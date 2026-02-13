Beyond Trending: What is hedging?

In response to the US’s Greenland threats, many European countries have sent small contingents of troops to Greenland in recent weeks, while Russia has threatened to take military “countermeasures” if the West boosts its own military footprint on the Arctic nation. The concept of hedging helps understand such dynamics in international relations.

Written by: Ashiya Parveen
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 03:04 PM IST
Trump, hedging, power, NATO, GreenlandUS President Donald Trump’s claim to seek control over the territory of Greenland has complicated matters in the Arctic region. (File Photo/AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

The ongoing debate about the post-war order has redirected attention to the balance of power theory in international relations. The US’s recent military operation in Venezuela, threats to acquire Greenland, and weaponisation of trade and economic dependencies hint at changing dynamics of international relations.

During such conditions marked by a power shift, secondary powers weigh balancing, bandwagoning, and hedging to deal with risks and uncertainties. But what is balancing, bandwagoning, and hedging?

Hedging, balancing, and bandwagoning

The concept of hedging in international relations is located between balancing and bandwagoning within the spectrum of the balance of power theory. Although there is no all-agreed definition of hedging, scholars largely agree that hedging features “mixed elements of selective engagement, limited resistance, and partial deference”. 

Also Read | Beyond Trending: What is balance of power?

In other words, “through hedging, the state conducts a counteracting policy—strengthening economic cooperation while preparing for diplomatic and military confrontation by increasing military capabilities—to temporarily avoid an explicit confrontation with a potentially adversarial state,” explains Kei Koga in a journal article titled “The Concept of “Hedging” Revisited: The Case of Japan’s Foreign Policy Strategy in East Asia’s Power Shift”.

The concept was introduced into the international relations lexicon in the 1990s to explain states’ behaviour in the post-Cold War order. In contrast, the concepts of balancing and bandwagoning developed during the Cold War to explain states’ behaviour towards a dominant power. Stephen M. Walt, in The Origins of Alliances (1987), defines balancing “as allying with others against the prevailing threat; bandwagoning refers to alignment with the source of danger”. 

However, hedging seeks to address several key questions that emerged in the post-Cold War order, such as how states respond to rising powers threatening their security, while allying with a friendly great power, and how they guard against the possibility of abandonment? 

Don't Miss | Beyond Trending: What is collective security?

From security threats to economic risks in hedging theory

Hence, the basic motivation behind hedging is to address risk in the form of potential security-related threats. The US’s threat to Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, presents an interesting case in point – with America as the most powerful member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) pursuing its territorial ambitions against another member. 

Story continues below this ad

In recent weeks, many European countries have sent small contingents of troops to Greenland, while Russia has threatened to take military “countermeasures” if the West boosts its own military footprint on the Arctic nation, according to media reports. 

In addition to security risks emanating from military action, scholars of hedging have also engaged with risks coming from nonmilitary sources, such as economic crises. For instance, Darren Lim and Rohan Mukherjee argue that in the absence of security threats, small states may hedge to optimise between economic gains and autonomy costs flowing from their relations with a major regional power.

We would love to hear what you think about this new initiative. Send your comments at ashiya.parveen@indianexpress.com.

Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for January 2026. Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Story continues below this ad

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

Ashiya Parveen
Ashiya Parveen
twitter

Ashiya Parveen is working as Commissioning Editor for the UPSC Section at The Indian Express. She also writes a weekly round up of global news, The World This Week. Ashiya has more than 10 years of experience in editing and writing spanning media and academics, and has both academic and journalistic publications to her credit. She has previously worked with The Pioneer and Press Trust of India (PTI). She also holds a PhD in international studies from Centre for West Asian Studies, JNU. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...

UPSC Magazine

UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
Mallikarjun Kharge motion of thanks
Kharge flags expunction of ‘large portions’ of speech during Motion of Thanks, seeks restoration
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.(Image: Reuters)
Apple's iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Apple's iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option
Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.(Image: Reuters)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement