Independence Day 2026 : 5 faces of India’s freedom struggle UPSC keeps returning to in mains exam

“At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”

— Jawaharlal Nehru, Tryst with Destiny, 14 August 1947

India’s freedom struggle was more than a march towards Independence. It was a union of diverse ideas, personalities and methods aimed at delegitimising and ultimately breaking the chains of colonial rule. It was an interplay of social reforms, mass resistance, constitutionalism, the demand for self-rule and revolutionary action, all directed towards the larger vision of a free, just and equal India.

No wonder, then, that it remains one of UPSC’s favourite theme for testing an aspirant’s analytical understanding of the freedom movement. The personalities and their ideas that shaped India’s future through relentless struggle also carry important lessons for civil servants — on leadership, courage, dedication to public service and the enduring task of nation-building.

Over the years, UPSC has approached the freedom struggle through multiple lenses — from landmark events such as the Revolt of 1857 and peasant movements to the Gandhian phase, and from the ideological differences among personalities to distinct approaches that shaped the national movement.

Where do we find the Indian National Movement in the UPSC Syllabus?

Prelims: The History of India and the Indian National Movement.

Mains: General Studies I: The Freedom Struggle — its various stages and important contributors/contributions from different parts of the country.

Let’s take a glance at 5 prominent personalities of Modern India, their ideas and methods which finally led to a free India on 15th August, 1947.

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#1 Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi with Kasturba and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (wikimedia commons) Mahatma Gandhi with Kasturba and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (wikimedia commons)

The arrival of most influential leader of freedom struggle on the national stage was a turning point for not only the methods adopted but also the core ideas that inspired the resistance against exploitative colonial rule. Without him, the course of freedom would have been different and UPSC has already asked you to analyse this dimension.

On his idea of Swaraj, Gandhi argued that it was not merely a transfer of power from British rulers to Indian hands but also an individual and collective quest for self- transformation through sacrifice, hard work, restraint and moral conviction. For him, political freedom couldn’t be possible without learning to govern oneself.

Gandhi also trusted and channelized the immense potential of ordinary Indians to shape the course of national freedom, using tools of Satyagraha and non-violence. Unjust means cannot truly lead to just outcomes, so he prioritised ethical resistance — a philosophy that still inspires India’s political culture. Passive resistance, Khadi, removal of untouchability, village industries and Nai Talim were ethical attempts at building strong social foundations for freedom to exist.

#2 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar with wife Ramabai Ambedkar (Wikimedia Commons) Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar with wife Ramabai Ambedkar (Wikimedia Commons)

An architecture of the Indian constitution, Dr. Ambedkar had himself faced the dehumanising social evil of untouchability which became the driving force behind his lifelong struggle for social equality and the annihilation of caste. It found constitutional expression in fundamental rights paving the way for not only formal but substantive equality. The goal was to dismantle entrenched social inequalities through provisions such as equality before law (Art 14), prohibition of discrimination (Art 15), abolition of untouchability (Art 17), and affirmative action for historically disadvantaged communities (Art 16).

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For Ambedkar, political democracy could not survive without social democracy. He emphasized the trinity of equality, liberty and fraternity without which social democracy would never become a natural course of things.

Ambedkar drew upon George Grote’s idea of constitutional morality, viewing it as a civic sentiment that does not arise naturally but must be consciously cultivated and nurtured through respect for constitutional spirit and the values enshrined in it. He believed that even a good constitution may fail if implemented by bad actors, while good and ethical leaders could make even an imperfect constitution work for the people.

#3 Subhash Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Members of the Azad Hind Fauj. (Wikimedia Commons) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Members of the Azad Hind Fauj. (Wikimedia Commons)

Representing a more radical approach to India’s freedom, S.C. Bose stood for complete and total resistance to foreign rule and opposed the ‘carrots’ offered by the British in the form of gradual constitutional concessions. He called for Hindu-Muslim unity and a spirit of self-sacrifice to uproot colonial forces from Indian soil. His revolutionary zeal inspired young Indians to strive relentlessly for the cause of freedom.

