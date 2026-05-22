Beyond Trending: What is hegemonic stability? 

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities in West Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping also warned of “unilateral and hegemonic countercurrents running rampant” in the world, as he held talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
The word hegemony comes from classical Greek history, which means supreme command or supremacy. In edited volume Two Hegemonies: Britain 1846-1914 and the United States 1941-2001 (2002), S Ryan Johansson notes that the word hegemony was originally used to describe the relationship of Athens to the other Greek city-states that joined it in an alliance against the Persian Empire.
Notably, while organising and directing their combined efforts, Athens didn’t attempt to gain permanent political power over them, observes Niall Ferguson. This understanding of hegemony draws on the idea of leadership.
In the modern political discourse of international relations, however, the word is generally used to refer to a dominant state, also called a hegemon, that can provide stability to the international system by creating and enforcing the rules of global order.
While hegemony as dominance involves open coercion, hegemony as leadership comes about “when a great power creates an international order based on ideas and institution that embody its preferences and serve its interests while also helping other member states meet their goals,” says Atul Mishra, an Associate Professor of International Relations.
Emanating from the word hegemony, the idea of hegemonic stability is used to explain the anarchical system of international relations. Since the system is characterised by the absence of a world government, a hegemon is required to ensure stability and order.
Hegemonic stability theory explains why certain historical periods, such as those under British and American hegemonies – referred to as Pax Britannica and Pax Americana – were relatively peaceful. Applied to the post-1945 world order by a number of scholars, the theory draws attention to the dilemma faced by hegemons – first the UK before 1914 and now the US.
Current geopolitical upheavals, including wars in Gaza, Iran, and Ukraine, as well as disruptions in trade flows, supply chains that increase uncertainty in global markets and national economies, have sparked a debate around the US-led post war order. Although China is being seen as an alternative, it remains to be seen if Beijing would exercise “hegemony-as-leadership” or hegemony as “hegemony-as-dominance”.
Ashiya Parveen is working as Commissioning Editor for the UPSC Section at The Indian Express. She also writes a weekly round up of global news, The World This Week. Ashiya has more than 10 years of experience in editing and writing spanning media and academics, and has both academic and journalistic publications to her credit. She has previously worked with The Pioneer and Press Trust of India (PTI). She also holds a PhD in international studies from Centre for West Asian Studies, JNU. ... Read More