Why challenge for governing technology is to regulate without stifling innovation

— Sanket Kumar Prajapati

At a time when debates around safe Artificial Intelligence (AI) are intensifying worldwide, India and the European Union remain committed to expanding cooperation and sharing best practices on responsible AI. The EU began crafting a comprehensive set of rules to govern the technology years ago and has sought to shape norms on data, platforms, and related technologies.

But how far does India’s approach converge with the European model? How does Delhi balance European standards against its own priorities for growth, state capacity, and strategic autonomy? First, let’s examine the EU’s rules to govern the technology and its position relative to countries like the US.

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Europe’s regulatory reach

Interestingly, the global conversation about digital power has largely been about capability: who builds the most advanced models, who makes the chips, and who owns the cloud infrastructure on which everything runs. By these measures, Europe looks like a bystander.

Stanford’s 2025 AI Index counts three notable AI models from Europe in 2024, against 40 from the US and 15 from China. And only about 15% of Europe’s cloud market is supplied by regional firms.

But capability is only one source of influence. The other is the power to set the rules under which technology operates. Here, Europe’s record is very different. When a company anywhere in the world drafts a privacy policy, designs a content moderation system or launches an AI product, it often has Brussels in mind.

The EU has extended its regulatory focus from its domestic digital market to shaping international norms on data, digital platforms, and AI. It now carries these norms into diplomacy, including its partnership with India. This influence operates through three channels – market, enforcement, and diplomacy- and each has its limits.

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Market as a lever

Market size is the first source of the EU’s regulatory influence, where the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is important. In effect since 2018, the law sets privacy requirements – consent before collecting personal data, individuals’ right to access and delete their data, and mandatory data breach reporting. Yet, none of this was radical.

A significant feature of the law is Article 3, which defines GDPR’s territorial scope. It extends the law to each firm handling the data of people in the EU, regardless of where they are based. Companies seeking access to European customers, therefore, must comply with its requirements.

Once companies invest in the systems to meet these standards, applying them across their global operations may be more economical than maintaining other, often less stringent, standards for other markets. Anu Bradford, a leading scholar on the EU’s regulatory power, calls this the Brussels Effect.

Notably, the influence extends beyond companies to governments. A country drafting its first privacy law can design a framework from scratch or borrow one already tested in a large market. The UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) notes that Brazil and Thailand modelled their laws on GDPR, and 137 of 194 countries now have some form of data protection legislation. Although Europe cannot claim credit for all of it because countries adapt international models to their requirements, the direction seems to be clear.

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Regulatory enforcement

The second source of the EU’s influence is enforcement, which it has sought to ensure through hefty fines in case of non-compliance. But the enforcement is managed differently. GDPR enforcement rests with national regulators, while cross-border cases are handled through a lead authority in the member states where the company concerned has its European headquarters.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) moved enforcement to the European Commission. In September 2023, the commission designated six large firms that control an essential gateway between businesses and consumers as gatekeepers – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft.

These firms are not supposed to favour their own services in certain rankings, and are obliged to allow rivals to interoperate with them. The commission has already fined Apple and Meta for DMA violations. Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), it has imposed its first penalty against X for non-compliance.

Penalties have also grown with each law. GDPR fines can reach 4% of a firm’s global turnover, the DMA allows up to 10%, and the AI Act sets a ceiling of 7% for prohibited practices. Linking fines to turnover matters because a fixed sum is a rounding error to a trillion-dollar company, while a share of revenue is not.

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The AI Act extends this regulatory enforcement to artificial intelligence by classifying systems by risk. Unacceptable risks, such as social scoring systems and manipulative AI, are banned. High-risk AI systems in areas like hiring and credit face strict obligations, and the rest are lightly regulated.

The law has already undergone adjustments, with parts of the high-risk requirements postponed. This is largely seen as calibration. Data protection law arrived when the technology was mature. AI is still being invented, and rules that run too far ahead risk becoming obsolete or driving firms out of the market, which would erode the leverage on which the whole model rests.

EU-India Trade and Technology Council

The third source of the EU’s regulatory reach is diplomacy. Rules written in Brussels do not stay there, and the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) is the instrument through which they travel. The EU-US TTC, launched in 2021, established ten working groups covering technology standards, data governance, export controls, and supply chains. But differences in approaches to regulating digital markets exposed the forum’s limits, and it has been paused.

