Beyond Trending: What is hegemonic stability? 

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities in West Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping also warned of “unilateral and hegemonic countercurrents running rampant” in the world, as he held talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The talks, held during Putin’s two-day visit to Beijing (19-20 May), came less than a week after US President Donald Trump concluded his three-day visit to China. These visits are seen as underlining China’s emergence not just as a central hub of global diplomacy but also for regional and global stability.

The US has long been viewed as the guarantor of global order, but the speculation regarding China’s emergence as an alternative has triggered a debate around the idea of hegemonic stability.