in silico work and wet lab experiments is likely to be reduced in the future with the entry of automated labs, cloud computing, and autonomous labs into the AIxBio space.

Anthropic last month set up its wet lab in the San Francisco Bay area to conduct physical biology experiments, Reuters reported. It has plans to expand towards an automated lab setup, where Claude would direct robots to carry out experiments. This setup will likely involve the execution of pre-defined workflow-specific experiments, designed by humans.

This kind of infrastructure can be accessed remotely through cloud labs, enabling researchers to conduct experiments without physically being present in the lab.

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Read First Part | How AI could open new avenues in biological research

Autonomous lab system and biological complexity

Notably, OpenAI and Ginkgo Bioworks published research findings in a preprint from an autonomous lab or a self-driving lab, where GPT-5 was connected to a cloud lab to optimise a biological method – cell-free protein synthesis. This kind of AI-powered lab involved not only the execution of pre-defined experimental tasks but also the capability to make decisions. This ability, however, may be limited to simpler processes.

Another study found that an autonomous lab system was able to determine the optimal growth conditions for a particular strain of E.coli, but it was not able to determine the conditions suitable for glutamic acid production, which is a relatively more complex task. Glutamic acid is an amino acid produced and regulated through several metabolic pathways.

Why scientific discovery still needs human judgement

Despite its growing role in biological research, AI does not remove the need for human scientific expertise and judgement. AI-generated claims require verification as models can hallucinate, misinterpret literature or data, and produce scientifically inaccurate findings.

To assess whether AI-generated findings are biologically meaningful and relevant, researchers need critical thinking skills along with the practical expertise to troubleshoot experiments. This relies not only on wet-lab experience, but also on an understanding of underlying biology, data and laboratory infrastructure, reagents, and materials.

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Scientific inquiry also depends on contestability – the ability to challenge, reproduce, and re-examine research findings. In this vein, transparency about AI’s contribution to the research process is important by disclosing when and how AI has been used.

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Data quality and conceptual framing

Moreover, the effectiveness of AI depends on the quality of data it has been trained on. Therefore, biological databases need to be carefully curated, standardised, biologically relevant, and reproducible to support reliable predictions.

For instance, AlphaFold makes use of the Protein Data Bank – a repository of experimentally determined 3D structures of macromolecules that has been accumulated over 50 years.

Scientific inferences emanate from other sources as well, including observations from failed experiments, unpublished findings, intuition from accumulated lab experience, and the sharing of ideas amongst peers or mentors.

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Breakthroughs can occur fortuitously, or by connecting ideas from seemingly unconnected fields, or by reframing it in distinctive ways. Right now, it is unclear whether AI can carry out this kind of conceptual reframing.

Building India’s AIxBio ecosystem

From an Indian vantage point, measures to foster the convergence of AI and biology are taking shape across research, data infrastructure, and translational innovation. GenomeIndia was launched to build a comprehensive database of the genetic diversity of the Indian population to support the need for advancing biomedical research for the Indian population.

Complementing this endeavour is the Indian Biological Data Centre (IDBC) – the first national repository for life science data in the country. It stores life sciences data and bioinformatics infrastructure under the Biotechnology Information System Network (BTISNet). The BioE3 policy supports the setup of AI-Bio hubs, contributing to the integration of India’s computational research ecosystem with biotechnology.

Moreover, a national AI-enabled medical imaging resource for precision oncology was established, enabling personalised approaches to cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Anusandhan National Research Framework (ANRF) is another nodal point for fostering the translational development and commercialisation of AI-driven technologies for healthcare.

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AI and the future of scientific inquiry

AI is slowly becoming part of the scientific inquiry process in biological research, and is likely to act in a collaborative role during routine research work through automation and identification of connections and patterns in large biological datasets.

Scientific discovery, however, involves asking the right questions as well, and this relies on a culture of creativity, critical inquiry, mentorship, and rigorous experimentation. Therefore, human researchers will need to ensure that AI supports and enhances this process in a transparent and accountable manner, complementing human ingenuity.

Post read questions

1. What is agentic AI? Discuss its potential applications in biomedical research and the challenges associated with autonomous scientific decision-making.

2. How can autonomous laboratories and cloud-based experimentation bridge the gap between computational predictions and experimental validation in biological research?

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3. What are the major limitations of AI in understanding complex biological systems? Why does human scientific judgement remain indispensable?

4. Examine the role of GenomeIndia, the Indian Biological Data Centre and the BioE3 Policy in strengthening India’s AI-enabled biotechnology ecosystem. What further measures are required?

5. How can the convergence of artificial intelligence and biotechnology contribute to affordable healthcare, precision oncology and indigenous biomedical innovation in India? Discuss the associated challenges.

(Lakshmy is an Associate Fellow with Observer Research Foundation’s Centre for New Economic Diplomacy.)

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