Art and Culture with Devdutt Pattanaik | Why Hindi is best understood not as a Mughal language

Hindi is often described as a language born in Mughal barracks, as if it were simply the speech of imperial camps. This is an attractive phrase, but it is historically incomplete. The story of Hindi is much older, far wider, and far more layered. To understand how Hindi evolved, students must look not only at the Mughal world, but also at the older Indo-Aryan roots of north India and the crucial role played by the Deccan.

The foundations of Hindi were laid long before the Mughals arrived in India. Its grammar and basic structure descend from the ancient linguistic chain of Sanskrit, Prakrit, Apabhramsha, and then the early vernaculars of north India. The speech forms of the Ganga-Yamuna doab, especially around Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, gradually evolved into what scholars call Khari Boli and Hindavi. These dialects were in existence centuries before the Mughal empire was established.

Why grammar of Hindi remains firmly Indo-Aryan

What the Delhi Sultanate and Mughal periods did was to accelerate the spread of a shared spoken language across northern India. Persian-speaking rulers, Turkic and Afghan soldiers, Indian recruits, merchants, and Sufi teachers all needed a common language. In markets, camps, and towns, local north Indian dialects mixed with Persian and Arabic vocabulary. This produced Hindustani, a flexible contact language used in everyday life.

But vocabulary is not the same as grammar. The grammar of Hindi remains firmly Indo-Aryan. Its sentence structure, pronouns, gender rules, and verb forms all come from older Indic traditions. For example: Ram ne khana khaya. Sita ghar gayi. Here, the use of ne in the past tense and the gender agreement in gayi are clear markers of Indo-Aryan grammar. This grammatical skeleton comes from the Sanskrit-Prakrit lineage, not from Persian, Arabic, or Turkish.

This is an important point because languages often borrow words easily, but they do not easily change their grammar.

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Deccan’s contribution

Now we come to the Deccan, whose role is often ignored. When political power moved southward under the Delhi Sultanate and later the Bahmani and Deccan Sultanates, this northern Hindavi speech travelled with soldiers, traders, poets, and Sufi saints into the Deccan plateau. There, it encountered Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and other regional languages. This contact produced Dakhni, or Deccani, an early and vibrant form of Hindustani.

Ironically, before Hindustani became a major literary language in the north, it had already flourished in the Deccan. Courts in Bijapur and Golconda patronised poetry, romance literature, and Sufi works in Dakhni. In many ways, the Deccan gave Hindustani its first major literary identity. This is where the Deccan’s contribution becomes historically decisive.

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The Deccan influenced pronunciation, style, and vocabulary. Words and idioms still heard in Hyderabadi speech today preserve this memory. Yet even here, the grammatical frame remained Indo-Aryan. The Deccan enriched the language, but did not replace its core structure.

Hindi’s grammar tells the story of its origin

The same can be said of east Indian languages. Bengali, Assamese, and Odia belong to the Indo-Aryan family, yet their grammatical sensibilities are quite different. Bengali, for instance, does not mark grammatical gender in the way Hindi does.

Hindi continues to distinguish between masculine and feminine forms in verbs and adjectives. This shows that standard Hindi did not absorb eastern grammatical patterns in any major way.

So, students should remember this distinction: Hindi’s words tell the story of contact. Hindi’s grammar tells the story of its origin. Its words reveal Persian courts, Mughal armies, Deccan bazaars, and multilingual urban life. But its grammar still points back to the older north Indian linguistic tradition.

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Hindi is best understood as an Indo-Aryan language

Modern Standard Hindi emerged much later, in the nineteenth century, during British rule and the rise of nationalism. It was a more Sanskritised form of the broader Hindustani language, written in Devanagari and distinguished from Urdu, which retained stronger Persian vocabulary and Perso-Arabic script.

So, the evolution of Hindi is not the story of one empire or one region. It is the story of an ancient north Indian language that travelled through courts, camps, and markets, was refined in the Deccan, enriched by contact, yet retained its original grammatical spine.

That is why Hindi is best understood not as a Mughal language, but as an Indo-Aryan language shaped by centuries of cultural exchange across the subcontinent.

Post read questions

Why is Hindi best understood not as a Mughal language, but as an Indo-Aryan language shaped by centuries of cultural exchange across the subcontinent?

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Languages often borrow words easily, but they do not easily change their grammar. Analyse with reference to the evolution of the Hindi language.

Before Hindustani became a major literary language in the north, it had already flourished in the Deccan. Discuss the contribution of the Deccan in giving Hindustani its first major literary identity.

“Hindi’s words tell the story of contact. Hindi’s grammar tells the story of its origin.” Comment.

(Devdutt Pattanaik is a renowned mythologist who writes on art, culture and heritage.)

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