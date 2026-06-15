Top 20 UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | June 8 to June 14, 2026

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Starting June 1, 2026, all net-metering and open-access solar projects must use domestically manufactured solar cells. The move aims to reduce India's import dependence, though industry stakeholders note it has exposed a critical supply gap in domestic cell manufacturing.

From June 1, 2026, the government made it mandatory for net-metering and open-access solar projects to use which type of solar cells?

Nearly two acres of land near Sarnath in Varanasi was leased to Bhutan for 30 years at a nominal annual rent of Re 1, for construction of a Buddhist monastery and guest house. Sarnath is where Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment.

Under the Bhutan–Varanasi monastery deal signed on June 10, 2026, land has been leased to Bhutan for how long and at what annual rent?

Originally formed in 1944 for the WWII Pacific campaign, the US Fifth Fleet was deactivated in 1947 and permanently reactivated in 1995 after the Gulf War. It is the only permanent US Navy headquarters in the Middle East, overseeing approximately 2.5 million square miles of water.

The US Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain, was permanently reactivated in which year?

VINIMAY is the Land Port Management System (LPMS) launched on June 9, 2026. It integrates land port operations into a unified digital platform, bringing them at par with systems at airports and seaports. Land ports are managed by LPAI, established in 2012 under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

What is the name of the digital platform launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 9, 2026, to streamline India's land border operations?

India was the fifth-highest military spender globally in 2025, spending $92.1 billion — an increase of 8.9% over 2024. The US led at $954 billion, followed by China ($336 billion), Russia ($190 billion), and Germany ($114 billion).

According to SIPRI Yearbook 2026, how much did India spend on its military in 2025?

Test your knowledge of this week's top UPSC news — 5 questions, 1 attempt each

— India spent $92.1 billion on its military in 2025 – the fifth highest in the world – according to a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Sweden-based think tank. That is 8.9 per cent more than what India spent the year before.

— The United States spent the most $954 billion in 2025 (7.5 per cent lower than in 2024)– which is roughly one-third of all military spending in the world. China came second at $336 billion, accounting for 12 per cent of the world total, while Russia, the third largest spender ($190 billion), accounted for 6.6 per cent, followed by Germany ($114 billion) and India ($92.1 billion).

— India is believed to have slightly expanded its nuclear stockpile in 2025 and continued developing new types of nuclear delivery systems, while Pakistan’s focus has been on new delivery systems and accumulation of fissile material in 2025, as per SIPRI 2026.

— As of January 2026, India had around 190 nuclear warheads, and Pakistan had around 170, according to SIPRI estimates. India is believed to have added slightly to its stockpile in 2025 and is working on missiles that can travel longer distances.

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Polity

— To digitise and streamline cargo processing and passenger movement across India’s land borders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Land Port Management System, VINIMAY, in New Delhi on 9th June, 2026.

— The LPMS, Vinimay, is a state-of-the-art digital platform. It integrates operations across Land Ports into a unified system. The system allows secure, real-time exchange of logistics and regulatory information, bringing land ports at par with digital systems operational at airports and seaports.

— LPMS is fully integrated with national portals to provide end-to-end digital workflows for cargo and passenger processing. It facilitates coordination between various stakeholders from government to private operators, thereby reducing delays and enhancing operational efficiency.

— The management of land ports is the responsibility of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), a statutory body under the Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs. LPAI was formally established in 2012.

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— Meenakshi Natarajan’s candidature ahead of the elections of Rajya Sabha was rejected during scrutiny of nominations by the Returning Officer (RO) on June 9.

— In his order, the RO recorded that Natarajan “submitted an incomplete affidavit in Form 26 and concealed material facts” related to the court case.

— “This amounts to withholding complete information about the candidate from voters, and it stands established that incomplete information was presented in lieu of full disclosure,” the order read.

— Affidavit in Form 26 furnishes particulars relating to criminal antecedents, if any, (cases of convictions and all pending cases), details of PAN and status of filing of income tax return of self, spouse and dependents.

