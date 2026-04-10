Beyond Trending: What is plurilateralism?

WTO is a foundational institution of the multilateral, rule-based trading system established after the Second World War. (File)

At the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) fourteenth Ministerial Conference (MC14), India opposed the China-backed plurilateral Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement.

Delhi’s opposition was premised on the argument that the inclusion of the IFD through a plurilateral route could undermine the multilateral and consensus-based framework of the WTO. Notably, the WTO is a foundational institution of the multilateral, rule-based trading system established after the Second World War.

Against this backdrop, key questions arise: Does the turn towards plurilateral approaches signal a shift away from the post-war multilateral trading order? How does plurilateralism function?

Plurilateralism

Plurilateralism is largely seen as a strategy in international economic governance. Georgios Dimitropoulos and others view “plurilaterals as multiparty, sector-specific agreements nested within the frame of an international organisation or broader multilateral agreement by a subset of the overall membership.”