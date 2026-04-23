Amid growing heatwaves, how India protects its heat-exposed populace 

— Abhinav Rai

Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi-NCR from April 23 to 25, with maximum temperatures expected to climb by 1-2°C and remain above normal for at least five days, according to the latest weather bulletin by the India Meteorological Department. The mercury has already been hovering between 40°C and 42°C.

While May and June remain peak months of heatwaves in north India, why has April started witnessing early spells of extreme heat? Is this shift in the timing of heatwaves caused by broader climatic changes, or anthropogenic activities? What is heatwave in the first place?

A heat wave is a condition of higher temperatures than the average normal temperature of any place. For any place, ‘heatwave’ conditions are declared according to the historical temperature average of that place. IMD uses a multi-criteria framework to declare heatwave conditions.

Thresholds for different regions

Temperature thresholds for declaring heatwave conditions vary across plain, coastal, and hilly regions:

Plain regions: ≥40°C temperature

Coastal regions: ≥37°C temperature

Hilly regions: ≥30°C temperature

Departure from normal

A departure of 4.5°C – 6.4°C from the normal average temperature at any place is considered a heatwave condition, and a departure of more than 6.4°C is declared a severe heatwave.

Actual maximum temperature (for plains only)

If at least two stations in a Meteorological sub-division for at least two consecutive days record actual maximum temperature ≥ 45°C (heatwave) and ≥ 45°C (severe heatwave).

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Moreover, IMD issues colour-coded warnings based on the severity of the heatwaves. These are Green – No action needed; Yellow – stay updated; Orange – Be prepared. Red – Take action.

India's Heatwave Crisis: What's Driving It & What's Being Done CLIMATE — EXPLAINER As Delhi-NCR records 40–42°C in April, we break down why heatwaves are arriving earlier, who is most at risk, and whether India's policy response is enough. Why April Burns Who's at Risk Action Plans Cooling India CLIMATE SCIENCE Heatwaves are arriving earlier — and getting worse May and June were historically peak heatwave months in north India. But rising temperatures driven by anthropogenic activities are shifting that window into April. The IPCC Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) confirms that human-induced climate change has compounded the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events since the 1950s. Conditions that trigger heatwaves in India ☀ Hot, dry air mass Prevalence of hot dry continental air — particularly over central and north India — creates a heat trap with no moisture relief. ◈ Absence of upper-level moisture No cloud cover or moisture in the upper atmosphere means solar radiation reaches the surface unobstructed, accelerating surface heating. ▲ Anthropogenic intensification Global warming — driven by greenhouse gas emissions — has increased both the frequency and severity of heatwaves worldwide, with India among the most affected regions. ⬡ Urban Heat Island effect Urban architecture, dense construction, waste heat from vehicles and ACs, and shrinking green spaces make cities significantly hotter than surrounding rural areas — especially at night. DELHI-NCR NOW April 23–25, 2026: Active heatwave alert IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR. Mercury is hovering between 40°C and 42°C, with temperatures expected to rise a further 1–2°C and remain above normal for at least five days. VULNERABILITY India's heat exposure is among the world's highest India's large population, tropical geography, and high share of outdoor workers make it exceptionally vulnerable. A 2022 World Bank report found that 75% of India's workforce — approximately 380 million people — is engaged in heat-exposed work. 380M workers in heat-exposed jobs (World Bank, 2022) 75% of India's total workforce exposed to extreme heat 24,223 estimated deaths from heatwaves, 1992–2015 (NDMA) Extra warm nights added per summer — Urban Heat Island (CEEW) Mumbai+15 nights Bengaluru+11 nights Bhopal+7 nights Jaipur+7 nights Delhi+6 nights Chennai+4 nights POLICY Heat Action Plans exist — but structural gaps remain The NDMA issued national HAP guidelines in 2016 (revised 2017, 2019) and is working with 23 states. Ahmedabad launched India's first municipal HAP in ߝ Delhi followed in 2024–25. In 2024, UP became the first state to set specific thresholds for all 75 districts. Yet significant structural weaknesses persist. What HAPs include ◉ Early warning systems IMD colour-coded alerts (Green/Yellow/Orange/Red) trigger state and district-level responses based on severity. ◈ Public health responses & cooling centres States set up cooling shelters, issue public advisories, and coordinate with health departments during heatwave events. ★ Awareness campaigns Targeted messaging for outdoor workers, farmers, construction labourers, and elderly populations on heat safety. What's not working ✕ Heatwave excluded from NDRF/SDRF Only 12 disasters qualify for National and State Disaster Response Fund support. Heatwave is not one of them, leaving states severely underfunded for response. ✕ Short-term focus over long-term solutions Analysis by Sustainable Futures Collaborative finds cities prioritise emergency measures over structural fixes like expanding green spaces or rejuvenating water bodies. ✕ Lack of local vulnerability assessments Many HAPs apply uniform national thresholds rather than locally calibrated heat-risk and vulnerability data, reducing their effectiveness. INDIA COOLING ACTION PLAN Cooling is a necessity, not a luxury Launched in 2019, the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) aims to address cooling demand over 20 years (2017–18 to 2037–38) — reducing demand, improving energy efficiency, and ensuring equitable access. It is aligned with India's Kigali Amendment commitments to phase down Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). AC penetration: India vs the world United States90%+ China~67% Thailand~33% India<10% Kigali Amendment — India's HFC phase-down targets 10% reduction by 2032 (Phase 1) 20% reduction by 2037 (Phase 2) 30% reduction by 2042 (Phase 3) 85% reduction by 2047 (Phase 4 — final target) WHAT INDIA NEEDS A multi-layered, decentralised strategy Experts call for moving from uniform thresholds (like 40°C for plains) to local heat vulnerability maps; notifying heatwave as an official disaster under NDRF/SDRF; mandating green spaces, green roofs, and reflective pavements in urban expansion; and ensuring equitable access to cooling for the 380 million heat-exposed workers and India's elderly population. Sources: India Meteorological Department · IPCC AR6 · World Bank (2022) · NDMA · CEEW · Sustainable Futures Collaborative · Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (ICAP 2019) Express InfoGenIE

India’s vulnerability to heatwave conditions

In India, heatwaves occur primarily from March to June, covering central, eastern, and northern Peninsular India. Prevalence of hot dry air, absence of moisture in the upper atmosphere, and cloudless skies are some of the factors providing favourable conditions for the development of heatwave-like conditions.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) also indicates that anthropogenic activities have compounded the frequency and intensity of extreme events since the 1950s. Global warming-induced heatwaves have become more frequent and severe in various parts of the world.

India, located in the tropical region, is increasingly vulnerable to the growing heatwave conditions due to its high population density and large population size. As a developing country with a significant proportion of its workforce engaged in outdoor activities, its populace faces heightened exposure to extreme heat and its severe consequences.

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According to a 2022 report by the World Bank, about 75 per cent of India’s workforce (~ 380 million people) is involved in heat-exposed work. The heat waves can cause dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, anxiety, palpitations, nervousness, behavioural changes, and sometimes even death. The situation is further compounded by phenomena like urban heat island.

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Urban heat island: why cities are heating up

An urban heat island is a temperature-induced phenomenon where a city or parts of a city experience much higher temperatures than nearby or surrounding areas. This is more pronounced at night when trapped heat during the daytime is released.

Due to the urban heat island effect, various cities have experienced additional very warm nights per summer over the past decade. According to a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, Mumbai recorded 15 additional very warm nights, Bengaluru 11, Bhopal and Jaipur 7 each, Delhi 6, and Chennai 4.

There are several factors behind this, including urban architecture, density, construction material used in building, roads, waste heat from vehicles and air conditioners, less open and green spaces, etc. As cities are expanding rapidly, in most cases through unplanned growth, the risk of urban heat islands will further increase.

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Impact on lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has termed heatwaves as the silent killer, as it caused an estimated 24,223 deaths across the country between 1992 and 2015. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recorded 3,798 deaths due to Heat/Sun Stroke during 2018-2022.

Experts suggest that these heat wave-related official mortality counts in India are under-estimated and under-reported due to misclassification and sometimes focus on immediate causes rather than the underlying trigger. Most vulnerable to these are children, older persons, and people working in outdoor occupations such as construction workers, labourers, street vendors, police personnel, delivery persons, farmers, fishermen, etc.