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— It also contains details of the assets (movable and immovable etc.) and liabilities or dues of the candidate, spouse and all dependents to government and public financial institutions, details of profession or occupation of candidate and spouse, and highest educational qualification of the candidate.

— Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) group held its first protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6. Abhijeet Dipke (founder of CJP) has not ruled out applying for registration as a political party with the Election Commission (EC) in the future.

— Even if the CJP were to register as a party and apply for the cockroach as its election symbol, the EC is unlikely to allot it.

— The EC allots election symbols to parties and independent candidates as per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

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— According to the Symbols Order, the recognised national and state parties’ candidates are allotted the reserved symbol of their respective parties — for instance, the lotus for the BJP, or the raised hand for the Congress.

— For unrecognised parties, which are registered parties that have not met the electoral performance criteria for the national or state party tag, or independent candidates, the EC allots symbols from a list of “free symbols”.

— These candidates and unrecognised parties can request for their choice of symbol from the list, but they are not assured of getting the same.

— In the list of free symbols, which the EC revises from time to time, images include fruits, vegetables, household appliances, farm equipment, sports equipment, etc.

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— The latest list, which was published by the EC on May 23, 2025, has 184 symbols, including air-conditioner, balloon, door bell, dustbin, frying pan, jackfruit, and grapes. However, it doesn’t have cockroaches.

— The EC list also states that certain symbols can be allotted freely except in certain states and Union Territories. Two different recognised parties can have the same election symbols: there is no rule against it, and these parties are unlikely to contest against each other.

BHAVYA Scheme: Key Facts at a Glance Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna — Cabinet Approved Total Outlay ₹33,660 Cr To develop world-class plug-and-play industrial parks across India 100 Plug-and-play industrial parks to be developed 100–1,000 Acres per park (size range) ₹1 Cr Financial support cap per acre 25% Of project cost for external infrastructure support All States & Union Territories covered Challenge Mode project selection — reform-oriented & investment-ready only NICDC Nodal agency under DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry 3-Way Partnership: Centre + State governments + Private sector Express InfoGenIE

— Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has launched the BHAVYA Portal on June 8 to accelerate the development of 100 Industrial Parks across the country.

— The government approved Rs 33,660 crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), in March to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country. The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India’s growth story.

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— Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be taken up for development with financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre.

— These parks will have core infrastructure like internal roads, underground utilities, drainage, common treatment facilities, ICT and administrative systems.

International Cooperation

— Iran’s claim that it targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain has thrust one of America’s most important overseas naval commands into the spotlight.

— The Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain, serves as the backbone of America’s naval presence in the Middle East. It is the only permanent US Navy headquarters in the Middle East.

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— It is a numbered US Navy fleet operating under NAVCENT — US Naval Forces Central Command — which reports to US Central Command (CENTCOM). Originally formed in 1944 for the WWII Pacific campaign, it was deactivated in 1947 and permanently reactivated in 1995 after the Gulf War.

— It oversees maritime security across approximately 2.5 million square miles of water, including the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

— It draws ships rotated from other US fleets based on operational requirements and regional developments, making it highly adaptable. Aircraft carriers, destroyers, submarines, and amphibious ships deploy based on the threat picture.

Infographics by NotebookLM Infographics by NotebookLM

— The recent crisis was triggered after a US Apache helicopter went down near the Strait on June 8. While US officials blamed an Iranian drone attack, Tehran did not directly address the allegation.

— Manufactured by US aerospace major Boeing, the AH-64 Apache is one of the US Army’s most battle-proven and technologically advanced attack helicopters. Its primary missions include close air support, destroying armoured formations, and escort operations.

— The helicopter carries a mix of weapons, including a 30mm chain gun, 70mm rockets, and Hellfire missiles. The Apache seats two crew members, with the pilot positioned behind and above the co-pilot and gunner, both of whom are capable of flying the aircraft and independently operating its weapons system.

— The helicopter has three variants: the baseline AH‑64A model, the AH-64D Apache Longbow, and the AH‑64E Guardian, besides some export versions that are tailored to requirements of client countries.

— India operates around 28 AH-64E Apache helicopters. The first order was placed in 2015 for 15 AH-64E Apache helicopters.

