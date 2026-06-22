Top 20 UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | June 15 to June 21, 2026

Every Monday, we bring you UPSC Current Affairs Pointers—a concise, exam-focused guide to help you stay ahead in your Prelims and Mains preparation.

If you missed the UPSC Current Affairs Pointers of the past week | May 8 to 14, 2026, read it here.

— After The Indian Express reported that the iconic “Dancing Girl” of Mohenjo-daro had been covered up in the new Arts Education textbook for Class 9, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to restore the original image of the Harappan-era bronze figurine.

— The “Dancing Girl” was one of two bronze female figurines found at Mohenjo-Daro, discovered in a small house in the south-western quarter of the city during the 1926–27 excavations.

— The 10.8 cm figurine depicts a slender woman standing with her right hand on the back of her hip and her left hand resting on her left thigh, just above the knee.

— In A History of Ancient and Early Medieval India (2009), historian and academic Upinder Singh writes, “She may have once held some object in this hand. She is naked. She wears a necklace and has 24-25 of bangles on her left arm and just 4 on her right arm.”

— Singh notes in her work that archaeologist John Marshall named her the “Dancing Girl” because he thought she had the air of a semi-impudent “nautch girl.”

Lost-wax method Story continues below this ad According to Singh, the figurine was made using the lost-wax method. “The lost-wax method,” she writes, “involves first making a wax model and then covering it with a clay coating, leaving some holes as passageways. When the clay-covered moulds are heated in ovens, the wax melts out.” Singh notes that once the mould cools, the outer clay envelope is chipped off, and the craftsperson can then put the finishing touches on the solid bronze statue.

— India and China are in advanced stages of discussions over a joint nomination for ‘The Great Tang Records on the Western Regions’.

— The Great Tang Records on the Western Regions is a narrative of Chinese Buddhist monk and scholar Xuanzang’s travels through medieval India in the 7th century.

— The accounts of Xuanzang, also known as Hiuen Tsang, who spent 19 years travelling through India, remain a source for the study of early medieval India.

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— He travelled across India from 629–645 CE in search of Buddhist manuscripts and “correct” teachings. He spent roughly five years in Nalanda, where he studied under the mahavihara’s grand abbot, Silabhadra.

— Xuanzang wrote that 500 merchants bought the land on which the mahavihara would eventually stand for 10 lakh pieces of gold and presented it to the Buddha, who preached there for three months. According to Xuanzang, the first vihara was built at the site in the 1st century BCE.

— India also aims at securing a place for Panchtantra on the UNESCO list along with Iran as the fables have been a staple of Persian literature and folklore for over 1,500 years; as also for the philosophy of Satyagraha along with South Africa, official sources told The Indian Express.

BRICS Culture Working Group meeting The second meeting of the BRICS Culture Working Group was held in Varanasi earlier this month. The joint nomination for Safeguarding Shared Heritage under the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, Intangible Cultural Heritage, and the Memory of the World Programme is part of collaborative approaches under BRICS. Story continues below this ad The idea is to skip the queue by filing joint nominations since each country is allowed only two dossiers during the two-year cycle of UNESCO heritage lists with most BRICS nations having a lot of heritage and civilisational agenda that needs to be safeguarded. As per officials, there is no limit on countries filing joint nominations, with the dossier led by one country, and supported by others. In 2016, India hosted the 1st BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Goa. India will host the BRICS Cultural Festival at Bhopal and BRICS Theatre Festival at New Delhi.

Report

(FYI: The data provided in these reports can be used to substantiate your Mains answer and create a broad understanding of the topic.)

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— According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)’s State of the Climate in Asia 2025 report, released on 17th June, Asia’s warming rate during 1991-2025 was nearly twice as high as during 1961-1990, with 2025 emerging as one of the region’s warmest years on record and witnessing unprecedented ocean heat that triggered widespread marine heatwaves.

— The temperatures over the Asian landmass in 2025 were 0.96 degree Celsius above the 1991-2020 average and about 1.9 degree Celsius higher than the 1961-1990 baseline.

— This pattern is consistent with findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report, which also notes that temperatures over land increase faster than those over the ocean.

— One of the report’s key findings was the record-high ocean heat content across Asia in 2025, the highest since observations began in 1960.

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— Ocean heat is a critical climate indicator because nearly 90 per cent of the excess energy trapped by greenhouse gases is absorbed by the oceans, altering temperatures at different depths and contributing to sea-level rise and changes in ocean circulation patterns.

