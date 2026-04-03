Beyond Trending: What is mediation?

As the US-Israel war on Iran continues for the second month with no signs of de-escalation, attention appears to be shifting towards diplomacy. On March 31, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar released a five-point peace plan.

The plan calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, peace talks at the earliest opportunity, protection of civilian and critical infrastructure, the restoration of normal maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and respect for the UN Charter and national sovereignty.

But does this plan have the essential elements of mediation in international conflicts? How does mediation work?

Mediation in international conflicts

Mediation in international conflict resolution plays a critical role in averting escalation, encouraging diplomacy and finding peaceful solutions. It is generally defined as a voluntary, non-coercive approach to conflict management, in which neutral third parties – called mediators – assist conflicting sides to negotiate an acceptable resolution of issues.