— During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhutan last year, it was decided that land would be granted in Varanasi for a Bhutanese temple/monastery and a guest house.

— Officials said the Uttar Pradesh government and the Royal Government of Bhutan on 10th June signed a lease agreement for the project, a move that will strengthen Buddhist tourism and cultural ties between the two countries.

— Under the agreement, nearly two acres of land in Varanasi has been leased to Bhutan for 30 years at a nominal annual rent of Re 1 for the construction of a Buddhist monastery and guest house that will cater to monks, pilgrims and tourists visiting Sarnath — one of Buddhism’s holiest sites.

— The site is located near Sarnath, where Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment.

Economy

— The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the special dispensation that allows banks to mobilise fresh three- to five-year Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits until September 2026.

— By absorbing the hedging burden, the RBI has made FCNR(B) deposits a more attractive source of overseas funding for lenders. The cost of hedging refers to the cost of protecting an investment against adverse market risks such as currency fluctuations.

— FCNR(B) deposits are fixed-term bank deposits designed for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). The account is opened with banks in India, but the deposit is maintained in foreign currency.

— These deposits allow overseas Indians to maintain their savings in designated foreign currencies such as the US dollar, pound sterling, euro, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, and Canadian dollar, rather than converting their funds into Indian rupees.

— Interest earned on FCNR(B) deposits is exempt from income tax in India as long as the depositor qualifies as a non-resident under Indian tax laws. Under the current framework, banks can offer rates linked to internationally accepted benchmark rates.

— Interest rates on three-year FCNR(B) deposits are currently around 3.35%, while domestic deposits of the same tenure offer 6.5% interest.

— On 10th June, banks began raising interest rates on these deposits, with HDFC Bank increasing interest rates by more than 200 basis points to 6% on three to five-year deposits. YES Bank is offering an even higher 7.1%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Solar cell making power (NotebookLM) Solar cell making power (NotebookLM)

— Starting June 1, the government has made it mandatory to use only locally manufactured solar cells in domestic, commercial and industrial solar projects.

— While the move is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imports and strengthening the domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem, industry stakeholders say it has also exposed a critical supply gap.

— Cells — components that convert sunlight into electricity — are the building blocks of solar modules, the panels used to generate power.

— Under the new mandate, all “net-metering” and “open access” solar projects commissioned after June 1 need to use domestically manufactured solar cells.

— Net-metering projects largely refer to rooftop solar installations — such as those under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana — where consumers can offset electricity bills by supplying surplus power back to the grid.

UPSC Essentials Weekly Quiz | June 9–15, 2026 Current Affairs • Economy • Environment • Science • Places in News What was India’s Balance of Payments (BoP) surplus in the January–March 2026 quarter? $3.15 billion $7.22 billion $12.46 billion Despite capital outflows from financial markets and subdued net FDI inflows, India recorded a BoP surplus of $7.22 billion in Q1 2026, reflecting resilient external finances. Next → How much did Indians working abroad remit home in Q1 2026, and what made it historically notable? $21.07 billion — highest in 5 years $25.50 billion — highest in 20 years $31.07 billion — highest in 13 years RBI data showed Q1 2026 remittances hit $31.07 billion — a 34% year-on-year rise and the most in 13 years. Remittances form part of ‘Invisibles’ under the Current Account of BoP. Next → According to the Delhi Bird Atlas, what is Delhi’s rank among world national capitals in bird diversity? First, ahead of all other capitals Second, after Nairobi Third, after Nairobi and Singapore Released on June 5, the Delhi Bird Atlas places Delhi second only to Nairobi in bird diversity among national capitals, with 471 species listed. The atlas cites Delhi’s proximity to the Central Asian Flyway as a key factor. Next → What level did global greenhouse gas emissions reach in 2025, according to the IGCC study? 48.3 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent 51.6 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent 56.8 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent The IGCC study recorded GHG emissions of 56.8 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent in 2025 — an all-time high. Human-induced warming was rising at 0.27°C per decade, contributing 1.37°C of the 1.39°C total warming in 2025. Next → Major Abhilasha Barak, who won the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award, holds which distinction in the Indian Army? First woman to command a battalion in active conflict First woman to serve in a UN peacekeeping mission First woman combat helicopter pilot Major Barak, currently serving with the UN mission in Lebanon, is the Indian Army’s first woman combat helicopter pilot. She is the third Indian to receive this award, after Major Suman Gawani and Major Radhika Sen. Next → What makes the Zojila Tunnel unique among road tunnels globally? It is the longest road tunnel in Asia It is the world’s longest underwater road tunnel It is the world’s longest high-altitude bi-directional road tunnel Situated at 11,758 feet, the 13-km Zojila Tunnel connecting Baltal in Kashmir to Minimarg in Ladakh is the world’s longest high-altitude bi-directional road tunnel. It achieved breakthrough on June 9, 2026. Next → Which tunnelling method was used to excavate the Zojila Tunnel, suited to the fragile Himalayan geology? Cut-and-cover method Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) method New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) NATM relies on sequential excavation, immediate support measures such as rock bolting, and continuous geotechnical monitoring, making it suitable for variable rock conditions in the fragile Himalayas. Next → See Score / 7 correct Keep reading UPSC Essentials to sharpen your preparation! Share your score WhatsApp X Facebook Telegram Also Read UPSC Essentials Top UPSC Current Affairs: 100th Ramsar Site, FIFA & more | June 1–7 UPSC Essentials Knowledge Nugget: Parole vs Furlough & Anticipatory Bail explained Express InfoGenIE

