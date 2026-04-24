Beyond Trending: What is strategic ambiguity?

The concept of strategic ambiguity has been used across disciplines, hence derived from literature from political science, international relations, organisational communication, etc. For instance, communication expert Eric M. Eisenberg defines strategic ambiguity as “those instances where individuals use ambiguity purposefully to accomplish their goals”.
Thus, key characteristics of the concept include:
Purposeful vagueness: The ambiguity is deliberate, not accidental.
Multiple interpretations: Different interpretations of the same message, position, stance, etc.
Goal-orientation: The strategy is used to achieve certain strategic objectives.
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In the domain of diplomacy, strategic ambiguity is also referred to as “constructive ambiguity” – a term attributed to US diplomat Henry Kissinger. In The Palgrave Macmillan Dictionary of Diplomacy (2012), G R Berridge and Lorna Lloyd described constructive ambiguity as “the deliberate use of ambiguous language in a sensitive issue in order to advance some political purpose.”
Interestingly, this concept became the hallmark of the Oslo Accords, along with the numerous protocols, memorandums, and other micro-initiatives derived from it, says Khaled Elgindy, a nonresident fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings.
Benefits and limits of the strategy
Moreover, the relationship between China, Taiwan, and the US offers an enduring example of strategic ambiguity in international relations. In 1979, the US formally recognised the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and severed formal ties with Taiwan. But the US maintains its ‘One-China Policy’ with its “unofficial” relations with Taiwan.
The strategy helps the US keep both China and Taiwan uncertain about its goals, thereby deterring the two sides from changing the status quo. The situation can be compared to China’s strategy in West Asia, where it prefers to operate from the shadows.
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However, prevailing tensions in the region point to the limits of strategic ambiguity. As China’s expanded economic, as well as diplomatic, stakes deepen, silence becomes increasingly difficult. Its recent statements that the world must not revert to the “law of the jungle”, alongside the condemnation of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports as a “dangerous and irresponsible act”, are interpreted as a marker of departure from studied ambiguity.
Thus, while strategic ambiguity provides flexibility and room for manoeuver, it also has its limits, particularly when core interests are at stake.
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