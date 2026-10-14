Can plastic-to-fuel technology help address India’s plastic waste challenge? 

— Kannan K

Plastic materials are commonly used by people across the world, but the waste it produces has become a cause of the global environmental crisis, affecting ecosystems, wildlife, and human health. Much of this waste, particularly contaminated and multilayered plastics, is difficult to recycle.

Plastic-to-fuel technologies offer a way to deal with this residual fraction, which would otherwise end up in landfills or open environments. These technologies can convert plastic-rich materials into pyrolysis oil or gas, and seem to offer a solution to India’s plastic waste problem.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India generates 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day, which leads to 9.5 million tonnes a year. How can plastic-to-fuel technology offer a way to manage India’s plastic waste challenge? How do these technologies work, and what are their key advantages and challenges? What is India’s policy approach to this?

What is plastic-to-fuel technology?

Plastic-to-fuel technologies use thermochemical processes to convert plastic waste into liquid fuels and other hydrocarbon products. The main conversion technologies include pyrolysis, gasification, and catalytic conversion; the most suitable process depends on the type of plastic, the quality of the feedstock, and the desired end product.

Pyrolysis

In pyrolysis, waste in plastic form is heated to high temperatures in the absence or near absence of oxygen. This causes the long polymer chains in plastic to break into hydrocarbon molecules of smaller size. Pyrolysis results in the production of a liquid oil, combustible gases and a solid residue in the form of char.

The liquid oil can be transformed into fuel-range hydrocarbons through distillation or other treatment processes. Plastic waste that is composed of polyethene and polypropylene is generally more suitable for producing hydrocarbon-rich products via pyrolysis.

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According to various analyses, pyrolysis can produce around 60-75% of oil by weight for clean polyolefins, but lower yields for contaminated plastic waste.

Pyrolysis is less suitable for plastics such as PVC, which contain chlorine and can lead to the hydrogen chloride gas (which combines with moisture inside equipment to form corrosive hydrochloric acid), and other compounds that cause corrosion and emissions control requirements.

Catalytic conversion

Catalytic pyrolysis is the process in which catalysts are used to break down polymers and improve the quality of the resulting products.

Gasification

The process of gasification uses a controlled amount of oxygen, air or steam at high temperatures. Gasification partially oxidises the feedstock and converts it into synthesis gas or ‘syngas’, which consists mainly of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Syngas can be used for heat and power or further processed into fuels and chemicals.

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Potential benefits of plastic-to-fuel technologies

These technologies vary in their suitability for different types of plastic waste and the products they generate. The primary advantages of these technologies include:

First, it treats the plastic waste with limited value in conventional recycling systems, which is usually sent to landfills, dumped or burnt. By extracting fuel from these materials, plastic-to-fuel technologies can reduce pressure on waste management systems.

Second, these technologies can recover energy contained in plastic. As most plastics are derived from petrochemical feedstocks, they contain significant chemical energy. Converting them into liquid hydrocarbons or syngas can provide an energy source for industrial or local applications.

Third, it creates economic value from waste. It is plastic with little or no value in conventional recycling markets that becomes feedstock for an industrial process via plastic-to-fuel technologies, generating value from both waste treatment and the recovered product.

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Technical, economic, and environmental challenges

Nonetheless, the technologies face certain challenges as well. An important limitation of plastic-to-fuel technologies is that it is not a circular-economy solution, but a resource or energy recovery mechanism. When plastic is converted into fuel and burned, it is not returned to the plastic production cycle and its carbon is released into the atmosphere.

In contrast, material recycling and reuse have a much higher degree of material circularity when technically and economically feasible, making it a more suitable option for plastic waste management.

The next challenge is the high investment requirement of plastic-to-fuel plants, which require reactors, heating systems, condensers, pollution-control equipment, etc. Their economic viability also depends on a reliable supply of suitable plastic waste and a market for the resulting products.

The composition of plastic waste creates another challenge. Mixed waste contains different polymers, additives, food residues and other contaminants which react differently during thermal conversion, making it difficult to maintain product quality and thereby the feasibility of the process itself.

