Art and Culture with Devdutt Pattanaik | How the British shaped India’s education system

Education in India underwent a major transformation in the nineteenth century during British rule, particularly after the intervention of Thomas Babington Macaulay in 1835. To understand the impact of Macaulay’s policies, it is important to first look at the nature of education in India before colonial reforms, and then examine what changed afterwards.

Before the British introduced their new education system, India already had a widespread network of local schools. These schools were known by different names in different regions. In North India, they were often called pathshalas, while in Bengal they were also called pathshalas or tols. In South India, similar institutions existed in villages and temple towns. These schools were usually small and locally supported. Teachers were paid by the community, sometimes through small fees from families or through donations of grain and services.

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The curriculum in these schools was practical. Students learned reading, writing, and arithmetic. Arithmetic was particularly important because many students came from merchant, artisan, or farming communities that needed accounting skills. In trading regions, students learned methods of bookkeeping, calculation of interest, and record keeping.

In some schools, religious texts were also taught. For example, the madrasa attached to mosques, and sponsored by Muslim rulers, and the gurukuls attached to mathas or Hindu monastic orders, and sponsored by Hindu rulers, imparted religious teachings.

Caste and pre-colonial education

Early British surveys provide valuable information about this system. One important report was prepared in the 1820s in the Madras Presidency under Governor Thomas Munro. The survey documented thousands of village schools and recorded the caste background of students. Interestingly, many of the students were from communities classified by the British as Shudras, including cultivators and artisans. Brahmins were present but often formed a minority in several districts.

But the British understanding of the caste system in India was simplistic. While there was a clear four-fold division of varna in North India, South India had only two varna: the Brahmin and Shudra. The Shudra were classified into left-handed (lower status) and right-handed (higher status), and it was the elite right-handed castes who attended these schools.

Another important source is the set of reports prepared by William Adam between 1835 and 1838 in Bengal and Bihar. Adam found that many students came from farming and working communities rather than from priestly groups alone. These reports suggest that education in village schools was not limited only to Brahmins.

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Many non-Brahmin communities participated in basic education, especially where literacy was needed for trade, agriculture, and administration. These communities included the Kayasthas and Baidyas of the Ganga river basin, traditionally involved in bureaucratic and accounting activities. These were all elite groups.

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Limitations of indigenous education system

However, this system also had limitations. Education was not equally available to everyone. Communities considered “untouchable” often remained excluded from formal schooling. Women’s education was also very limited.

Furthermore, advanced scholarship in subjects such as Sanskrit grammar, philosophy, ritual studies, and theology remained largely concentrated in Brahmin institutions such as Sanskrit colleges and traditional gurukulas. Subjects like science and art were not formal subjects. In other words, basic literacy was somewhat spread across social groups, but higher learning remained restricted.

This was the educational environment when Thomas Babington Macaulay arrived in India in 1834 as the Law Member of the Governor-General’s Council. Macaulay was a British historian and politician educated at Cambridge. He came from a reform-minded British family and believed strongly in the superiority of European knowledge and literature.

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Shift to English education under Macaulay

In 1835, Macaulay wrote the famous ‘Minute on Indian Education’. At that time, the British administration was debating whether government funds should support traditional Indian learning in Sanskrit and Persian or promote Western education in English. Macaulay strongly supported English education. He argued that European knowledge was far superior and that the government should not spend money promoting classical Indian learning.

Macaulay’s goal was also practical. The British ruled India with a very small number of European officials. They needed educated Indians who could assist in administration, law, and communication. Macaulay, therefore, proposed creating a class of Indians who would learn English and help the colonial government. He famously wrote that the aim was to create people who were “Indian in blood and colour, but English in taste, opinions, morals, and intellect.”

The British government accepted this recommendation. English gradually became the language of higher education and administration. New schools and colleges teaching subjects such as science, law, philosophy, and history began to appear in cities.

Advantages and disadvantages of British education system

This new system had important benefits. English education opened the door to global knowledge. Indians gained access to modern science, new political ideas, and developments taking place in Europe. Ideas such as liberty, democracy, and nationalism spread through English education. Many leaders of the Indian freedom movement were products of this system. In an unexpected way, the colonial education system helped create the intellectual foundations of Indian nationalism.

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English also became a link language across India. People from different linguistic regions could communicate with each other in a common language. This helped create a wider national conversation among educated Indians.

However, the new system also had negative effects. Macaulay dismissed Indian intellectual traditions as inferior. As a result, traditional institutions such as Sanskrit colleges and Persian schools gradually lost support and prestige. Many indigenous systems of learning declined. Many communities like Brahmins and Kayasthas who were hereditary bureaucrats in royal courts lost their privileged position.

The colonial education system also mainly benefited a small urban elite. English education required resources and access to city schools, which most rural Indians lacked. A small English-educated class emerged that was often socially distant from the majority of the population.

Another consequence was that Indian history and culture began to be studied through European academic frameworks. Colonial scholarship often portrayed India as backward until Western influence arrived. This shaped intellectual debates and educational narratives for many years.

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How Indians used the new system creatively

Despite these problems, Indians also used the new system creatively. English-educated scholars translated Sanskrit texts, reinterpreted classical traditions, and introduced Indian philosophy to the world. Reform movements emerged that combined Western ideas with reinterpretations of Indian traditions.

Thus, the shift from pre-colonial village education to the colonial English education system created both losses and new opportunities. The earlier system provided local, practical literacy but was socially limited and uneven. The new system opened access to global knowledge but weakened indigenous traditions and served mainly a small elite.

Post read questions

Examine the features of the indigenous education system in pre-colonial India. How far was it socially inclusive?

Discuss the significance of Thomas Babington Macaulay’s Minute on Indian Education (1835). What were its long-term consequences?

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Discuss the relationship between education, social hierarchy, and access to knowledge in colonial India.

How did the colonial education system help create the intellectual foundations of Indian nationalism?

The shift from pre-colonial village education to the colonial English education system created both losses and new opportunities in India. Illustrate.

(Devdutt Pattanaik is a renowned mythologist who writes on art, culture and heritage.)

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