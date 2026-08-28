Art and Culture with Devdutt | Sushruta’s contribution to modern reconstructive surgery

Every family gathering in India eventually includes someone who confidently declares that ancient Indians had plastic surgery, test tube babies, and perhaps even airplanes. With every cup of chai, the claims become bigger. By the end of the evening, it sounds as though every modern scientific discovery had already been made in ancient India thousands of years ago.

The problem is not that these claims are completely false. The problem is that they mix genuine achievements with exaggeration. Ancient India really did make important contributions to medicine. These achievements are well documented and respected by historians. But the story also has another side. It shows how a civilisation can produce remarkable medical knowledge and then slowly weaken the very people who created and preserved it.

Shushruta and reconstructive surgery

One of the greatest achievements of ancient Indian medicine appears in the Sushruta Samhita. This text describes reconstructive surgery, especially an operation to rebuild a damaged or amputated nose using a flap of skin taken from the patient’s cheek. The instructions are so detailed that modern surgeons recognise the procedure as practical and effective.

Story continues below this ad

The importance of this technique became clear much later. In 1794, a British “Gentleman’s Magazine” described a successful nose reconstruction performed by an Indian potter in Pune using this traditional method. European surgeons studied the technique, improved it, and eventually made it part of modern reconstructive surgery. This is a genuine Indian contribution to world medicine. It does not require myths or exaggerated claims to make it impressive.

The Sushruta Samhita also described cataract surgery, the removal of bladder stones, and techniques for extracting arrows from wounds. These were major achievements for the ancient world. Surgery was extremely risky before modern anesthesia and antiseptics. Any physician who attempted such operations needed great skill and careful observation. Ancient Indian surgeons deserved recognition as some of the most innovative medical thinkers of their time.

Emphasis on observation and explanation of heredity

The text also encouraged the study of human anatomy through direct observation. Sushruta advised students to examine the human body by allowing it to decompose slowly in flowing water. The softened tissues could then be carefully removed to expose the organs underneath. His purpose was clear. A physician should not depend only on what teachers had said but should learn by observing the body directly. This emphasis on observation is one of the basic principles of scientific medicine.

Another important medical text, the Caraka Samhita, offered an early explanation of heredity. It suggested that a child developed through the combination of the father’s seed and the mother’s field. It also proposed that softer tissues came mainly from the mother, while harder parts such as bones and teeth came from the father. This was not genetics in the modern sense. It did not resemble the discoveries of Gregor Mendel or modern biology. However, it was still a thoughtful attempt to explain inheritance through natural causes instead of supernatural ones.

Story continues below this ad

Why this medical tradition did not continue to grow

Given these achievements, an obvious question arises. Why did this medical tradition not continue to grow and develop? The answer is uncomfortable. The problem was not a lack of intelligence or creativity. Instead, it was connected to the way society viewed physicians.

The scholar Patrick Olivelle, who studied the Dharmashastra tradition, showed that physicians occupied a low and often stigmatised position in Brahminical society. The Manusmriti even advised that a twice-born Brahmin should avoid accepting food from a physician or inviting one to important ritual meals.

Don't Miss | How the relationship between law and society shapes assumptions about femininity

There were several reasons for this attitude. Physicians regularly dealt with sick, bleeding, and dying people. As a result, they were considered ritually impure. They also earned money by treating illness, which caused some religious texts to place them alongside occupations viewed with suspicion, such as butchers and moneylenders. In addition, medicine was linked with the Atharvaveda, a text that included healing practices but was also associated with magic and ritual. This further reduced the social status of physicians.

This created a strange contradiction. The same civilisation that produced Sushruta and Caraka also treated physicians as socially inferior. Medical knowledge was respected, but the people who practised it were often viewed with suspicion. The healer was necessary, yet considered impure.

Story continues below this ad

History of ancient Indian medicine is both inspiring and tragic

Over time, this attitude had serious consequences. Surgery gradually passed into the hands of lower caste barber communities instead of remaining a respected scholarly profession. The spirit of careful observation that Sushruta had encouraged slowly declined.

Ancient Indian medicine never developed a detailed understanding of the brain, the heart, or blood circulation. The reason was not a lack of intellectual ability. Rather, the social position of physicians discouraged the kind of practical investigation that medical progress required.

The history of ancient Indian medicine is therefore both inspiring and tragic. It produced remarkable surgical techniques, encouraged observation, and made genuine contributions to world medicine. At the same time, the social system gradually weakened the status of physicians and slowed further progress.

(Devdutt is a renowned mythologist who writes on art, culture and heritage.)

Story continues below this ad

Post read questions

1. Discuss the major contributions of ancient Indian medicine to surgery and medical knowledge.

2. The achievements of the Sushruta Samhita demonstrate that ancient Indian knowledge systems were not merely speculative but also rooted in observation and practical experimentation. Examine.

3. How can social attitudes towards occupations influence the development and transmission of knowledge? Discuss with reference to the status of physicians in ancient Indian society.

4. Discuss how caste, notions of ritual purity and occupational status influenced the institutional development of medicine in ancient India.

Story continues below this ad

Share your thoughts and ideas on UPSC Special articles with ashiya.parveen@indianexpress.com.

Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for August 2026. Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.