Exposure to extreme heat affects human health, economic productivity, energy consumption, food and critical medical supplies. Other critical consequences include strain on water resources of arid and semi-arid regions, increased vulnerability to forest fires, high electricity demand, and physiological impacts on crops and livestock.

Furthermore, it can change the sea-surface temperature, which, in turn, affects wind circulation patterns, frequency and severity of extreme events, and ecological changes related to fisheries and aquaculture. Hence, the government has taken various measures to mitigate the impact of heatwaves.

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Heat Action Plans and their effectiveness

In 2016, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued ‘Guidelines for Preparation of Action Plan – Prevention and Management of Heat Wave’. It was revised in 2017 and in 2019. The NDMA is collaborating with 23 states to jointly implement Heat Action Plans (HAPs), which include early warning systems, awareness campaigns, public health responses, and setting up cooling centers.

These HAPs serve as guiding documents for local authorities to take measures, prepare and respond to extreme heat events. The first such plan was launched by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in 2013. Delhi also launched its Heat Action plan in 2024-25.

In 2024, Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) was the first in the country to decide specific heatwave thresholds for all 75 of its districts. Such measures help state and district authorities to identify vulnerable areas, issue alerts, and implement specific mitigation and adaptation strategies.

However, several structural challenges persist. There are only 12 disasters eligible for assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). These disasters include cyclones, droughts, earthquakes, fires, floods, tsunamis, frost and cold waves. But heatwave is not listed among them. As a result, states are left with one-tenth of their SDRF share to spend on these ‘local disasters’, which is insufficient.

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In addition, concerns have been expressed over the effectiveness of HAPs. Many HAPs lack heat risk and vulnerability assessments. Analysis by the Sustainable Futures Collaborative suggests that cities tend to be more focused on short-term emergency measures than long-term solutions like increasing green and open spaces, rejuvenating waterbodies, etc. Hence, dependence on artificial cooling mechanisms is poised to increase.

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Growing reliance on artificial cooling mechanisms

Air conditioners (ACs) are still a luxury in India, with less than 10 per cent of households owning it. Compared to this, AC penetration is more than 90 per cent in the US, about two-thirds in China, and one-third in Thailand.

With increasing frequency of heatwaves, alongside rising per capita income and rapid urbanisation, AC penetration in India is also set to increase multifold in the coming years. However, this will have implications for energy demand and energy security.

Cooling is no longer a luxury but a necessity, closely linked to health, well-being, economic growth, and the productivity of people. Therefore, the government launched the ‘India Cooling Action Plan’ in 2019. The plan aims to address the cooling requirements by reducing demand and promoting better technological options to enhance energy efficiency and provide access to sustainable cooling in the next 20 years (2017-18 to 2037-38).

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The ICAP is aligned with India’s commitments under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which mandates a phased reduction in Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). India plans to implement this in four stages beginning in 2032: targeting a cumulative reduction of 10 per cent in 2032, 20 per cent in 2037, 30 per cent in 2042 and 85 per cent in 2047.

Need to ensure equitable access to cooling

Addressing India’s extreme heat challenge is crucial to sustain its economic development. This requires a multi-layered decentralised strategy. There is an urgent need to move from uniform thresholds (like 40°C for plains) to local heat vulnerability thresholds, supported by real-time vulnerability mapping.

Accordingly, redesigning HAPs and notifying heatwaves as a disaster will help provide the required financial resources for effective implementation. In the long term, there is a need for planned urban expansion with mandatory green and open spaces, green roofs, reflective pavements, and rejuvenation efforts for urban water bodies.

In an increasingly warming world, protecting India’s vast heat-exposed workforce and elderly population by ensuring equitable access to cooling needs to be a key policy priority.

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Post read questions

Discuss the geographical and climatic factors responsible for the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves in India.

Examine the role of the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect in aggravating heatwave conditions in Indian cities.

Discuss the socio-economic vulnerabilities associated with heatwaves in India. Who are the most affected groups and why?

Critically evaluate the effectiveness of Heat Action Plans (HAPs) in India. Highlight the key gaps and suggest improvements. Discuss the role of early warning systems and local governance in mitigating the impact of heatwaves in India.

Evaluate the economic impacts of heatwaves with reference to productivity, energy demand, and agriculture.

(Abhinav Rai is a Doctoral candidate at the Department of Geography, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.)

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