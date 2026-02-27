Beyond Trending: What is deterrence? 

Iran and the US concluded the third round of indirect talks in Geneva on February 26 amid unprecedented US military buildup in West Asia. US President Donald Trump last week (February 19) warned that the world will likely find out within the next 10 days if a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme is reached or military action follows.

In the meantime, Iran appears defiant and has responded by saying it would “immediately and powerfully respond” to any new US attack. According to media reports, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a maritime drill in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday (February 16).

The situation prompts inquiry into whether the two sides have weighed escalation costs or would deter each other by convincing that aggression will fail or cost more than it’s worth. This is how deterrence on ground works, with each side demonstrating credible resolve to impose unacceptable costs and thereby maintaining stability through mutual fear of failure.