The EU-India TTC, established in April 2022, offers a different model. It is the first such mechanism for India and only the second such Council for the EU, with three working groups on strategic technologies and digital governance, green technologies, and trade and resilient value chains. Its latest ministerial meeting moved on research cooperation, high-performance computing, quantum technologies and 6G standards.

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In addition, a free trade agreement, concluded after nearly two decades of talks, includes a chapter on digital trade. One reason for the contrast between the EU-US TTC and the EU-India TTC may be the choice of subject. The India Council works on areas of mutual interest, where both sides gain without asking either to rewrite its laws.

Regulatory power and productive capacity

There is, however, a limit built into this model. A regulator can set the terms on which technology is sold, but it cannot manufacture the technology. The European Court of Auditors warned that the EU is unlikely to meet the target of a 20% market share in semiconductors by 2030. Its projected share of 11.7% in global chip production explains the gap between regulatory ambition and industrial capability.

Quantum technology presents a similar challenge. The Commission’s 2025 Quantum Europe Strategy aims to establish European leadership by 2030, yet acknowledges that European companies receive only about 5% of global private quantum funding. Therefore, it plans six quantum chips pilot production lines to turn research into products.

Brussels has recognised this, and its vocabulary has shifted from consumer protection towards “tech sovereignty” and “strategic autonomy”. Regulation and industrial policy are now treated as complementary instruments – the first shapes the market in which Europe exerts controls and the second seeks to build the productive capacity. The EU’s Chips Act 2.0, which aims to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor industry, is a case in point.

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At the same time, cooperation with India on semiconductors, quantum technologies, and 6G is partly an attempt to build, with a partner, what regulation alone cannot create.

India’s framework

In data protection, India has frameworks that share some of Europe’s underlying principles. India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA) recognises individuals’ rights and consent-based processing of personal data, and it applies to firms outside India that offer goods or services to people in India.

The Data Protection Board established under the Act represents India’s commitment to independent regulatory oversight of the fundamental right to data privacy. India’s market is large enough for it to adopt strict data-protection rules on its own terms. Many Indian IT firms that handle European customers’ data already have to meet GDPR standards. Therefore, a similar domestic regime lowers the cost of serving both markets.

Yet penalties are fixed in rupee terms, with up to Rs 250 crore for specified breaches. Unlike the GDPR’s turnover-based maximum fines, this ceiling doesn’t increase with the growing size or turnover of a company. Enforcement sits with a compact Board of four members, while the law leaves room for exemptions for government agencies.

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On digital platforms, India has been cautious. It brought the Draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024, closely resembling Europe’s DMA, to regulate large digital platforms in advance. Industry resisted, with concerns that compliance costs would fall on startups, and the government withdrew the draft bill in 2025 pending a market study. A revised version is reportedly being advanced. In the meantime, India relies on existing competition law and the intermediary rules under its IT law.

Why Delhi prefers principles and coordination

On AI, India has taken a different approach compared with the EU. The India AI Governance Guidelines issued by the IT ministry in late 2025 rely on existing laws, including the IT Act, the DPDPA, and sector-specific regulations rather than introducing new statutory mechanisms. Unlike the EU’s risk-based AI Act, India has chosen principles and institutional coordination, reasoning that early binding rules could stifle a sector it is still building.

The pattern is consistent. India aligns with the European model where it is mature and rights-based, pauses where costs would fall on domestic firms, and departs where the technology is still unsettled. That is a government weighing each European instrument against its own priorities for growth, state capacity and strategic autonomy.

For Europe, the lesson is that its influence over a large partner is real but depends on whether its rules answer that partner’s own problems. For India, the question is not whether to follow Europe. It is where compatibility with European standards pays off, particularly for its exporters, and where its own design should prevail.

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Post read questions

1. The European Union’s regulatory influence on global technology governance is significant but constrained by its industrial capabilities. Examine this statement with reference to semiconductors and quantum technologies.

2. India and the European Union share concerns about data privacy, platform competition, and emerging technologies, but their regulatory models diverge. Examine the factors shaping this divergence and its implications for India–EU digital cooperation.

3. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation reflect common concerns but differ in their regulatory design. Compare the two frameworks.

4. India’s digital regulatory strategy appears to balance compatibility with European standards against domestic priorities of growth, state capacity, and strategic autonomy. Critically examine.

5. India’s engagement with the European Union reflects selective convergence rather than passive adoption of European regulatory standards. Discuss with reference to data protection, digital competition and artificial intelligence.

(Sanket Kumar Prajapati is a Doctoral candidate at the Centre for European Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.)

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