— India managed to record a BoP surplus of $7.22 billion in the January-March 2026 quarter despite the capital outflows from financial markets and subdued net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

— In the first quarter of 2026, Indians working abroad sent home $31.07 billion — the most in 13 years, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data — registering a year-on-year growth of 34%.

— BoP is essentially a ledger of a country’s transactions with the rest of the world. As Indians trade and transact with the rest of the world, money flows in and out of the country.

— The BoP shows how much money went out of the country and how much money came in. All the money coming into the country is marked positive and all the money going out is marked negative. The BoP matters because it captures the relative demand of the rupee vis-à-vis the demand for foreign currencies.

— Constituents of the BoP: It has two main ‘accounts’ — Current Account and Capital Account.

(i) Current Account: It records transactions that are of a ‘current’ nature. There are two subdivisions of the current account: the trade of goods, and the trade of services.

(a) The trade or merchandise account refers to the export and import of physical goods (cars or wheat or gadgets, etc), which determines the ‘balance of trade’. If India imports more goods than it exports, it is running a trade deficit, which is shown by a negative sign.

(b) Trade of services: It is made up of ‘Invisibles’ trade as it refers to trade in services and other transactions that are typically ‘not visible’ in the same way as trade of goods. It includes services (e.g., banking, IT, tourism, etc.); transfers (e.g., Indians working in foreign countries sending back money to families back home); and incomes (such as the income earned from investments).

(ii) Capital Account: The capital account captures transactions that are less about current consumption and more about investments, such as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Institutional Investments (FII).

BoP = Current Account (Balance of Trade + Invisible Trade) + Capital Account

Environment

The The Delhi Bird Atlas was prepared by Dr Lynette Gomes, nodal officer, Delhi Forest Department; Pankaj Gupta, state coordinator, Bird Count India; and Arnav Gupta. (File Photo)

— The Delhi Bird Atlas, released on June 5, which claims to have mapped the distribution and abundance of bird species across the city for the first time, has placed the Capital “second only to Nairobi among the world’s national capitals in bird diversity”.

— The atlas was developed by the Delhi Forest Department, Bird Count India, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-India and other partner organisations, with the participation of birdwatchers, students, researchers, forest staff and citizen volunteers.

— According to the atlas, “The Delhi Bird List now stands at 471 species”, excluding another 22 species that have not been re-recorded since 1975.

— The Atlas cites the primary reasons for bird diversity:

(a) The rare mix of the city’s geography, including the northern edge of the Aravallis

(b) Proximity to the western Himalayas, the Yamuna and Sahibi floodplains

(c) Its location near the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) — a key bird migration route stretching from the Arctic down to the Indian Ocean

— The atlas records 18 endemic bird species, that is, species found exclusively in one specific geographic region.

— It also lists several vulnerable bird species, including the Endangered Egyptian Vulture and Black-bellied Tern, the Vulnerable River Tern and Common Pochard, and Near Threatened species such as the Black-tailed Godwit, Ferruginous Duck, Painted Stork, Black-headed Ibis and Oriental Darter.

— The IGCC study, first published in 2023, is the work of an independent international group of climate scientists which includes several contributors to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that produces periodic reports on the state of climate change, which are considered the most authoritative word on the subject.

— The study found that the contribution of human activities to the overall warming observed in 2025 was possibly the highest ever.

— The IGCC study said average global temperatures in 2025 were about 1.39 degree Celsius higher than the average of the 1850-1900 baseline. In 2024, warmest-year ever, was about 1.55 degrees Celsius hotter than the 1850-1900 baseline.

— Of the total increase in 2025, it said 1.37 degrees Celsius was due to human activities, primarily greenhouse gas emissions, while the rest could be the result of natural variations in climate systems.

(FYI: 2025 happened to be a La Niña year. This could have been the reason why the year, despite the potentially record-breaking contribution of human-induced warming, was slightly cooler than 2024 and 2023.)

— The IGCC study said human-induced warming had been increasing at the rate of about 0.27 degree Celsius per decade, as a result of record levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

— It found that greenhouse gas emissions had reached 56.8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2025, an all-time high.

— This study confirms the earlier estimate of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), which, in January this year, had said that 2025 was likely to emerge as the third warmest year, after 2024 and 2023.

— WMO had said the average global temperatures in 2025 were likely to be 1.44 degrees Celsius above the 1850-1900 baseline.

HKH Monsson 2026 (NotebookLM) HKH Monsson 2026 (NotebookLM)

— According to the findings of the HKH monsoon outlook, the HKH region is likely to witness below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures in the upcoming monsoon.

— It is published by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

— The combination of below-par rainfall, owing to the El Niño weather phenomenon, and rising temperatures is also expected to increase drought as well as hazard risks from floods, glacial lake outbursts (GLO), and landslides, said the findings.

— The HKH Monsoon Outlook 2026 warned that lower rainfall and warmer conditions will also likely intensify heat stress and reduce water availability.

(FYI: Understanding the reason for this bleak forecast is important to have a whole picture. This year is anticipated as the return of El-Nino. The El Niño phenomenon is characterised by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific ocean, which disrupts global weather patterns, including suppression of the monsoon in the Indian subcontinent.)

About HKH region

— The HKH region is a mountain arc stretching 3,500 km across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, India, China, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan. It is home to thousands of glaciers and large river basins such as Ganga, Indus, Brahmaputra, Yangtze, Irrawady, Mekong and Amu Darya.

— It is rightly termed the ‘Third Pole’ of the world due to its vast ice reserves. Significantly, the region has the largest deposit of snow and ice beyond the two Polar Regions (the Arctic around the North Pole and the Antarctic around the South Pole).

International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) ICIMOD, headquartered in Kathmandu, is one of the oldest inter-governmental organisations representing the interests of the HKH region.

Its eight member nations – India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, China and Myanmar – engage in collective knowledge generation, communication and application for the sustainable management of this sensitive high-altitude landscape.

Since its establishment in 1983, ICIMOD has made significant contributions in generating useful knowledge for the common benefit of all member nations.

In the domain of the Himalayan cryosphere, it has been publishing annual Snow Update reports since 2003 that monitor seasonal snow anomalies and provide year-by-year assessments of snow persistence.

The Snow Update 2026 highlighted a worrying decline in seasonal snow across the Hindu Kush Himalaya, with snow persistence dropping to 27.8% below normal—the lowest in over two decades and the fourth consecutive year of decline.

Science and Technology

— Energy tankers looking to sail through the STrait of Hormuz are increasingly deploying the tactics used by the “shadow fleets” transporting sanctioned Iranian and Russian oil to avoid detection.

— Ships involved in sanctioned and illicit trade have “gone dark” to avoid detection — that is, switched off their automatic identification system (AIS) transponders to make themselves virtually invisible to authorities and other vessels.

— According to International Maritime Organization (IMO) guidelines, AIS should always be in operation when a ship is sailing or at anchor, unless the master of the ship decides that broadcasting the information is a threat to its safety or security.

— AIS is seen as critical for safe maritime navigation. Switching the transponder off essentially makes the vessel untrackable and invisible to other ships’ systems, which can significantly increase the risk of collisions at sea. This risk becomes even greater in crowded waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.

— Last month, British literary magazine Granta in partnership with the Commonwealth Foundation announced this year’s winners of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize. However, within days allegations surfaced that some of the winning entries showed signs of AI-generated text.

— Many social media users began calling out Trinidadian writer Jamir Nazir’s short story “The Serpent in the Grove”, with one citing the AI detector tool Pangram to call it “100% AI generated” and a “Turing Test of sorts”.

— The Turing Test, proposed by British mathematician Alan Turing in the 1950s, is a test of a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behaviour that a human evaluator cannot distinguish from that of a human. To date, it is considered a benchmark for AI.

— To understand how these tools claiming to detect AI-generated text work, one must first know the science of machine learning (ML). In simple terms, ML refers to the use of data and statistics to build an AI system: this is done by feeding large datasets into a computer so that it can think and reason like a human — or even at superhuman levels.

Commonwealth Short Story Prize 2026 Since 2012, Granta has been publishing the winners of the Prize — awarded in partnership with the Commonwealth Foundation — for five geographies: Africa, Asia, Canada and Europe, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. The overall winner is to be announced on June 30. Asia region: Sharon Aruparayil (India) for Mehendi Nights Africa: Lisa-Anne Julien (South Africa) for Me and Ma’am Canada and Europe: John Edward DeMicoli (Malta) for The Bastion’s Shadow. DeMicoli is the first Maltese writer ever to win the regional prize. Caribbean region: Jamir Nazir (Trinidad and Tobago) for The Serpent in the Grove. Pacific region: Holly Ann Miller (New Zealand) for Second Skin

— Data collected by India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 has established a close chemical relationship between the soil found at Shiv Shakti Point and a lunar meteorite that had hit Antarctica’s Allan Hills region of Victoria land about a million years ago.

Shiv Shakti Point is the landing site near the Moon’s South Pole.

— A new study led by a team of researchers from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) noted that the iron and magnesium-rich and aluminum-deficient soil found at Shiv Shakti Point came closest chemically to the lunar meteorite ALHA 81005 discovered in Antarctica in 1982.

Meteoroids are bits of rock and ice travelling through space. Most meteoroids do orbit the Sun. When a meteoroid enters the Earth’s surface, it produces a bright streak of light called a meteor. When a meteor reaches the Earth, it is called a meteorite.

— The Chandrayaan-3 landing site occupies a compositional space between traditional ferroan anorthosite and Mg-suite lithologies (names of different types of rocks), and closely resembles the lunar meteorite ALHA 81005.

— Both ferroan anorthosite and Mg-suite lithologies are typical lunar rock types composed of specific elements, like calcium and magnesium.

— The soil composition at Shiv Shakti Point was found not only distinct from the other mountainous regions of the Moon but its composition indicated contributions from deeper layers that are enriched in iron and magnesium-bearing minerals.

— The results highlight the compositional diversity that exists within the lunar highlands and demonstrate that different impact histories can expose and redistribute distinct crustal materials across the Moon.

— The latest result has emerged from data collected by the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS), a scientific probe onboard the Pragyaan rover on Chandrayaan-3, which landed on the Moon’s South Pole in August 2023. The APXS is designed to unravel the chemical composition of the soil at the Chandrayaan-3 landing site.

Health

— Researchers have reported encouraging results from a clinical trial of elecoglipron, an experimental oral GLP-1 drug that not only lowered blood sugar levels significantly but also helped participants lose weight.

