Art and Culture with Devdutt | How India and Persia shaped each other 

Connections between India and Persia stretched back to prehistoric movements of people, long before written history. Genetic and archaeological evidence suggests that populations linked to ancient Iranian farmers moved eastward into the subcontinent around 10,000 years ago, interacting with older forager communities.

This early layer shaped agriculture, settlement patterns, and ritual life in regions that later became part of the Harappan civilisation.

By the Bronze Age (c. 3000–1500 BCE), the Indus Valley Civilisation maintained trade links with regions of the Iranian plateau and Mesopotamia. Sites like Shortugai in Afghanistan acted as intermediaries, while goods such as lapis lazuli, carnelian beads, and textiles moved across these zones.

Linguistic evidence (from c. 2000–1500 BCE; some scholars extend the formative phase slightly earlier, to around 2500 BCE) also reveals deep Indo-Iranian connections. Indo-Iranian languages shared common roots, visible in Sanskrit and Avestan parallels. Deities such as Mitra (Mithra) and Varuna (Ahura-related concepts) showed shared cosmological ideas before diverging into distinct religious traditions.

What later became the Vedic religion in India and the Zoroastrian traditions in Iran emerged from this shared Indo-Iranian matrix. The opposition between deva and asura in India and ahura and daeva in Iran reflected a theological inversion that likely took shape during this early separation.

Political links

During the first millennium BCE, political connections between India and Iran became more visible. Parts of northwestern India came under the Achaemenid Empire of Darius I in the 6th century BCE. Regions like Gandhara and Sindh were incorporated as satrapies (an ancient provincial state or territory governed by a satrap, a Persian term for a provincial governor).

Persian administrative practices, including taxation systems and the use of Aramaic script, influenced local governance. The famous Behistun inscription listed Indian territories as part of the imperial network. This is where the Persian emperor identified himself as ‘Arya’ and India as ‘Hind’.

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This phase connected India to a wider imperial economy stretching from the Mediterranean to Central Asia. After the Achaemenids, interactions continued through trade and cultural exchange rather than direct rule. Persia was a major supplier of horses to India (after 500 BC), which came by land as well as by sea.

How Mughal Empire deepened ties

Persian influence became prominent again during the early medieval period with the spread of Islam. From the 8th century onwards, Arab and Persian merchants frequented Indian ports along the western coast. Persian gradually became a language of administration and high culture in many Islamic courts in India.

The Delhi Sultanate adopted Persian bureaucratic models, literary styles, and court etiquette. Sufi traditions, especially those linked to Persian lineages, created spiritual networks that bridged regions from Iran to India.

The Mughal Empire deepened these ties. Founded by Babur, who had Timurid and Central Asian roots with a strong Persian cultural orientation, the Mughal court embraced Persian as its primary language. Under rulers like Akbar, Persian literature, miniature painting, and architecture flourished.

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The Mughal aesthetic blended Persian elements with Indian motifs, producing distinctive forms such as the charbagh garden and domed mausoleums. Administrative systems also drew on Persian precedents, while local conditions reshaped them.

Economic and cultural exchanges

Economically, Indo-Persian connections were sustained by trade across the Arabian Sea. Horses from Persia and Central Asia were highly valued in India, especially for cavalry. In return, India exported textiles, spices, and precious stones.

Ports like Surat became hubs linking Mughal India with Safavid Persia and beyond. Merchant communities, including Armenians and Persians, played key roles in facilitating this exchange.

Culturally, Persian influence penetrated literature, music, and language. Urdu emerged as a contact language, combining local Prakrits with Persian vocabulary and script. Court chronicles, poetry, and Sufi texts created a shared intellectual space.

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Hindustani classical music has many roots in Persian musical traditions. Yet this was not one-sided. Indian ideas also travelled westward, influencing mystical traditions and trade practices.

A turning point

The relationship reached a dramatic turning point in the 18th century with the invasion of Nader Shah in 1739. He sacked Delhi, defeated the Mughal forces, and carried away immense wealth, including the Peacock Throne and the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

This event symbolised both the enduring connection and the shifting balance of power. Persia was no longer merely a cultural influence but a military force exploiting the weakening Mughal state.

From prehistoric migrations to imperial encounters, the India–Persia connection remained continuous yet evolving. It moved from shared ancestry and trade to political integration, cultural exchange, and eventual conflict.

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Across millennia, the two regions remained linked by geography, language, economy, and imagination, shaping each other in ways that neither remained unchanged.

Post read questions

Examine the historical evolution of India–Persia relations from the Bronze Age to the 18th century.

India and Persia shaped each other through trade, culture, religion, and empire. Discuss.

How do linguistic and religious similarities between Vedic and Avestan traditions reflect a shared Indo-Iranian heritage?

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Discuss how geography and trade routes shaped the long history of interaction between India and Persia.

(Devdutt is a renowned mythologist who writes on art, culture and heritage.)

Share your thoughts and ideas on UPSC Special articles with ashiya.parveen@indianexpress.com.

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