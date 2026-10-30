Beyond Trending: What is feminist international relations?

The US has told several Gulf Arab states and regional allies to be prepared for a short, intense military action against Iran after next week’s midterm elections in the country, according to officials briefed on the matter cited in media reports.

At the same time, Israeli attacks across Gaza continued at a “very high pace” on Thursday (October 29), with drone strikes hitting the centre and north of the territory over the past few hours, according to Al Jazeera. Meanwhile, diplomatic activity is reportedly ramping back up in efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

These examples show how wars, conflicts, violence, and, at times, diplomacy continue to define global politics, while experiences of women remain either marginal or subsumed in ‘universal experience’. In her seminal feminist study of International Relations (IR), Bananas, Beaches, and Bases: Making Feminist Sense of International Relations (1989), Cynthia Enloe therefore asks, “where are the women?”

Feminist perspectives in IR

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The feminist perspective to IR emerged in the 1980s out of a debate between positivist and post-positivist scholars. Here, positivist assumptions about IR, which treat world politics as an objective, measurable system tied to the concepts of anarchy and the nation-state, were questioned. The post-positivist IR scholars unsettled the foundations of IR rooted in this scientific commitment to objective and generalisable knowledge of the world.

Moving beyond the Westphalian model of IR, post-positivist perspectives draw attention to issues such as religious and cultural pluralism, gender issues, environmentalism, human rights, poverty, disease, migration, and so forth. Feminist approaches to IR question the ways in which the knowledge of the discipline was built by privileging the experiences of men, often presented as ‘universal experience’.

For instance, the realist tradition defines the international system as anarchic (without a sovereign power governing states). Nation-states that inhabit this system have to rely on power to ensure their survival and safeguard their interests. This conceptualisation of the international system is intrinsically linked to Thomas Hobbes’s conception of human nature, which is inherently self-interested and prone to conflict.

However, feminist scholars critiqued this understanding of human nature and its universal application by underlining that social reproduction, caregiving, and development are also part of it. For instance, the feminist international relations theorist Judith Ann Tickner notes in Gender in international relations: feminist perspectives on achieving global security (1992):

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“…certain feminists have argued that such behavior could be applicable only to adult males, for if life was to go on for more than one generation in the state of nature, women must have been involved in activities such as reproduction and child rearing rather than in warfare.”

“The personal is international”

Therefore, feminist scholars call for challenging the core concepts of the “masculinist discipline of IR’’. They unravelled the ways in which certain characteristics associated with socially constructed categories of masculinity (like rational, violent, strong) and femininity (like emotional, caring, passive) informed the realist understanding of IR. For instance, the portrayal of nation-states as a rational actor relying on power to survive in the international arena cannot be seen as a gender-neutral description of world politics.

In doing so, feminist international relations theorists move the focus away from the masculinist construction of IR and put the spotlight on what happens below the state. For instance, while international security studies largely remain invested in the study of threats, violence, military, and survival of states, feminist security studies see domestic violence, sexual violence, gender subordination, etc. as part of global security threats.

Therefore, Enloe adapts the second-wave feminist slogan “the personal is political’’ to argue that “the personal is international and the international is personal.” Several feminist scholars have employed a gendered lens to analyse war and its impact on women’s lives – from their experiences of sexual violence, including rape as a strategy of war, to caring for the wounded, supporting war-torn families, and even taking up arms.

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Despite this, the ongoing conflicts and wars across the world remain largely fixated on the nation-states and the language of threats, war, security, military, power, etc. But the situation in Gaza, Ukraine, and the Gulf cannot be understood by overlooking and addressing the experiences of people whose everyday survival makes states, and even their wars, possible.

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