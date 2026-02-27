Art and Culture with Devdutt Pattanaik | How Rig Vedic society transitioned from mobility to settlement, hierarchy

From 1500 BC to 1000 BC, the Vedic people settled along the Sapta-Sindhu region, the tributaries of the Indus in today’s Punjab. Rig Vedic society reflects a long and uneven transition from a predominantly pastoral mode of life to a more settled agrarian order, accompanied by the gradual emergence of social hierarchies.

The hymns do not describe a single social stage; rather, they preserve traces of movement, conflict, settlement, and differentiation. Concepts such as grama, sangrama, aranya, gavisthi, and yava help us understand this transition more concretely.

The early Rig Vedic economy was strongly pastoral. Cattle were the primary form of wealth, the chief object of exchange, and the main cause of conflict. The term gavisthi, literally meaning the ‘search for cows’, is used to describe warfare. This shows that early conflicts were cattle raids rather than battles for territory.

Social relations in such a pastoral setting were relatively fluid. The grama in this phase did not mean a village in the later sense but a moving group of people, often a war band or clan unit organised around cattle and kinship.

Movement of grama into aranya

The contrast between grama and aranya is crucial. Aranya denotes the forest or uncultivated zone outside social control. It represents danger, chaos, and the non-Aryan world. The movement of the grama into aranya marks expansion and confrontation.

As pastoral groups pushed into forested regions, clearing land and settling, agriculture became increasingly central. This spatial opposition reflects the shift from mobility to settlement and from pastoralism to agrarian life.

Agriculture is clearly visible in the Rig Veda through repeated references to yava, usually translated as barley. Yava appears as food, as ritual offering, and as a valued product, indicating systematic cultivation. The importance of rain, rivers, and fertile soil in the hymns further confirms dependence on crops.

Agricultural production implies planning, seasonal rhythms, and storage, all of which require longer settlement than pastoral herding. As agriculture expanded, land rather than cattle began to anchor social life.

How economic transition reshaped conflict, politics

This economic transition reshaped conflict and politics. Sangrama, meaning organised battle, gradually replaces the idea of gavisthi. This indicates a shift from small scale cattle raids to more structured warfare over territory, resources, and control of producing populations.

As land became valuable, political authority became more territorial. Chiefs no longer led only mobile war bands but exercised control over settled communities, fields, and surplus. The rajan thus transformed from being a leader among equals to a more powerful figure sustained by tribute and agricultural produce.

With settlement and surplus came social differentiation. Control over land, labour, and ritual resources contributed to the emergence of enduring inequalities. Those who cleared land, and controlled water and produce gained advantage over others.

Defeated groups, often associated with the aranya and identified as Dasa, were gradually reduced to subordinate positions. What began as an ethnic and political distinction slowly acquired social and economic meaning.

Ritual hierarchy, and social order as cosmic order

Ritual hierarchy developed alongside agrarian expansion. Agriculture increased dependence on regular sacrifice for rain, fertility, and protection of crops. This enhanced the authority of ritual specialists.

The brahmana emerged as a figure of power, not through physical force but through control over sacred knowledge. Patronage flowed from agricultural surplus to priests, strengthening their social position. Ritual ideology increasingly justified hierarchy by presenting social order as cosmic order.

The transformation of grama is particularly revealing. From a mobile pastoral group, it slowly came to mean a settled village. This change marks the crystallisation of agrarian society. Villages required rules, leadership, and coordination of labour. Social roles became more defined, and occupational differentiation hardened. What were once flexible functions gradually turned into inherited statuses.

How economic, social inequalities were stabilised and naturalised

The Purusha Sukta reflects this mature stage of thought. It does not describe early Rig Vedic society but offers a symbolic vision of a hierarchically ordered world, projecting social divisions onto the cosmic body. This hymn shows how economic and social inequalities were being ideologically stabilised and naturalised.

Gender relations were also affected by this transition. Control over land and surplus strengthened patriarchal authority. Ritual and political power became increasingly male dominated, reinforcing hierarchy within the household and the community.

In sum, Rig Vedic society moved from pastoral mobility to agrarian settlement through expansion into aranya, transformation of grama, and increasing reliance on yava cultivation. Conflict evolved from gavisthi to sangrama, political authority became territorial, and ritual specialisation deepened inequality.

Hierarchies did not emerge suddenly; they were the cumulative outcome of economic change, spatial expansion, social differentiation, and ideological consolidation.

(Devdutt Pattanaik is a renowned mythologist who writes on art, culture and heritage.)

