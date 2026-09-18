Beyond Trending: What is diplomacy?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photo with world leaders at Bharat Mandapam on Day 2 of the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Sunday. (DD News/ANI Video Grab)

The 18th BRICS summit, held against the backdrop of the great power politics and unravelling post-war order, has largely been hailed for the diplomatic utility of the grouping.

Notwithstanding the differences among its members, the grouping produced a joint declaration underlining the need to reform global governance and deeper cooperation across the three pillars of the grouping.

In doing so, it demonstrates that diplomacy and cooperation need not be beholden to the ideologies and interests of great powers. What do we understand by diplomacy? Is it an institution or a process governing interstate conduct?

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Defining diplomacy

Diplomacy in international relations is a tool of foreign policy that a state relies on to represent itself and its interests to the rest of the world. Scholars have offered various definitions of diplomacy, highlighting different aspects of it, from the processes, manner, tools, or people involved.