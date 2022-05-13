UPSC Essentials: One Word A Day- Montreal Protocol

Essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static part of the UPSC- CSE syllabus.

The Word- Montreal Protocol

Subject- Environment and Ecology

What is the Montreal Protocol?

It is officially known as the Protocol on Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer treaty.

It was signed on Sept. 16, 1987, in Montreal by 25 nations; 197 nations are now parties to the accord.

How does the Montreal Protocol save the environment?

It sets a limit on the production of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), halons, and other related substances that release chlorine or bromine to the ozone layer of the atmosphere.

How is the ozone-depleting potential measured under this protocol?

The ozone-depleting potential, or ODP, of any substance, is measured concerning an equal mass of CCl3F, or CFC-11, which is assigned a value of 1.0. Most other CFCs have ODPs that range from about 0.5 to about 1.3.

It is essential to know that hydrochlorofluorocarbons, which are being used as transitional replacements for CFCs in refrigeration, have ODPs that are generally less than 0.5. Also, hydrofluorocarbons, which are also replacing CFCs as refrigerants, have ODPs of zero. The concern is that they are greenhouse gases.

Point to Ponder- Has the Montreal Protocol been successful in reducing ozone-depleting gases in the atmosphere? What is the Kigali Amendment?