Beyond Trending: What is anarchy? 

While mass protests in France spilled into riots, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Belgium and even Albania faced smaller-scale protests over issues ranging from poor education standards and rising living costs to lack of jobs.

In India, the nationwide protests demanding the restoration of voting rights of those deleted from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar prompted ruling party leaders to accuse the Opposition of creating “a state of anarchy”.

But what is anarchy? Do mass protests, political dissent, and a breakdown of public order necessarily amount to anarchy, or is it more complex than that?

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Defining anarchy

The term anarchy refers to the absence of authority or rule of law. It is most commonly used in the context of a system of international relations characterised by the absence of a supranational authority governing the behaviour of sovereign entities. The prevalence of this environment in international systems is described as anarchy, particularly within the realist tradition.

As a sociopolitical concept, anarchy means the absence of governmental leadership. The term originates from a Greek word anarkhia, meaning “contrary to authority or without a ruler”. Four major thinkers and writers are prominently associated with the anarchist tradition: the English philosopher and journalist William Godwin (1756–1836), the French philosopher and social thinker Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, the Russian revolutionary Michael Bakunin (1814–76), and the Russian aristocrat turned anarchist Peter Kropotkin (1842–1921).

However, Colin Ward in Anarchism (2004) argues that some anarchists would object to the identification of anarchism with its best-known writers. Instead, they would point out that the current of “anarchist aspirations can be traced through the slave revolts of the ancient world, the peasant risings of medieval Europe, in the aims of the Diggers in the English Revolution of the 1640s, in the revolutions in France in 1789 and 1848, and the Paris Commune of 1871…”

Chaos, disorder, or ideology?

Emerging as a political theory in the 19th century, the term anarchy is often associated with chaos and disorder. However, Proudhon, who was the first one to call himself an anarchist, used the term to describe his political and social ideology. His critique of property ownership as a form of theft in his 1840 book, Qu’est-ce que la propriété? (What Is Property?) inspired labour unions and revolutionary movements.

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Proudhon argued that organisation without government was both possible and desirable. “Thus, anarchism has been defined as the rejection of authority/law/government/property/violence/power or domination for the realisation of freedom/equality/justice or community,” according to Encyclopedia of Political Theory (2010). Nonetheless, attempts to establish anarchist societies, including during the Spanish Civil War (1936-39), eventually faced challenges.

Moreover, anarchist thought is broadly discussed around two schools – left-anarchism and anarcho-capitalism. The former advocates abandoning private property rights and eliminating economic and social inequalities; the latter, in contrast, favours the expansion of property rights within an anarchist framework (or the absence of the state).

To sum up, anarchy in common parlance is often used to refer to chaos and disorder, but as a political theory, the term carries more precise meanings. In international relations, it refers to the absence of a supranational authority; in political philosophy, it is seen as a tradition questioning coercive authority and advocating freedom, justice, and equality.

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