Beyond Trending: What is “illiberal” democracy?

Europe’s far right, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Fidesz party suffered a landslide-loss in parliamentary elections after 16 years of continuous rule. Orbán’s center-right opponent, the Tisza party led by Péter Magyar, won 136 seats of the 199-member Hungarian Parliament.

Although the implications of Orban’s loss remain to be seen, experts like Gulshan Sachdeva view it as a serious setback for the “illiberal” model of democracy that had been gaining ground across several European countries in recent years. But what is “illiberal” democracy? A brief explanation of liberal democracy will help us understand this.

Liberal democracy

Liberal democracy is a system of government characterised by the rule of law, universal suffrage, and the protection of civil rights. Marc F. Plattner, the founding coeditor of the Journal of Democracy, notes that while democracy is an answer to the question of who rules, liberalism describes the limits to rulers’ power once they are in office.