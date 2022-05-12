UPSC Essentials- Thursday (12th May, 2022): One Word A Day- Ocean Acidification

Essential Concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static part of the UPSC-CSE syllabus.

The Word- Ocean Acidification

Subject- Geography

What is Ocean Acidification?

The dissolving Carbon Dioxide in seawater forms carbonic acid, decreasing the ocean’s pH. This process is collectively known as ocean acidification.

Why is it an issue of concern?

Currently, ocean acidification occurs approximately ten times faster than anything experienced during the last 300 million years. Ocean acidification can change marine ecosystems. It impacts many ocean-related benefits to society such as coastal protection or provision of food and income.

Increased ocean temperatures and oxygen loss act concurrently with ocean acidification. These three make up the ‘deadly trio’ of climate change pressures on the marine environment.

Point to Ponder- What can be done to tackle the issue of Ocean Acidification?