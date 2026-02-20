Beyond Trending: What is Peace of Westphalia? 

Renewed great-power competition has put international rules and norms under strain, sparking an intense debate about the post-war order. (AP Photo)

Conflicts, violence, and threats of the use of force by major powers have intensified debates about the international order established after World War II. The Russia-Ukraine War, tensions around Iran’s nuclear programme, US President Donald Trump administration’s reassertion of American primacy in the Western Hemisphere, and China’s expanding geopolitical ambitions signal that the post-war international order is under pressure.

Such great-power competition has also been recurring theme in the history of modern international relations, which is usually traced to the Peace of Westphalia (1648). But what is it, and why does international relations use this as a foundational narrative?

Peace of Westphalia

The Peace of Westphalia commonly refers to a series of treaties signed in Münster, a city in the north–west of Germany, and the nearby town of Osnabrück, signed in 1648 that ended the devastating Thirty Years’ War in Europe. The war took place within the fragmented Holy Roman Empire between 1618–1648 and caused massive devastation.