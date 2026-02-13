Beyond Trending: What is hedging?

US President Donald Trump’s claim to seek control over the territory of Greenland has complicated matters in the Arctic region. (File Photo/AP)

The ongoing debate about the post-war order has redirected attention to the balance of power theory in international relations. The US’s recent military operation in Venezuela, threats to acquire Greenland, and weaponisation of trade and economic dependencies hint at changing dynamics of international relations.

During such conditions marked by a power shift, secondary powers weigh balancing, bandwagoning, and hedging to deal with risks and uncertainties. But what is balancing, bandwagoning, and hedging?

Hedging, balancing, and bandwagoning

The concept of hedging in international relations is located between balancing and bandwagoning within the spectrum of the balance of power theory. Although there is no all-agreed definition of hedging, scholars largely agree that hedging features “mixed elements of selective engagement, limited resistance, and partial deference”.