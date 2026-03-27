Beyond Trending: What is garrison state?

According to the March 2026 SIPRI Trends in International Arms Transfers report, global arms transfers increased by 9.2 per cent between 2021 and 2025. (Image: Shutterstock)

Global conflicts and rising geopolitical tensions are not only redefining the global order but also driving the demand for arms, as nations seek to shore up their military capabilities.

According to data published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on March 9, 2026, global arms transfers increased by 9.2 per cent between 2021 and 2025, compared to the previous five-year period (2016–2020), marking the largest increase since 2011–2015.

This trend suggests that states are increasingly prioritising military strength, pointing towards a gradual shift to what noted political scientist Harold Dwight Lasswell described as a world of “garrison states”.

Garrison states

The concept of “garrison states” is broadly used to refer to states, which are highly militarised and focused on security issues. Introduced by Lasswell in 1941, the concept was originally used to describe societies in which the “specialists on violence are the most powerful group”.