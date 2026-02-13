Art and Culture with Devdutt Pattanaik | What is India’s original name?

India has numerous names, but lacks a single, definitive origin story. This is unsettling for modern nationalism, which favours a clear and singular genesis. The truth, however, is more nuanced and compelling. India wasn’t discovered at a specific moment and permanently labelled. Instead, it is an idea that was gradually assembled by traders, priests, kings, invaders, pilgrims, and mapmakers, each perceiving the land differently and naming it according to their own needs.

Consider the earliest outsiders. Mesopotamian texts refer to Meluhha, a distant eastern port abundant in beads, timber, and unusual animals. We presume this refers to the Indus region, possibly one of the Harappan coastal cities, although we cannot be certain. Meluhha isn’t a self-designated name. It is a merchant’s label, arising from trade routes and maritime imagination. It reveals that India’s entry into world history was initially not as a nation, but as a trade destination.

A “land beyond the high mountains”

The Akkadians used the term Paruparaesanna, meaning “land beyond the high mountains”, too lofty for eagles. This is geography expressed as awe. Here, India isn’t defined by rivers or kings, but by sheer distance – a place so remote that language falters and becomes poetic. The Hindu Kush isn’t yet a border, but a barrier defining the limits of the known lands.

The name Bharat feels more intimate, more indigenous, yet even it is layered. The name Bharata initially refers to a Vedic tribe, one among many. Over time, memory transforms the tribe into a king, the king into an ancestor, and the ancestor into a symbol. By the time of the Mahabharata, Bharata was no longer merely a clan, but a moral concept. Even then, Bharat doesn’t encompass all of India.

In the inscriptions of Kharavela, around 100 BC, Bharat mainly denotes the Ganga basin, explicitly distinguished from the Dravida or Dramila lands of the south. Bharat expands gradually, not organically, growing through power and persuasion.

A cosmological India

The most globally recognised names, Hindu and India, are not Indian in origin. They derive from Sindhu, the river that marked the eastern edge of the known world for the Persians and the Greeks. Hindu is a Persian pronunciation, while Indos is a Greek interpretation. Both reduce a complex land to a river frontier. After 500 BC, these names gained currency because empires require simple labels.

Later, after 1000 AD, Hindu acquired a new meaning within the subcontinent, becoming a way to differentiate Hindu dharma from Turuku dharma, signifying identity rather than geography. A word originating from a river transformed into a marker in a religious discourse.

Then there’s Jambudvipa, used in the Ashokan edicts of the 3rd century BC and echoed in Jain and Buddhist texts. This isn’t political India at all, but cosmological India. The land is named after the jambu tree, the Indian blackberry, suggesting fertility, sweetness, and moral order.

Jambudvipa isn’t bordered by enemies, but by oceans of myth. It places India at the centre of a moral universe, not a map. The fact that a Mauryan emperor like Ashoka chose this name indicates that power once sought legitimacy not just through conquest, but through cosmology.

How Aryavarta denotes another transformation

Aryavarta denotes another transformation. Early dharma shastra texts, around 200 BC, confine Aryavarta to the Yamuna-Ganga Doab. This is a ritual heartland, not a nation, where specific rules apply due to the presence of certain people.

Two centuries later, the same term expanded dramatically. Most early dharmasutras define Aryavarta as the land between the Himalaya and the Vindhya. But the Vishnu Smriti, a later legal text, breaks this limit and treats large parts of Dakshinapatha as culturally Aryavarta rather than as mleccha land.

Aryavarta becomes the entire land between the Himalayas and the ocean, defined not by ethnicity or language, but by the level of respect accorded to Brahmins.

Multiplicity of names is the very essence of the story

What emerges from all this is a simple truth: India has never had a single name because it has never been a single entity. It has been a port and a pilgrimage site, a river and a ritual space, a trade zone and a moral domain. Every name reveals more about the namer than the land itself. Merchants perceive harbours, priests see zones of purity, kings envision realms, and philosophers discern continents of meaning.

Therefore, the preoccupation with locating the original name of India is misplaced. There is no single origin, only layers. Insisting on one true name diminishes history. India endures precisely because it has allowed many names to coexist, debate, overlap, and contradict each other. The multiplicity of names isn’t confusion, it is the very essence of the story.

(Devdutt Pattanaik is a renowned mythologist who writes on art, culture and heritage.)