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The chemical composition of oil from pyrolysis varies based on the feedstock and operating conditions, and usually needs further treatment before being incorporated into existing fuel systems. The absence of clearly defined and applicable fuel standards for recovered products limits the use and marketability of these fuels.

There are environmental risks as well. The char and other solid residues generated by plastic-to-fuel processes need testing and safe management as they can contain concentrated contaminants. Poorly designed thermal systems have the risk of generating more pollutants. Chlorinated plastics can produce hydrochloric acid and chlorinated compounds, while inadequate combustion and gas-cleaning systems can increase the risk of dioxin and furan formation.

Initiatives to convert plastic waste into fuel in India

Nonetheless, these technologies seem to offer a solution to manage the scale of plastic waste generated in India. It has initiated a few pilot projects that use plastic-to-fuel technology. For instance, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai developed a process called ICT-Poly Urja, which uses catalytic thermo-liquefaction to convert polyolefin-rich plastic waste into hydrocarbon oil.

The process, developed with support from the Department of Science and Technology, leads to more than 85% feedstock conversion, and the fuel can be burned to generate steam and power.

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Different Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) institutions have also piloted various technologies, including a pyrolysis system for polymer waste, projects to convert plastic waste into petroleum products, a ‘zero waste colony’ project, etc. Indian Oil (IOCL) has also developed technology to co-process plastic waste into fuel.

Multiple startups across India have also attained varying degrees of success in deploying plastic-to-fuel technologies to divert unrecyclable municipal waste from landfills and convert it into high-value synthetic fuels. But does India have a dedicated policy on plastic-to-fuel technologies?

Policy and regulatory approaches

India does not have a dedicated policy, but has placed it at the intersection of its plastic-waste management and broader waste-to-energy policies. The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms under the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016 has created a regulatory framework, which prioritises recycling as a waste management process.

But it also directs plastic that cannot be recycled towards other end-of-life options such as waste-to-energy and waste-to-oil. This distinction is important as plastic-to-fuel is intended to address the residual fraction of plastic waste and not as a substitute for recycling. The CPCB guidelines under the PWM rules also specify that only non-recyclable plastic waste should be directed toward end-of-life disposal routes such as road construction, co-processing, waste-to-energy and waste-to-oil.

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Plastic-to-fuel is seen as part of the larger waste-to-energy policy of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Its present Waste-To-Energy Programme (FY 2022-2026) provides support for energy recovery from various types of waste and also supports research, technology development, and performance evaluation in this area.

The ministry has also supported research on advanced Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) gasification, particularly through IITs and IISc for years now. But the programme does not provide support for Municipal Solid Waste projects based on thermal technologies such as incineration, gasification and pyrolysis.

There is also a shift towards recovering material value from plastic rather than converting all plastic waste to fuel. The Technology Development Board, under the DST, has also supported the commercialisation of purified pyrolysis oil for use in producing circular plastics and sustainable chemicals. This approach is preferred as it retains more of the carbon and material value of plastic within the production cycle than burning it as fuel.

The way forward

Thus, determining where plastic-to-fuel processes are more suitable within the system of reduce, reuse, recycle and resource recovery will be of key importance to India. The technology has the potential to play a key role in India’s waste-management strategy, particularly for plastic for which recycling is not feasible.

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Measures to deploy plastic-to-fuel technologies at scale, strengthen feedstock segregation, and create standards for the quality and permitted uses of the produce may prove beneficial. Similarly, life-cycle assessment mechanisms for plastic-to-fuel projects, setting clear standards for emissions and strict monitoring of dioxins and other pollutants, and provisions for the safe management of char and other residues would be important for the large-scale deployment.

Post read questions

1. What is plastic-to-fuel technology? Discuss its potential role in addressing India’s plastic waste management challenges.

2. Plastic-to-fuel technologies offer opportunities for energy recovery but do not necessarily promote a circular economy. Explain.

3. Critically examine the technical, economic and environmental challenges associated with the large-scale adoption of plastic-to-fuel technologies in India.

4. How can research, technology development and pilot-scale projects contribute to improving plastic waste management in India? Illustrate with suitable examples.

5. Examine India’s plastic waste management framework, particularly the role of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). How should emerging waste-to-fuel technologies be integrated into this framework?

(Kannan K is a Doctoral candidate at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad.)

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