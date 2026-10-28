How India’s coir sector contributes to economic growth and supports livelihoods

— Pushpendra Singh and Archana Singh

Can a coconut husk become a source of income for rural women, a product for the global market, and a means to protect the environment? India’s coir sector brings these possibilities together. It shows how a material, often treated as waste, can become a useful economic resource by connecting coconut farming with manufacturing, trade, and rural livelihoods.

However, the challenge lies in translating this potential into better incomes, sustained employment, and cleaner production. First, let’s examine the economic significance of India’s coir sector.

Coir is the natural fiber obtained from the outer husk of a coconut, which is turned into valuable industrial and agricultural resources. This waste-to-resource conversion exemplifies the circular bioeconomy. Its value chain begins with collecting coconut husks and includes fibre extraction, spinning, weaving, processing, packaging, and selling.

Coir is used to make ropes, mats, mattresses, brushes and other products. Coir pith (dust), the material left after separating the fibre, can be processed into growing media (materials in which plant roots grow) and compost.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Central Plantation Crops Research Institute has developed a method for converting coir pith into compost. This compost can improve soil properties and help soil retain moisture. It brings material from agricultural processing back into farming.

At the same time, fibre extracted from coir is used in manufacturing. Coir geotextiles, which are fabrics made from coir, can protect soil from erosion and help plants become established. Nonetheless, zero waste requires careful planning. Processing units must manage water, control pollution and make use of leftover materials.

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Products containing synthetic backing or chemicals may need different disposal methods. Coir’s environmental benefits depend on how it is processed, used, and disposed of.

Moreover, the coir value chain can support rural livelihoods. Collecting husks, extracting fibre, processing coir pith, manufacturing products, and marketing them can create jobs and business opportunities at different stages. The sector also supports transport, machinery repair, and other local services. Developing this entire chain can help rural communities earn more from the resources available around them.

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India’s coir sector

From employment generation and rural livelihoods to the export of coir products, India’s coir sector holds immense economic potential. For instance, India is the world’s largest producer and exporter of coir and coir products, accounting for about two-thirds of global production. According to the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), the industry has an estimated turnover of 16,000 crore.

Exports increased from 1630.33 crore in 2015-16 to 6614.4 crore in 2025-26, recording the growth of 305.7%. The US, China, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK are major export markets. To turn the rising demand into better returns and improve the incomes of workers and small producers, coir enterprises need support to enhance product quality, design and marketing. Stronger links with buyers can reduce dependence on intermediaries and help producers retain a larger share of the value they create.

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The coir sector provides direct and indirect employment to over seven lakh workers. Around 80% are women. Over 21,000 Udyam-registered coir units employ 2.3 lakh people. The two employment figures cover different parts of the sector. The work near home can give rural women an income and reduce the need to travel long distances. It can also help families earn from activities beyond farming.

However, creating employment is only the first step. Workers need fair wages, regular work and safe working conditions. Women should have opportunities to operate machines, supervise production, market products and own businesses. Better equipment can reduce hard physical work. Training can help workers to use new technology. Providing childcare, dust control at the workplace, and social protection may further improve their working lives.

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Entrepreneurship and local economic development

Coir offers opportunities for small businesses in husk collection, fibre extraction, rope and mat production, compost and growing media. Young people and women’s groups can enter different activities according to their skills, resources and local demand. These businesses can help villages develop income sources beyond agriculture. They also create demand for transport, packaging, equipment repair and other services.

A woman from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh shows how coir training can lead to business ownership and jobs for other women. After training at a Coir Board Centre, Allam Gowthamy established Adigo Coir Products with technical guidance and financial support under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), according to the Ministry of MSME.

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By October 2026, her enterprise reached an annual turnover of about 35 lakh and an annual profit of around 10 lakh. It had also created employment for six women. And, with support from the Coir Board and Local authorities, she helped train nearly 120 women in coir mat weaving, rope making, and the handcraft production.

Her experience shows how skills, finance and technical support can help women become entrepreneurs and create work for others. For the women trained, it opens a route to earning through coir production. Turning this skill into lasting improvements in their lives also requires regular orders, fair wages, and continued business support.

Coir enterprises in Alappuzha

The benefits can grow further when local businesses work together. Collectors can supply husks to processors, and processors can supply fibre to manufacturers. Such links allow more income to remain within the local economy.

Regular employment may also reduce distress migration. People may face less pressure to leave their villages if they can earn a reasonable income locally. This depends on steady demand and reliable earnings. The aim should be to give households better choices about where they live and work.

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A study by Karthika S Nair and Liji Samuuel, Production and Marketing Process of Coir Industry: A Case Study of Alappuzha District (2022), examined 30 coir manufacturers in Karla’s Alappuzha district. Of these, 24 operated in rural areas. The business produced several products: 27 made coir mats and 16 made geotextiles. This shows how coir can support different manufacturing activities within rural communities.

However, this study also identified problems such as limited finances, poor market information, high transport costs, and inadequate storage. It highlights the need to connect production support with better marketing and infrastructure.

How existing schemes support the sector

Coir Vikas Yojana (CVY) provides financial assistance, skill development, technology support and marketing assistance to coir workers, artisans, and small enterprises engaged in coir production and value addition. Its objectives include improving production, supporting rural women and strengthening different stages of the coir value chain. It addresses several needs of the coir value chain.

Skill Upgradation and Mahila Coir Yojana help women learn coir-related skills. Training, along with access to equipment, finance, and buyers, can help women improve productivity and livelihoods. Training should lead to paid work or a business that can survive.

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The Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) provides credit-linked subsidies for setting up new non-farm microenterprises. Its special provisions for women can help reduce the initial cost of starting a business. However, applicants still need bank finance, suitable business plans, and money for daily operations.

Building support for skills and finance, the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) helps small producers to work together through clusters of traditional enterprises. Shared machinery and facilities can lower costs and provide services, which individuals struggle to afford. With proper management, maintenance and regular use, these facilities can help producers turn training and financial support into stronger businesses.

Challenges and the way forward

The coir sector’s growth depends on reliable supplies of husks, affordable credit, better technology, and steady market demand. The small producers need support to meet quality requirements, find buyers, and manage daily business costs. The new units should be encouraged where raw materials and markets can sustain them.

The local planning should identify available raw materials, existing producers, and possible customers. The shared facilities can provide testing, cleaner processing, and production development. Women’s groups need support with accounts, loans, business ownership, and marketing.

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Government purchases could encourage suitable coir products in horticulture and soil protection. The regular monitoring should examine wages, business survival, women’s ownership, and waste reduction.

Coir can turn a locally available resource into a lasting rural opportunity. Its progress should bring better earnings, stronger small businesses, and cleaner production. Achieving these outcomes would make coir a useful part of India’s circular bioeconomy.

Post read questions

1. The coir industry has the potential to generate rural employment and promote sustainable industrial development. Discuss the major constraints affecting its growth in India.

2. How can access to affordable credit, improved technology and market linkages enhance the productivity and competitiveness of small producers in the coir sector?

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3. The long-term viability of traditional industries depends as much on market demand and enterprise management as on government subsidies. Examine this statement in the context of India’s coir economy.

4. Discuss the potential of coir-based products in promoting a circular economy, sustainable agriculture and environmentally responsible rural industrialisation.

5. Examine the role of government interventions in skill development, enterprise finance and market promotion in strengthening traditional industries such as coir.

(Pushpendra Singh is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai, and Archana Singh is an Assistant Professor of Gender and Economics at the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai.)

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