Shrimp economy — Months after the US tariff shock, shrimp farmers in Andhra Pradesh are facing renewed financial pressure from a hike in aqua feed prices, significantly increasing production costs and prompting threats of protests. — According to industry estimates, feed maker companies have increased prices by Rs 12-16 per kg with effect from June 13. The hike comes at a time when shrimp farmers are still recovering from the disruptions and losses caused by the US tariffs. — India exports approximately 8 lakh tonnes of shrimp a year, with Andhra Pradesh accounting for over 60 percent of production. The state accounts for 80 percent of the country’s shrimp exports and 34 percent of marine exports, valued at around Rs 21,246 crore annually. Story continues below this ad — Shrimp farming is an aquaculture-based activity in marine or freshwater environments to produce shrimp for human consumption.

Polity

— The Supreme Court on 19th June held that the right to walk on secured footpaths is a fundamental right and urged the government to bring a law that declares this right and recognises the duty of municipal authorities and local bodies to build, demarcate, and maintain necessary pedestrian infrastructure.

— The Bench held that the right to walk is integral to the right to movement guaranteed under Article 19(1)(d), read with Article 19(1)(a), Article 19(1) (b), Article 19(1) (c) and Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The fundamental right to walk will take within its sweep the right to demarcated footpaths.

— It further added that “the violation of the right to walk on demarcated footpaths will entitle the citizens to invoke constitutional and legal remedies against duty bearers for restitution and compensation. This remedy is independent of the remedies that are available under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988.”

— The Ministry of Electronics and IT has blocked popular messaging platform Telegram in India until June 22 at the request of the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The Delhi High Court on 19th June also upheld Centre’s order to temporarily block the Telegram messaging app.

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— The blocking order has been issued under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Currently, there are two parallel content blocking mechanisms in India. One is under Section 69 (A) of the IT Act, through which content that violates national security, or threatens India’s foreign policy, is taken down.

— The other mechanism works under Section 79 (3)(b) of the IT Act, under which various ministries have been directly empowered to issue blocking orders to online platforms, most commonly through the Home Ministry-led Sahyog portal.

Infographics by NotebookLM Infographics by NotebookLM

— India’s first dedicated international pineapple exhibition — Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026 — will be organised in Delhi from 27-29, June, 2026. June 27 is celebrated as International Pineapple Day.

— The queen pineapple was declared the state fruit of Tripura in 2018, four years after it attained the GI tag in 2014 for its golden-yellow hue and a distinct aroma besides its juicy flesh laden with vitamins, calcium, magnesium, potassium and iron.

— The fruit is at the core of the three-year-long ‘Mission Queen Pineapple of Tripura’, one such Centrally-funded farm-to-plate programme worth Rs 236 crore launched on May 27.

— Pineapple is cultivated in more than half of the landlocked state’s eight districts and especially by its significant tribal population which constitutes over 30% of Tripura.

— Tripura’s unique agro-climatic condition makes it one of India’s leading pineapple-producing regions where Queen and Kew varieties are mostly cultivated by tribal growers in four to five of our eight districts.

4 ‘Namo’ cities in Delhi Four greenfield cities would be developed in the National Capital Region, with one each in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, at a total cost of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said. Assam-Nagaland Pact — The Union government, Assam and Nagaland signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that paves the way for the resumption of oil and gas exploration along the resource-rich and contested boundary of the two states after three decades. — The Northeast is considered the birthplace of India’s oil and gas industry and Assam is among India’s major oil and gas producing states. — The MoU specifically targets the disputed area belt, or DAB, along the Assam-Nagaland border. With the MoU in place, oil and gas exploration and production are expected to gather pace across more than 1,000 sq km along the Assam-Nagaland border.

Defence

IAF AN-32 aircraft (File) IAF AN-32 aircraft (File)

— Five personnel of the Indian Air Force, including two officers, were killed on 12th June when a military transport aircraft, the Antonov AN-32, crashed during landing at Jorhat in Assam.

— The AN-32 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft. It was bought in 1984 from the erstwhile Soviet Union, and have served as a critical workhorse of the IAF.

— The aircraft can carry a maximum weight of 27 tons at a maximum speed of 530 km/h. It can carry up to 6.7 tons of cargo or 50 passengers, making it the preferred choice for transport of men and cargo across different terrain.