— The findings are drawing attention because most GLP-1 therapies (which mimic the blood sugar-regulating and hunger-killing gut hormones) currently available are injectable, while the few oral versions come with strict dosing requirements that can make adherence difficult.

What is Elecoglipron?

— Elecoglipron is a small-molecule GLP-1 drug that can be taken once daily without food or fluid restrictions, potentially making treatment more convenient for patients. Most GLP-1 therapies are administered through subcutaneous injections.

— Even oral semaglutide, one of the few approved pill formulations, must be taken on an empty stomach with restrictions on food and water intake for at least 30 minutes after dosing.

Persons in News

— Major Abhilasha Barak is awarded the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award in recognition of her outstanding service and India’s longstanding contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations.

— The award was presented by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 5.

— Major Barak, who is also the Indian Army’s first woman combat helicopter pilot, is serving with the UN mission in Lebanon at present.

— She received the award for her outreach efforts and community engagement activities for women and adolescent girls and gender sensitisation training for peacekeepers.

— Major Barak is the third recipient of the award from India, following Major Suman Gawani and Major Radhika Sen, who were honoured for their work during their tenure in UN peacekeeping missions.

— India is one of the largest contributors of troops and police personnel to UN peacekeeping missions worldwide. Until February 2026, UNIFIL comprised 7,538 peacekeepers from 48 countries, including 642 personnel from India, making it the fourth-largest contributor after Italy (784 personnel), Indonesia (756) and Spain (660).

Places in News

A map of the under-construction Zojila and the Z-Morh tunnels. (Express Graphic) A map of the under-construction Zojila and the Z-Morh tunnels. (Express Graphic)

— The Zojila tunnel connecting Sonmarg in Kashmir to Minamarg in Ladakh witnesses a major break-through on June 9 as it completes more than 13 kms of excavation work.

— In tunnel construction, a “breakthrough” is the moment when excavation teams from opposite ends meet by cutting or blasting through the last section of rock or soil separating them.

— The Zojila tunnel, situated at an altitude of 11,758 feet, is a 13-km road tunnel connecting Baltal (near Sonamarg) in Kashmir valley and Minimarg (near Drass) in Ladakh’s Kargil district.

— It is the world’s longest high-altitude bi-directional road tunnel. It will bypass the treacherous Zojila pass — a narrow, winding road at an elevation of 16,430 feet — that remains closed in the winters and is prone to landslides throughout the year.

— This will reduce the distance from Sonamarg to Drass by 27 km and cut travel time by more than two hours.

— The tunnel forms the centrepiece of the 30.894-km Zojila project, which includes roads, bridges and tunnels aimed at ensuring year-round access to Ladakh.

— The excavation of the Zojila tunnel was completed by employing the New Australian Tunneling Method (NATM), which is suitable for the fragile Himalayan geology and variable rock conditions.

— NATM relies on sequential excavation, immediate support measures such as rock bolting, and continuous geotechnical monitoring that allows engineers to respond flexibly to changing conditions during tunnelling.

The importance of the Zojila tunnel The Union Territory of Ladakh is connected to the rest of the country by two main highways — the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Leh highway and the Leh-Manali highway. Both roads, however, remain closed for almost six months every year owing to winter snow, avalanches and extreme weather conditions. The people of the Union Territory have, therefore, long been demanding a road tunnel that connects Ladakh to Kashmir Valley. This tunnel promises to fulfill that demand.

Test Your Knowledge

(Note: The best way to remember facts for UPSC and other competitive exams is to recall them through MCQs. Try to solve the following questions on your own.)

(1) Consider the following statements about the BHAVYA scheme:

1. Aim to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country

2. Project selection will be undertaken through a challenge mode.

3. The funding involves a partnership between the Centre, State governments and private players.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2, and 3

(2) Consider the following statements regarding Zojila Tunnel:

1. It connects Baltal (near Sonamarg) in Kashmir valley and Minimarg (near Drass) in Ladakh’s Kargil district.

2. It is the world’s longest high-altitude bi-directional road tunnel.

Which of the statements mentioned above is/are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Prelims Answer Key 1. (d) 2. (b)

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