He believed in an armed and uncompromising approach against the British which found a genuine expression under his leadership of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army). For Bose, an organised military struggle rooted in courage and sacrifice was a powerful force to free India of colonial claws.

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But Bose’s vision extended beyond simply ending foreign rule. As Congress president in 1938, he advocated for a strong, modern and industrialised India, with the State playing an important role in economic planning and social development.

#4 Jyotiba Phule

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (Wikimedia commons) Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (Wikimedia commons)

Mahatma Phule had begun his struggle against social barriers long before the demand for political freedom became the dominant force of the national movement. Phule’s writings and efforts of social reforms touched issues of almost all subaltern classes- a dimension of his legacy that UPSC also explored in its 2025 Mains examination.

In Gulamgiri (1873), Phule drew a parallel between the oppression of lower castes in India and slavery, exposing Brahmanical social hierarchy and caste-based exploitation. Through Shetkaryacha Asud / Cultivator’s Whipcord (1881), Phule highlighted the unfair burden imposed on peasants and the socio- economic structures that perpetuated their impoverishment.

By establishing Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth), Phule directly attacked caste hierarchies, religious orthodoxy and social inequalities. He advocated for an egalitarian social order based on universal morality, rationalism and humanism. Along with his wife Savitribai Phule, Jyotiba established many girls schools and homes for the children of vulnerable communities.

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For Phule, political freedom could have little meaning without social emancipation because a society cleaved by caste could not realise the full promise of freedom.

# 5 Rabindranath Tagore

Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore (Wikimedia Commons) Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore (Wikimedia Commons)

As an artist, philosopher and social reformer, Tagore represented a distinct approach to India’s freedom struggle. In his lectures published as Nationalism (1917), he criticised narrow nationalism and argued that the pursuit of freedom should not come at the cost of humanism and universal brotherhood.

He offered a cosmopolitan alternative to narrow nationalism and held a vision that India could remain rooted in its own cultural identity while engaging openly with the outer world. Renouncing his knighthood after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, he registered a powerful moral protest against colonial atrocities.

Tagore viewed education as a holistic, joyful, and liberating process and opposed mechanical rote learning. He believed education to be a tool of self-realisation and living harmony with nature.

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For Tagore, true freedom required not only a free country but also liberation from fear, prejudice and narrow social divisions. In Gitanjali, his prayer for a country “…where the mind is without fear and the head is held high…” captured his vision of freedom as intellectual and moral emancipation.

As we celebrate 80th Independence day, let’s reflect on the lessons of the great leaders who laid the foundation of a free India. For civil services aspirants, using these core ideas and approaches in mains can fetch marks (and should be done) but a greater service to the nation demands integrity to uphold these ideals, constitutional values and the commitment to ensure that the promise of freedom reaches every citizen.

UPSC CSE Previous year questions on the same theme:

(1) The ethos of civil service in India stand for the combination of professionalism with nationalistic consciousness-Elucidate. (UPSC CSE, 2025)

(2) Mahatma Jotirao Phule’s writings and efforts of social reforms touched issues of almost all subaltern classes. Discuss. (UPSC CSE, 2025)

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(2) What was the difference between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in their approach towards education and nationalism? (UPSC CSE, 2023)

(3) Bring out the constructive programmes of Mahatma Gandhi during Non-Cooperation Movement and Civil Disobedience Movement. (UPSC CSE, 2021)

(4) Since the decade of the 1920s, the national movement acquired various ideological strands and thereby expanded its social base. Discuss. (UPSC CSE, 2020)

(5) Highlight the differences in the approach of Subhash Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi in the struggle for freedom. (UPSC CSE, 2016)

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(6) How difficult would have been the achievement of Indian independence without Mahatma Gandhi? Discuss (UPSC CSE, 2015)

(7) Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B R Ambedkar, despite having divergent approaches and strategies, had a common goal of amelioration of the downtrodden. Elucidate. (UPSC CSE, 2015)

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for July 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com

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