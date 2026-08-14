Beyond Trending: What is alliance? 

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed in the midst of the US-Israel war on Iran, exemplifies how states seek to enhance their security by forming alliances against perceived threats. (Reuters)

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed on August 7 by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan (a nuclear power), has triggered an intense debate about the evolving security architecture of the West Asian region.

Although details of the agreement are not known, it seeks to “strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all.”

This commitment to collective deterrence constitutes a core logic of an alliance. But what is an alliance?

Why states form alliances

One of the world’s leading scholars of international relations, Stephen M Walt, in The Origins of Alliances (1987), defines alliance as a “formal or informal relationship of security cooperation between two or more sovereign states.”