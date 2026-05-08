Art and Culture with Devdutt | How bravery, devotion soften caste boundaries in folk stories

Not all ballads and epics are written by Brahmins or in Sanskrit. Across India, folk stories about gods, heroes, and ancestors did not only entertain. They carried arguments about rank, dignity, and who belonged where. These regional epics, sung in local languages, often questioned caste hierarchy even when they seemed to uphold it.

In Rajasthan, Phad painting (a form of scroll painting) is used to recount the heroic deeds of folk deities. For instance, Devnarayan ki Phad and Pabuji ki Phad tell the stories of pastoral Gurjars and Rabaris communities challenging Rajput dominance. Their heroes came from communities seen as lower than Kshatriyas, yet they defeated kings and became gods.

In Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Alha Khand (a 12th century epic poem) narrates the stories of the Banaphar brothers, Alha and Udal. Although they were treated as inferior Rajputs, they proved their worth in battle. But they never fully escape stigma. These stories revealed anxiety within the warrior ranks themselves.

In Punjab, ballads of Puran Bhagat and other saints depict princes who renounced their status and became wandering mendicants, blurring distinctions between high birth and low status. In Gujarat, stories of Ramdev Pir and other folk deities show Rajput figures worshipped by Dalits and Muslims alike, softening caste boundaries through devotion.

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Tension between caste respectability and pastoral life

In Maharashtra, stories of Khandoba, especially the Khandoba Katha, revolved around a god with two wives: one from a high caste and another from the Dhangar shepherd community. The tension between these wives mirrored the tension between caste respectability and pastoral life.

In Karnataka, Mailara Linga Mahatmya showed a similar pattern, where the folk deity Mailara – a form of Shiva – moved between Brahmin ritual space and Kuruba shepherd devotion.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Palnati Virula Katha (a 12th century Telugu oral epic), describes a historical war where reformers tried to include lower castes in the army, provoking elite backlash.

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Local goddess stories like the Gangamma Katha show a goddess moving through Dalit spaces, killing an upper-caste man who exploits young women, before being domesticated by dominant castes. This suggests that sacred power also emerged from the margins.

In Tamil Nadu, the Madurai Veeran Kathai tells of a low-caste hero who loved a royal woman and was executed, only to become a deity later. The Annanmar Kathai portrays peasant castes negotiating honour among themselves. These stories keep repeating a pattern: love and loyalty often transcend caste boundaries; society punished it, then later sanctified it.

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All castes shared the same origin?

In Kerala, Aithihyamala or Ithihyamala (Garland of Legends) describes the story of a Brahmin, Vararuchi, who marries a Paraya woman (a woman from a lower caste). Their children were raised in different communities and became founders of many castes. The message was unsettling: all castes shared the same origin, even if society denied it.

In Odisha, the Lakshmi Purana directly attacked caste exclusion. The goddess Lakshmi visited a low-caste woman’s house and was expelled from the temple by Jagannath. Without her, the gods suffered hunger, showing that prosperity did not obey caste rules. In Kanchi Abhijana, a king was mocked for performing sweeping rituals, exposing the tension between royal pride and ritual servitude.

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In Bengal, stories of Dharma Thakur and other village gods show deities of marginal communities competing with Brahmin authority. Even today, he is given clay horses as gifts. The Mangal Kavya and Chandi Mangal speak of folk goddesses who help merchants and hunters.

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Caste was always present, but never stable

In the Himalayan regions – Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Nepal borderlands – local deity epics often narrate the story of village gods who accepted offerings from all castes but enforced strict ritual roles during festivals. These were the devatas who were feared and called upon to protect the village.

Horse-riding Golu Dev is popular in Uttarakhand. Mahasu Devata and his brothers protect Himachal. In tribal belts across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and central India, oral epics of ancestors and spirits ignored Brahminical hierarchy altogether, focusing instead on clan and land.

Across these regions, a pattern emerges. Caste was never absent, but it was never stable. These stories show lower groups rising through bravery or devotion, and upper groups trying to preserve honour, and gods crossing boundaries that humans tried to enforce.

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Post read questions

Regional folk epics acted both as instruments of caste reinforcement and as spaces of caste negotiation. Discuss with suitable examples from different regions of India.

Caste in India was never absent, but never completely stable either. Analyse this statement using examples from regional ballads and folk deity traditions.

Explain how devotion (bhakti), bravery, and sacrifice became alternative sources of social legitimacy in Indian folk traditions.

Evaluate the role of folk religion in promoting social integration across caste and community boundaries.

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(Devdutt Pattanaik is a renowned mythologist who writes on art, culture, and heritage.)

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