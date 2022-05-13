scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

UPSC Essentials: One Word A Day- Montreal Protocol

The Montreal Protocol is seen as a landmark environmental agreement that aims to regulate the production and consumption of almost 100 man-made chemicals referred to as ozone-depleting substances (ODS).

Written by Manas Srivastava | New Delhi I |
May 13, 2022 1:06:39 pm
upsc, montreal protocolIt is officially known as the Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer treaty. (Representative image)

Essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static part of the UPSC- CSE syllabus.

The Word- Montreal Protocol

Subject-  Environment and Ecology

What is the Montreal Protocol?

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
Horoscope Today, May 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...Premium
Explained: For 5th-time Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, political and ...
More Premium Stories >>

It is officially known as the Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer treaty.

Read |UPSC Essentials- Thursday (12th May, 2022): One Word A Day- Ocean Acidification

It was signed on Sept. 16, 1987, in Montreal by 25 nations; 197 nations are now parties to the accord.

How does the Montreal Protocol save the environment?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

 It sets a limit on the production of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), halons, and other related substances that release chlorine or bromine to the ozone layer of the atmosphere.

Also read |UPSC Essentials- Thursday (12th May, 2022): Experts Talk- ‘Dear future bureaucrats, the phobia of History must go!’

How is the ozone-depleting potential measured under this protocol?

The ozone-depleting potential, or ODP, of any substance, is measured concerning an equal mass of CCl3F, or CFC-11, which is assigned a value of 1.0. Most other CFCs have ODPs that range from about 0.5 to about 1.3.

It is essential to know that hydrochlorofluorocarbons, which are being used as transitional replacements for CFCs in refrigeration, have ODPs that are generally less than 0.5. Also, hydrofluorocarbons, which are also replacing CFCs as refrigerants, have ODPs of zero. The concern is that they are greenhouse gases.

Point to Ponder- Has the Montreal Protocol been successful in reducing ozone-depleting gases in the atmosphere? What is the Kigali Amendment?

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement