Art and Culture with Devdutt | How irrigation made rice foundation of Indian civilisation

Rice did not become India’s dominant grain overnight. Its rise took thousands of years of migration, farming innovation, and above all, irrigation. The history of rice is the history of how people learned to control water.

As farmers built ponds, tanks, canals, and dams, they turned forest into fields, fed growing populations, and laid the foundations of some of India’s greatest kingdoms. Irrigation shaped not just agriculture but civilization itself.

The earliest evidence of rice cultivation in South Asia comes from Lahuradewa in present-day Uttar Pradesh, dating to roughly 6500 to 5000 BCE. Farmers grew it in marshes, riverbanks, and seasonal floodplains, relying on rainfall and natural flooding rather than any built irrigation. Rice was one crop among many, not yet the staple.

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During the Harappan Civilization, between 2600 and 1900 BCE, agriculture ran on wheat, barley, pulses, sesame, and millets. Rice appeared at a few Harappan sites in Gujarat and the east, but stayed marginal. The Harappans built wells, reservoirs, and sophisticated drainage, but their economy was never built on wet rice farming.

The real shift came in the second millennium BCE, when eastern India became a meeting point of farming traditions. Linguistic and genetic evidence points to Austroasiatic-speaking communities, ancestors of the Santals, Mundas, Hos, and Khasis, migrating from Southeast Asia, bringing improved rice and water-management knowledge with them.

Genetic research confirms Indian rice took shape through the mixing of local varieties with rice and techniques spreading in from Southeast Asia and southern China. Rice farming in India grew through both local invention and outside exchange.

Iron technology and rice cultivation

Iron technology, spreading after 1200 BCE, marked the next turning point. Iron axes cleared the dense forests of the middle and lower Ganga valley. Iron ploughs opened up its heavy, fertile soils. As farming pushed into Bihar, Bengal, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, rice took hold in these wetter lands.

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The texts track the shift. The Rig Veda, product of the drier northwest, mentions barley far more than rice. The later Satapatha Brahmana, composed in the eastern Ganga region, mentions rice constantly. By the age of the Mahajanapadas, 600 to 300 BCE, rice was one of the major crops of the east.

Growing it well took more than rainfall. It took stored, controlled water through the whole growing season, which meant embankments, ponds, canals,and reservoirs. The Arthashastra describes state officials supervising irrigation, dams, and water taxes, proof that organised water management was already a core function of the Mauryan state.

The Sudarshana Lake in Gujarat, built under the Mauryas and repaired for centuries after, stored and distributed water to farmland nearby, a working demonstration of irrigation’s long life.

The expansion of irrigation in South India

South India built something different, but no less impressive. Without year-round rivers, the peninsula depended on monsoon rain. Communities responded with thousands of interconnected tanks, moving water across whole landscapes rather than betting on one large project. From the early centuries CE, irrigation expanded fast through the Krishna, Godavari, and Kaveri basins.

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The Kallanai, or Grand Anicut, built across the Kaveri and traditionally credited to the Chola king Karikala, diverted river water into channels. It continues to function today and stands as one of the oldest working water-control structures on earth.

Between the seventh and thirteenth centuries, irrigation drove the growth of the Pallavas, Cholas, Pandyas, Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, and Hoysalas. Inscriptions record the construction and repair of tanks, canals, embankments, sluices, and wells, funded not only by kings but by village assemblies, temples, merchant guilds, and local communities. Irrigation was a shared civic project, not a royal monument.

The results showed up in the harvests. More forest cleared, more land farmed, larger yields. Magadha, Bengal, and the Kaveri delta produced surpluses on a scale unseen before, and surpluses meant cheaper grain and steadier food supplies. The Chinese pilgrim Faxian, travelling through Gupta India around 400 CE, described a land of plenty where daily trade often ran on cowrie shells and rice was cheap and abundant, a condition only centuries of irrigation could produce.

The rise of India’s rice heartlands

The Chola Empire, roughly 900 to 1300 CE, marks the high point of Indian rice cultivation. The Kaveri delta became one of the richest farming regions in Asia, feeding great cities, temples, markets, and overseas trade, with inscriptions carefully separating wet land for rice from dry land for millets and pulses.

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Bengal rose alongside it, its rainfall and floodplains turned into paddy across the early medieval centuries. By 1500 CE, India held one of the largest rice-growing zones on the planet, running from Assam and Bengal across the Ganga plain down to the deltas of the south.

No single ruler or invention built this. It took centuries of migration, technology, forest clearance, and sustained investment in water. By learning to control it, Indian communities remade their land and their society together. Irrigation did not just grow rice. It built kingdoms.

(Devdutt is a renowned mythologist who writes on art, culture and heritage.)

Post read questions

1. Trace the evolution of rice cultivation in India from the Neolithic period to the Chola period. What technological, ecological and socio-economic factors shaped this transformation?

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2. Indian agriculture developed through a combination of indigenous innovation and external cultural exchange. Discuss in the context of the history of rice cultivation.

3. Genetic research confirms Indian rice took shape through the mixing of local varieties with rice and techniques that spread from Southeast Asia and southern China. Explain.

4. The Chinese pilgrim Faxian, travelling through Gupta India around 400 CE, described a land of plenty where daily trade often ran on cowrie shells and rice was cheap and abundant. Discuss with reference to rice cultivation.

Share your thoughts and ideas on UPSC Special articles with ashiya.parveen@indianexpress.com.

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