— After an AN-32 crashed in 2009, India signed a $400-million contract with Ukrainian manufacturer Antonov to upgrade most of the IAF’s 105 AN-32s through the overhaul of its airframes and its turboprop engines.

— The programme, however, stalled after Russia formally annexed the Crimea region in 2014.

— The upgrade had been underway at the IAF’s base repair depot (BRD) in Kanpur, with equipment transferred from Ukraine. About half of the planes had been modernised in Ukraine, and 38 have been at the BRD.

— The IAF has been looking to buy new aircraft under the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme to replace the ageing AN-32 and the Ilyushin Il-76 fleets.

— In a significant development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested a Multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability.

— This system can engage targets including Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). With this advancement, India joins an elite group of nations that possess the ability to defend against ICBMs.

— Ballistic missiles use projectile motion to deliver warheads to a target. They are powered for a relatively brief time, after which they let the laws of physics take them to their target.

— These missiles are categorised based on range. Ballistic missiles can carry either nuclear or conventional warheads.

— The Indian Navy will commission three indigenously built frontline platforms — Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray — in Kolkata on June 21.

— The three vessels — the Brahmos-armed stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, the deep-water survey vessel INS Sanshodhak, and the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) INS Agray — have been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

— INS Dunagiri: The largest and most heavily armed of the three is INS Dunagiri. It is a frigate, which, in simple terms, is smaller than a destroyer but large enough to operate far from the coast.

— It is part of the Navy’s Project 17A, under which a new generation of stealth guided-missile frigates are being built in India. The ‘stealth’ here does not mean complete invisibility, but means that it is harder to detect on radar and other sensors

— INS Sanshodhak: This is a Survey Vessel — Large (SVL). Its job is to measure and map the sea: the depth of waters, seabed features, approach channels to ports, navigational routes, and oceanographic data. It is equipped with systems such as autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles and multi-beam echo sounders.

— INS Agray: The third vessel, INS Agray, is the smallest of the three but has a highly specialised role. Put simply, it is a submarine-hunter designed for coastal waters. Agray belongs to the Arnala-class, a class of smaller warships built specifically to detect and attack submarines in shallow waters near the coast, ports, naval bases and important sea approaches.

International Cooperation

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presents The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), the highest state honour of Slovakia, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Bratislava on Monday. (ANI) Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presents The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), the highest state honour of Slovakia, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Bratislava on Monday. (ANI)

— India and Slovakia elevated their bilateral ties to “comprehensive partnership” with the aims to take bilateral relations to a new level, strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms and explore new avenues for deepening cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

— They also signed pacts on labour migration, defence, digital technologies, higher education and research, quantum communication and student exchange programme with IIT Delhi.

— The two sides also established a joint working group in counter-terrorism and a consular dialogue. Modi’s visit is the first by an Indian PM to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

About Slovakia • Slovakia is a landlocked country in Central Europe. Bratislava is its capital. • It is bordered by Poland to the north, Ukraine to the east, Hungary to the south, and Austria to the southwest. • It has been a member of the European Union since 2004. • Slovakia is a parliamentary democratic republic. The prime minister who is the head of government holds the most executive power. Robert Fico is the current Prime Minister of the country. • The president is the head of state and the formal head of the executive, but with very limited powers.

— PM Modi went to France for a bilateral visit as well as the G7 leaders’ summit. He was in Nice on June 13 and 14, in Evian on June 16 and 17 for the summit, and in Paris on June 17 and 18.

— This is the Prime Minister’s seventh official visit to France since 2014 and follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India on February 17-19, 2026.

— In February, India and France elevated bilateral relations to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership” and also launched the 2026 India-France Year of Innovation.

What were the major outcomes of this visit?

• A mechanism to double annual bilateral trade from the existing $16 billion in five years

• An India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030

• A joint working group focussed on AI (artificial intelligence) governance

• An economic security dialogue

• Increased cooperation on defence and space

US-Iran MoU: All 14 Clauses Decoded WEST ASIA — NUCLEAR DIPLOMACY The 14-clause Memorandum of Understanding signed June 17–18, 2026 opens 60 days of negotiations for a final US-Iran deal — wider in scope than the 2015 JCPOA. War & Diplomacy Economic Deal Hormuz & Security Nuclear File Process & Oversight CLAUSE 1 — HOSTILITIES End to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon The principal war termination clause. Compared to the April 8 ceasefire, this MoU cements Lebanon's inclusion in the US-Iran cessation of hostilities. On June 14, Iran accepted US incentives — immediate removal of the naval blockade — to refrain from retaliating against Israel/US targets despite Beirut being bombed, setting a new precedent for Iranian restraint. CLAUSE 2 — NON-INTERFERENCE No interference in internal affairs Removes Trump's stated rationale for resuming attacks on Iran. Between Jan 13 (Trump declared "help is on its way" for Iranian protesters) and Feb 28 (war initiation), Washington's stated goals oscillated between regime change and de-nuclearisation. This clause is imperative for Tehran beyond its historical concerns about US intervention. CLAUSE 9 — STATUS QUO No ballistic missiles or proxy restrictions None of the 14 clauses contain any reference to negotiations over ballistic missiles or Iran's relationships with regional non-state actors. On July 17, Trump implied willingness to let Iran retain ballistic missile capabilities, arguing that its "neighbours" possess similar arms — a major retreat from his own 2018 JCPOA withdrawal rationale. 14 Clauses in the MoU 60 Days to negotiate final deal 2 Days of signing: Jun 17–18 CLAUSE 6 — RECONSTRUCTION $300 billion plan to rebuild Iran The single biggest distinguishing element from the 2015 JCPOA negotiations. The fund is Iran's gateway to re-accessing the international economy. It also contains incentives for businesses linked to Trump and Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy to the Middle East and real estate investor. CLAUSES 7 & 10 — SANCTIONS ◆ Clause 7: Full sanctions relief in final deal Must address energy, shipping, nuclear-activity, and counter-terrorism sanctions simultaneously. Iranian oil and fuel sales could generate ~$60 billion in annual revenue once lifted. ⏱ Clause 10: Interim sanctions waivers Acts as a bridge arrangement during the 60-day window before Clause 7's full sanctions removal is operationalised. CLAUSE 11 — FROZEN ASSETS US unfreezes over $100 billion in Iranian funds Iran's frozen funds in foreign banks and holdings total over $100 billion. Around $12 billion has reportedly already been unfrozen and made available to Iran — President Pezeshkian said it would cover pending government salaries. Qatar and UAE banks are the principal facilitating institutions. $300B Reconstruction fund $60B Est. annual oil revenue $12B Assets already unfrozen CLAUSE 4 — BLOCKADE US removes its naval blockade By June 16, the US Navy had already effectively begun withdrawing its blockade. Full withdrawal refers to the remaining US Carrier Strike Groups deployed to the Strait of Hormuz. Removal of the blockade was also the key US incentive used on June 14 to restrain Iran from retaliating against Israel. CLAUSE 5 — STRAIT OF HORMUZ Iran and Oman to jointly administer the Strait Iran will allow unconditional transit passage to all shipping. However, the provision allowing Iran and Oman to define the future administration of the Strait meets Iran's consistent demand that it cannot return to pre-war status. A joint framework could mirror Turkey's fee arrangements under the Montreux Convention for the Dardanelles and Bosphorus. Global oil shipping 20–25% passes through the Strait of Hormuz Global gas shipping ~20% passes through the Strait of Hormuz $11–13B Est. annual Hormuz revenue for Iran/Oman Montreux Convention model cited as precedent CLAUSE 8 — NUCLEAR WEAPONS Iran commits to not procure or develop nuclear weapons This reaffirms Iran's position since 2003. However, the landscape has changed dramatically: the US bombarded Natanz, Fordow, Arak, and Isfahan in June 2025, degrading Iran's future enrichment capabilities. Critically, the MoU does not mandate Iran to transfer its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium to a third country — a significant divergence from the original US position. HOW THIS DIFFERS FROM JCPOA 2015 ★ No third-country uranium transfer required Iran can retain its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium — a major US concession not seen in 2015 JCPOA negotiations, when Iran did not yet possess such material. ⚖ IAEA declared "loss of continuity of knowledge" By late 2025, the IAEA officially declared it had lost monitoring continuity over Iran's programme, after Tehran withdrew from international monitoring protocols post the JCPOA's October 2025 expiry. ◆ Sites bombed: Natanz, Fordow, Arak, Isfahan US military strikes in June 2025 reduced Iran's future enrichment infrastructure, but Iran still holds a significant stockpile of highly enriched uranium. CLAUSES 3, 12 & 13 — THE 60-DAY CLOCK ⏱ Clause 3: Extension by mutual consent Both sides can extend the 60-day window before a final agreement with mutual consent — especially relevant if nuclear file negotiations require more time. ◆ Clause 12: Implementation monitoring body Creates a mechanism to monitor MoU implementation, crucial for operationalising Clause 3 extensions. During any extension, Iran must keep the Strait open and the US military drawdown continues — raising domestic pressure on Tehran. ★ Clause 13: Hierarchy of mutual priorities Sets the order of priorities for both parties during the 60-day negotiation window. CLAUSE 14 — UN SECURITY COUNCIL A UNSC Resolution to endorse the final deal Notable given the Trump administration's stated disdain for UN mechanisms. The JCPOA was endorsed by UNSCR 2231 (binding under UN Charter Article 25), but the Council's limited power to prevent unilateral withdrawal was proven in 2018 when Trump exited. Iran may now seek fail-safe arrangements to prevent a repeat. JCPOA 2015 Nuclear programme only — no political relationship terms MoU 2026 Nuclear file + full US-Iran political relationship reset Sources: The Indian Express · Wall Street Journal · IAEA Express InfoGenIE

