Beyond Trending: What is strategic ambiguity?

From Left to Right: US President Donald Trump, China President Xi Jinping and Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (Express photo)

Amid fragile ceasefire in West Asia, tensions continue to smolder around the Strait of Hormuz – a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. Slowdown in shipping, episodic attacks on commercial vessels, and the US’s growing naval presence have prompted countries like China to reconsider their response to the Iran war.

Beijing’s response to the US-Israel war against Iran has largely been muted. But experts note that the ripple effects on its economic and diplomatic interests in the region prompt China to shed its “usual strategic ambiguity”. What is strategic ambiguity?

Strategic ambiguity

Strategic ambiguity is defined as the intentional use of vague communication or policy positions that are open to multiple interpretations. In international relations, such ambiguity is deliberately used to avoid explicit commitments in order to maintain uncertainty and flexibility in dealing with adversaries and allies.