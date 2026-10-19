Can monetary policy address inflation arising from supply-side disruption? 

— Pushpendra Singh and Archana Singh

Can higher interest rates bring more onions to the market? Can they lower the price of imported oil and restore a harvest damaged by poor rainfall? And how does a small firm manage when materials cost more, loans become expensive, and customers spend less? These questions help us understand why inflation control needs more than a change in the policy rate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The work of the 2026 Economics Nobel Prize winners, Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford, adds another dimension to the debate: consumption choices of households are based not only on their current situation but also on the basis of their future expectations. Their work explains how individual choices and household and business decisions shape the economy. For monetary policy, this means that the decision over interest rates, its timing and the central bank’s explanation of its actions all matter.

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But expectation cannot replace supplies. Higher interest rates can restrain spending and prevent price pressure from lasting. They cannot directly remove food shortages or restore disrupted energy supplies. Effective policy must address both inflation and its source.

Rate hike and inflation concern

On October 7, 2026, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%. According to its resolution, the committee also shifted its stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’, signalling that further action would depend on how inflation develops.

The repo rate influences borrowing costs across the economy. A rise can make bank loans more expensive, although the timing and extent of the increase depend on the loan’s benchmark, reset date, and other terms. By making spending on credit costlier, monetary policy can reduce demand and ease pressure on prices.

Retail inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August, moving above the RBI’s 4 per cent target for the fourth consecutive month. Headline CPI inflation is expected to average almost 5.8 per cent in the next three quarters, and core inflation is projected at 4.4 per cent this financial year. Headline inflation measures price changes across the full consumer basket, while core inflation measures price changes in households consumption basket after excluding food and fuel items.

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These figures support the case for vigilance, but they do not suggest that excessive spending is the main problem. An appropriate policy response, therefore, needs to address the source, breadth and persistence of price rise.

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Different causes require different responses

Inflation can rise when spending grows faster than supply (demand-pull inflation). It can also rise when goods become scarce or production costs increase (supply-driven inflation). The two can occur together, but policy needs to distinguish between them. Higher rates are useful when demand is strong because they bring spending closer to availability. But the fall in spending does not address the shortfall in supply of goods or restore disrupted production.

A temporary shortage also differs from persistent inflation. The vegetable price may ease when fresh supplies arrive. The repeated food and fuel shock can have wider effects through transport charges, production costs, and final prices. If firms and households begin to expect continuing inflation, the original shock can have lasting consequences.

Monetary policy can help contain this spread. But every rise in price does not call for the same response. The MPC’s October resolution itself noted limited evidence of demand-side pressures and limited signs that supply shocks were becoming embedded in firms’ pricing decisions.

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This distinction matters. A producer may raise prices because delivery costs have increased, even when sales are weak. The rising core inflation alone cannot tell us whether demand is excessive or higher input costs are being passed on to consumers.

Further rate hikes should, therefore, depend on how long inflation lasts, how widely it spreads and how expectations change. Excessive tightening can hurt economic activity after a supply shortage has eased, and delayed action can make persistent inflation harder to control.

Expectations make communication important

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics offers a perspective here. Hall and Woodford received recognition for their work on “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”. Their work explains how economic outcomes depend not only on current conditions but also on how households and businesses make saving and pricing decisions in anticipation of the future.

Woodford’s work “explained the role of current and future interest rates in the economy and highlighted why clear, credible communication matters for controlling inflation.” Applied to India, this points to a practical task: the RBI needs to explain what would justify another hike, and what would justify a pause.

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A firm planning an investment needs to assess future borrowing costs. A business setting prices needs to judge whether input costs will remain high. While communication is important, it needs to be supported by action. A promise to contain inflation loses force if persistent price pressures are ignored. Equally, a pause can be credible when the RBI explains why earlier action needs time to work.

The relevant lesson is one about sound judgement and credible policy. Monetary policy can contain the spread and persistence of inflation, but lasting price stability also depends on addressing the sources that drive prices higher in the first place.

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Small firms face combined squeeze

A small bakery needs flour, fuel and credit. Dearer ingredients increase the money needed to make the same bread. Higher loan rates raise financing costs, while customers with tighter budgets may buy less.

Small firms can, therefore, face higher input costs, more expensive credit, and weaker sales. Raising prices risks losing customers; holding prices reduces earnings. Both can affect hiring and investment.

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The RBI’s October MPC meeting shows that bank credit to industrial micro and small enterprises grew 23 per cent year-on-year in August 2026. It links MSME credit growth partly to increased working capital needs. More borrowing can reflect higher operating costs, alongside expansion.

These figures preceded the October hike, but they underline why the effects of tighter borrowing conditions deserve attention. Small firms often have fewer options than large companies. Delayed payments make the problem worse. A business may have orders but lack the cash to pay wages and suppliers when bills fall due.

From food prices to oil: limits of rates hike

When inflation begins with a shortage, policy needs to improve availability. The RBI’s October assessment reported southwest monsoon rainfall about 13% below normal, and flagged El Niño conditions as a risk to agriculture. Poor rainfall can affect harvests and water available for the next crop, keeping food prices under pressure.

The RBI Governor’s October 7 statement reported an 85 per cent rise in onion prices between June-end and September-end 2026. Such swings show why supply measures must accompany interest-rate decisions.

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However, where domestic supplies fall short, imports can help. The predictable trade rules allow timely purchases, while sudden restrictions make planning difficult. Any emergency measure should explain its purpose and how long it will last. Steps to keep food affordable must also ensure farmers earn enough to grow the next crop.

Oil prices illustrate another limit of domestic interest rates, which cannot directly reverse the global price surge. Higher US interest rates can draw capital away from India and weaken the rupee, making dollar-priced imports dearer. Currency and energy pressures can reinforce each other without stronger domestic demand.

Yet there is no single global interest-rate path to follow. The RBI’s October Monetary Policy Report compared monetary-policy changes across major economies and found that central banks responded differently to their respective inflation and growth conditions. Such comparisons offer a template, suggesting India’s response must reflect domestic inflation, economic activity, and financial conditions.

Price stability is shared responsibility

Inflation control is necessary because rising prices erode purchasing power. But lower inflation doesn’t mean that prices return to earlier levels. It means prices rise very slowly. Therefore, restoring living standards also depends on jobs, earnings and the availability of essential goods.

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The RBI needs to prevent inflation from becoming persistent. The Government needs to address shortages, improve supply, and provide targeted support where needed. Broad subsidies can sustain spending without fixing the shortage behind rising prices.

The lesson from this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics is relevant: policy also works through household and business decisions and expectations about the future. For India, this means controlling inflation while protecting the ability to earn, produce, and invest.

Price stability requires monetary discipline and action on rising costs. Interest rate hikes are part of that effort, but they cannot carry the burden alone.

Post read questions

1. Distinguish between demand-pull and cost-push inflation. How should the RBI respond differently to these two forms of inflation?

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2. Interest-rate hikes can moderate aggregate demand, but they cannot directly resolve supply-side constraints. Discuss the implications of this distinction for inflation management in India.

3. How do delayed payments, rising input costs and tighter credit conditions affect the financial resilience of micro and small enterprises?

4. Explain how expectations about future interest rates and inflation influence present-day consumption, saving, investment and price-setting decisions.

5. Discuss the role of agricultural supply-chain reforms, buffer stocks, imports and predictable trade policies in managing food-price volatility in India.

(Pushpendra Singh is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai, and Archana Singh is an Assistant Professor of Gender and Economics at the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai.)

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