— The US and Iran signed a 14-clause Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin 60 days of negotiations for a final deal on June 17 and 18, respectively.

1. End to hostilities on all fronts — including Lebanon: The US and Iran, along with their allies, declared an “immediate and permanent” termination of military operations on “all fronts” – including Lebanon.

2. Respect for ‘internal affairs’: The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, out of respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, would refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

3. 60-day deadline for final deal: Both countries committed to striking the final deal within a 60-day deadline, which might be extended only with mutual consent.

4. US blockade to end: The US would start removing its naval blockade and any hindrances imposed on Iranian ports. The naval blockade will fully end within 30 days.

5. Strait of Hormuz: Iran will “make arrangements using its best efforts” to allow safe movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, with zero charge.

6. US $300 billion rebuild promise: The US, along with the regional partners, agreed to a plan for the “reconstruction and economic development” of Iran with a fund of at least $300 billion.

7. Lifting of sanctions on Iran: The US promised to lift all sanctions imposed on Iran, “including United Nations Security Council resolutions, Board of Governors resolutions and all unilateral U.S. sanctions,” on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final deal.

8. Iran’s ‘no nuclear weapons’ promise: The Islamic Republic of Iran promised to not “procure or develop” nuclear weapons. The US and Iran agreed to resolve “the disposition of stockpiled enriched material, pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon” under the supervision of the IAEA.

9. Both countries to maintain status quo: Acknowledging the importance of the above two points, the US and Iran will maintain the status quo, pending the final deal.

10. Waivers on Iranian exports: Until the termination of sanctions, the US Treasury Department will issue waivers on the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and all associated services

11. Iran’s assets to be unfrozen: The US will make Iran’s frozen or restricted funds and assets available for use upon the implementation of this memorandum.

12. Mechanism for successful implementation of deal: The countries agreed that an executive mechanism will be chalked out to monitor the successful implementation of the MoU and the compliance of the final deal in future.

13. Negotiations for final deal: The negotiations for the final deal will start once the implementation of points 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of this memorandum starts and continues.

14. Final deal to be endorsed by UNSC: A binding United Nations Security Council resolution will endorse the final deal between the two countries.

— The G7 or ‘Group of Seven’ are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It is an intergovernmental organisation that was formed in 1975 by the top economies of the time as an informal forum to discuss pressing world issues.

— This year the G7 Summit was held in Évian, France. The presidency of G7 meetings is held by each of the seven countries in turn, each year. The country holding the presidency is responsible for organising and hosting the meeting.

— Usually, G7 host countries invite some countries as guest countries or outreach partners. India was invited by France as an outreach participant.

— The G7 summit provides a forum for member countries to discuss shared values and concerns. While it initially focused on international economic policy, in the 1980s, the G7 extended its mandate to include issues related to foreign policy and security as well.

— Over the years, the G7 has evolved from an economic forum to a platform that aims to address a range of global challenges. Concluding with a communiqué outlining political commitments, the annual summit influences global governance, agenda-setting and decision-making processes.

Environment

Infographics from NotebookLM Infographics from NotebookLM

— The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) will soon seek a nod from the Department of Environment and Forest, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, for the translocation of over 16,000 coral colonies that will be impacted around the Galathea Bay transhipment port site under the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) project, senior officials told The Indian Express.

— Translocation of coral colonies is being planned to mitigate potential impacts of port construction activities, such as capital dredging. Coral colonies need light to remain healthy, and a rise in sediment load from dredging activities can increase turbidity (cloudiness) and coral smothering, leading to their death.

— Coral colonies are to be extracted using a coral-cutting saw, hammer, chisel, and a hydraulic underwater hammer drill. Coral colonies will be translocated entirely as a whole object, lifted from the sea bottom, and loaded onto carrying trays fixed at the ship’s bottom with lift bags.

— Experts, though, called the task of moving entire coral colonies “near impossible.” Marine biologist and independent researcher Vardhan Patankar, who has been researching coral reefs found off the Nicobar islands since 2005, said that globally, coral translocations have had limited success.

— The major reef formation areas in India are Gulf of Kutch; Gulf of Mannar; Lakshadweep Islands; and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

About corals Corals are animals from the phylum Cnidaria. They comprise hundreds to thousands of living organisms called polyps, each only a few millimeters in diameter. Each polyp has stinging tentacles to capture food such as plankton and small fish. It lives in groups of hundreds to thousands of genetically identical polyps known as a ‘colony’, which is recognised as coral. At the coral base is a hard, protective limestone skeleton called a calicle, which forms the structure of coral reefs. Reefs begin when a polyp attaches itself to a rock on the seafloor, then divides, or buds, into thousands of clones. The polyp calicles connect to one another, creating a colony that acts as a single organism. The reason for the colorful appearance of corals is the microscopic algae that live inside coral cells, called zooxanthellae. These algae perform photosynthesis, bringing vital food and nutrients to the corals. Read more here.

— According to the recent study, heatwaves are not just a direct threat to human health; they also drive up concentrations of ground-level ozone that sharply aggravate mortality risks.

— In 2024 alone, more than 830 deaths in India could be attributed to increased ozone concentrations caused by extreme heat, according to the study.

— Ozone is naturally produced, and found, in the middle atmosphere, at an altitude between 15 km and 50 km from the Earth’s surface.

— This ozone protects the Earth from the harmful ultraviolet rays in the sunlight. It absorbs these rays, acting as a natural sunscreen for the Earth. But ozone close to the ground is an air pollutant.

— Surface-level ozone is not naturally produced, but is a by-product of chemical reactions between other common air pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the presence of sunlight. Heat has the effect of accelerating these reactions.

— Exposure to ozone affects lungs and heart, and can lead to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD), apart from cancer and diabetes.

— A large number of deaths, in tens of thousands every year, is already associated with ozone exposure.

— The increased levels of ozone caused by heatwaves persists for about three to four days on an average after the end of the heatwave, the study said based on their analysis of data over the last 21 years.

The study, ‘Heatwaves trigger severe surface ozone pollution in India: Regional Hotspots, Trends and Health Effects’, has been published in Clean Air, a part of Nature stable of journals, and is the first of its kind attempt to assess the health impacts of increased levels of surface-level ozone concentrations due to heatwaves in India.

Infographics by NotebookLM Infographics by NotebookLM

— India has restored 21.7 million hectares of degraded and deforested land between 2011 and 2020, according to the country’s second progress report on the Bonn Challenge released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on 17th June, 2026.

— The Bonn Challenge is a global initiative launched in 2011, with the efforts of the Government of Germany and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). IUCN acts as the Secretariat of the Bonn Challenge.

— The Bonn Challenge makes a commitment to restoring 150 million hectares of degraded and deforested landscapes by 2020, and an additional target of 350 million hectares by 2030.

— It promotes Forest Landscape Restoration (FLR), which prioritises both biodiversity conservation and human livelihoods. IUCN and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) coined the term forest landscape restoration in 2000 as a framework for managing landscapes, complementing both forest conservation and sustainable management.

— India had pledged to restore 13 million hectares with an additional eight million hectares by 2030. This was revised to 26 million hectares by 2030 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification held in 2019 in India.

Science and Technology

— The tunnels in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR), India’s first bullet train project, will incorporate a unique feature being introduced in Indian Railways: tunnel hoods.

— The 508-km project has seven mountain tunnels in Maharashtra and one mountain tunnel in Gujarat. Each tunnel will have tunnel hoods or entrance hoods at both ends.

— Tunnel hoods are cylindrical-shaped structures that have pressure-relief vents or windows and are built at the entrance and exit of the main tunnel. It is a common feature on high-speed rail systems in countries operating bullet trains, where trains travel at speeds exceeding 300 km per hour.

— On the requirement of tunnel hoods, a senior NHSRCL official said that when a high-speed train enters a tunnel, it pushes a large volume of air ahead of it, similar to a piston moving inside a cylinder.

— “This sudden compression of air generates pressure waves that travel through the tunnel. If not properly managed, these pressure waves can create booming noise, similar to the explosion, when a train exits the tunnel,” the official said.

— “Tunnel hoods act as a transition zone between the open environment and the confined tunnel space. By allowing air to enter and exit more gradually, they help control pressure changes and improve the overall aerodynamic performance of the system,” the official added.

Health

— Kerala is seeing an alarming surge in the fatal amoebic meningoencephalitis cases, with 133 positive cases and 33 deaths in the first five months of 2026.

— A major chunk of the cases, according to the health department, are granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE), caused by Acanthamoeba, a free-living amoeba found mainly in contaminated water.

— Since the first recorded case of PAM in 1971, India had reported only around two dozen cases till 2023. Research papers on PAM state that only 381 cases were reported globally between 1965 and 2018.

— The Kerala Director of Health Services Dr K J Reena said that earlier, most amoebic meningoencephalitis cases were Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), caused by Naegleria fowleri, referred to as “brain-eating amoeba.”

— “Now, the PAM cases have come down in Kerala and most of the cases detected are GAE, caused by another free-living amoeba called Acanthamoeba, which is ubiquitous in water bodies, soil and even dust.”

What are the reasons for the surge in Kerala?

🔹Tropical climate of the state

🔹Poor quality of water

🔹High population density leads to contamination of water.

🔹Many households have their toilet pits close to open wells making them home to coliform bacteria leading to strong presence of Acanthamoeba

— Kerala has seen a spike in cases of the highly contagious Shigella bacterial infection, with the state reporting 146 confirmed cases — 70 of them in the first two weeks of this month.

— Shigella is a group of bacteria that causes an intestinal infection known as shigellosis. The infection primarily affects the digestive tract and spreads through the faecal–oral route, usually via contaminated food, water, surfaces, or unwashed hands.

— One reason shigella is a significant public health concern is that very few bacteria are needed to cause infection, making it highly contagious, especially in schools, daycare centres, households, and areas with inadequate sanitation.

— Shigellosis often presents with sudden-onset diarrhoea, fever, abdominal cramps and an urgent need to pass stools.

Persons in News

(Just FYI: Noting historical personalities’ anniversaries aids UPSC prep. UPSC often includes such personalities in questions, so revisiting their lives refreshes your static syllabus.)

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an Armoured Corps officer. (Photo: X/Defence Ministry) Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an Armoured Corps officer. (Photo: X/Defence Ministry)

— Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth will be the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), the Ministry of Defence announced on 13th June, 2026.

— An Armoured Corps officer, Lt Gen Seth is currently serving as the Army’s Vice Chief. He will take over as the COAS on June 30 when current Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, retires from service.

— Lt Gen Seth will be the third Army chief from the 2nd Lancers, one of the oldest armoured regiments in the country, and the first Armoured Corps officer to be appointed Army chief in the last 30 years after General Shankar Roy Chowdhury (1994-97).

— In the Armoured Corps, as also in some other arms like the Artillery and Engineers, a ‘regiment’ is the equivalent of an Infantry battalion, commanded by an officer of the rank of Colonel.

— The 2nd Lancers, also known as Gardner’s Horse after William Linnæus Gardner, a British officer who had raised it in 1809 at Farukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, was formed by the amalgamation of two of the oldest regiments of the East India Company’s Bengal Army – the 2nd Royal Lancers and the 4th Cavalry.

Test Your Knowledge

(Note: The best way to remember facts for UPSC and other competitive exams is to recall them through MCQs. Try to solve the following questions on your own.)

(1) Which of the following have coral reefs? (UPSC CSE 2014)

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

2. Gulf of Kachchh

3. Gulf of Mannar

4. Sunderbans

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(Note: Coral reefs require pristine, clear sunlight and high salinity to grow. However, at Sunderbans, influx of river sediments creates muddy and low salinity conditions.)

(2) Consider the following statements:

1. Naegleria fowleri is the most common cause of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

2. The amoeba enters the body through the nose when swimming in cold freshwater bodies.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Prelims Answer Key

1. (a) 2. (a)

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