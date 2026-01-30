Beyond Trending: What is balance of power?

As tensions soar between Iran and the US, Arab Gulf states find the Iran nuclear deal as central to achieving a new balance of power in the region. But what exactly is the balance of power?

Written by: Ashiya Parveen
4 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 04:23 PM IST
US-IranThe USS Abraham Lincoln carrier and a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, conduct joint exercises in the US Central Command area of responsibility in Arabian Sea. (AP/ File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Tensions between Iran and the US keep soaring, as America moves its warships into the Arabian Sea and Tehran warns it would “immediately and powerfully respond” to any new US attack.

Meanwhile, Arab and Muslim states are engaged in efforts to de-escalate tensions and avert a potential war. While the US projects military force, the Arab and Muslim states are exploiting diplomatic means to contain the situation. 

Diplomacy, war, and international law are seen as major tools that sovereign states use to interact in an anarchical international system. Since this system is also anti-hegemonic, meaning it resists attempts by any one actor (a state or an alliance of states) to gain power over others, it pushes states to engage in balancing behaviour. 

These dynamics form the analytical foundation of the balance of power, a concept that helps explain how states respond to shifting distributions of power and perceived threats.

Also Read | Beyond Trending: What is strategic autonomy?

Balance of power

The term balance of power indicates the relative distribution of power among states into equal or unequal shares. Inequality and potential for violence, which characterise the international system, encourage states to maintain and preserve equilibrium: dominant states guard against potential challengers, while others form an alliance to restrain a potential hegemonic state. 

Michael Sheehan, in his book, The Balance of Power: History & Theory (1996), states: “The phrase ‘balance of power’ implies a certain permanence – a ‘balance’ is a finished product. The reality of international relations, however, is that movement and change, not stasis are its characteristic features.. . . 

“Power is never permanently balanced, rather the states must be permanently engaged in the act of balancing power, of adjusting and refining it in response to the perpetual ebb and flow of power within the system.”

Story continues below this ad

Martin Griffiths, Terry O’Callaghan, and Steven C. Roach underline certain conditions that the balance of power systems have: i) a multiplicity of sovereign states unconstrained by any legitimate central authority; ii) continuous but controlled competition over scarce resources or conflicting values; iii) an unequal distribution of status, wealth, and power potential among the political actors that make up the system.

Must Read | How US action in Venezuela invokes Fukuyama’s end of history

Evolving dynamics in West Asia 

These conditions help explain the evolving dynamics between the US, Iran, and other regional powers. The US under President Donald Trump projects power to demand that Iran agree to permanently cease all uranium enrichment, accept limits on its ballistic missile programme and end support for regional militant groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to media reports. 

Iran, on the other hand, remains defensive and resists what it perceives as an attempt at strategic dominance by the US. It has even threatened to instantly strike US bases and aircraft carriers in the region in response to any attack.

All the while, Arab Gulf states fear an uncontainable war and see the Iran nuclear deal as central to achieving a new balance of power in the region. Alongside economic concerns, these states, as noted by Vali Nasr, are also “wary of creating a Middle East in which Israel has free rein…”. However, it remains to be seen whether diplomacy or war defines this new balance of power. 

Story continues below this ad

We would love to hear what you think about this new initiative. Send your comments at ashiya.parveen@indianexpress.com.

Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for January 2026. Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

Ashiya Parveen
Ashiya Parveen
twitter

Ashiya Parveen is working as Commissioning Editor for the UPSC Section at The Indian Express. She also writes a weekly round up of global news, The World This Week. Ashiya has more than 10 years of experience in editing and writing spanning media and academics, and has both academic and journalistic publications to her credit. She has previously worked with The Pioneer and Press Trust of India (PTI). She also holds a PhD in international studies from Centre for West Asian Studies, JNU. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...

UPSC Magazine

UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare arrived at NCP office in Mumbai.
NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis to push for quick decision on Deputy CM post
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Gandhi Ambedkar
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Advertisement
Must Read
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model.
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement